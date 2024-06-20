Top 10 most expensive cars in the world and what they cost in 2024

In the world of luxury cars, manufacturers can go to any length to create the most luxurious and expensive automobiles. These cars are not just about transportation but are symbols of status, with cutting-edge technology epitomising the best work of art. The most expensive cars have limited editions, and therefore, it is rare to spot one. Which cars are the most costly, and how much do they cost?

Rolls-Royce Sweptail (L), Bugatti La Voiture Noire (C), and Pagani Huayra Coda Lunga (R). Photo: @ConcoursOfElegance, @carcrazyindia.official, @Testonefree on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We strive to provide our readers valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. In compiling this list of the most expensive cars, we have included data from multiple sources, including Motor 1, Robb Report, Forbes India, Top Speed, and The Financial Express. The car prices are estimates and may vary depending on various factors.

Most expensive cars in the world

With improving automobile technology, new car designs are bound to be produced. Each car is unique, with features tailored to enhance performance and comfort. However, their prices make them distinguished and a preserve for a few extremely wealthy individuals. Below are the most expensive hypercars in the world.

No. Car model Cost 1 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail La Rose Noire $30 million 2 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail $28 million 3 Bugatti La Voiture Noire $18.7 million 4 Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta $17.6 million 5 Sp Automotive Chaos $14.4 million 6 Rolls-Royce Sweptail $12.8 million 7 Bugatti Chiron Profilee $10.8 million 8 Bugatti Centodieci $9 million 9 Mercedes-Maybach Exelero $8 million 10 Pagani Huayra Codalunga $7.4 million

1. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail La Rose Noire ($30 million)

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail La Rose Noire is the most expensive car in the world. Photo: @autocar_india on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Model : Rolls-Royce Boat Tail La Rose Noire

: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail La Rose Noire Company : Rolls-Royce

: Rolls-Royce Year of manufacture : 2023

: 2023 Cost: $30 million

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail La Rose Noire is the most expensive car in the world, with a price tag of more than $30 million. It is one of the limited tail series of Rolls-Royce with unrivalled bespoke luxury and top-notch craftsmanship. It is inspired by the love of Black Baccara roses. It resembles an elegant yacht with flowing curves that give it a unique and eye-catching appearance.

This hypercar's notable features include an infotainment system, bespoke audio, and climate control systems. The rear deck reveals a hosting suite with a cocktail table, chairs, and a parasol. Another notable element is the champagne fridge, which can store drinks at desired temperatures.

2. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail ($28 million)

Daniel Koenigs designed the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which closely resembles The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail La Rose. Photo: Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Model : Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Company : Rolls-Royce

: Rolls-Royce Year of manufacture : 2021

: 2021 Cost: $28 million

Daniel Koenigs designed this version of Rolls-Royce, which closely resembles the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail La Rose Noire. It is one of the brand’s coach-built series with multiple luxury features and costs approximately $28 million, making it the second most expensive car in the world.

The high-end car has a singular design created in collaboration with its owner. Generally, it has a nautically inspired design resembling J-class yachts and borrowing from past Rolls-Royce car models.

The interiors feature luxury elements such as premium leather, exquisite wood veneers, and metal accents, most of which are personalised to the owner’s preference. It boasts a powerful 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine and its top speed is estimated at 305 km/h.

3. Bugatti La Voiture Noire ($18.7 million)

Bugatti La Voiture Noire was designed by Achim Anscheidt and launched in 2019. Photo: Emilio Andreoli

Source: Getty Images

Model : Bugatti La Voiture Noire

: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Company : Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S

: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S Year of manufacture : 2019

: 2019 Cost: $18.7 million

This luxury hypercar is known for its sleek design, top-notch performance, and exceptional craftsmanship. It was designed by Achim Anscheidt and launched in 2019. This rear car, reportedly the only one in the world, has a price tag of $18.7 million.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire has distinctive LED headlights integrated into the body and tail, giving it a sophisticated appearance. Its top performance is supported by an 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbocharged engine, which produces 1,479 horsepower.

Although its maximum speed is not publicly known, it is alleged that it can attain a top speed of approximately 420 km/h. This car boasts state-of-the-art technology and was designed to maximise comfort.

4. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta ($17.6 million)

Horacio Pagani designed the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, which was released in 2017. Only three units have been produced worldwide. Photo: Marco Destefanis

Source: Getty Images

Model : Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

: Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Company : Pagani

: Pagani Year of manufacture : 2017

: 2017 Cost: $17.6 million

Pagani is one of the most expensive luxury car brands, and the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is the most expensive in its collection, priced at approximately $17.6 million. This remarkable hypercar combines elegance and high performance. Designed by Horacio Pagani and released in 2017, only three units of this car have been produced worldwide.

Its body is made from carbon titanium, which is lightweight but strong. It is aerodynamically designed, creating minimal air resistance as it moves. It has a vintage touch with partly covered wheels made from aluminium and coated with gold. Its 7.3-litre V12 789 horsepower engine can reach a maximum speed of 355 km/h.

5. Sp Automotive Chaos ($14.4 million)

Model : Sp Automotive Chaos

: Sp Automotive Chaos Company : Spyros Panopoulos (SP) Automotive

: Spyros Panopoulos (SP) Automotive Year of manufacture : 2022

: 2022 Cost: $14.4 million

Sp Automotive Chaos is an elegant hypercar manufactured by Spyros Panopoulos Automotive. This expensive car redefines the limits of automotive technological innovation, performance, and luxury. It was launched in November 2021 and cost approximately $14.4 million.

The Chaos’ body is made from Zylon, titanium, and carbon fibre, which makes it strong and lightweight. It is aerodynamically designed with adjustable wings and diffusers to enhance its performance at top speeds.

The hypercar has distinctive LED lighting that enhances its aesthetics and visibility. For high performance, it comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V10 engine that produces enough power to attain a top speed of 500km/h.

6. Rolls-Royce Sweptail ($12.8 million)

The Rolls-Royce model was released in 2017, and its sleek, distinctive design has made it among the most elegant car designs. Photo: Michael Cole

Source: Getty Images

Model : Rolls-Royce Sweptail

: Rolls-Royce Sweptail Company : Rolls-Royce

: Rolls-Royce Year of manufacture : 2017

: 2017 Cost: $12.8 million

This opulent Rolls-Royce model was released in 2017, and its sleek, distinctive design has made it among the most elegant car designs. The Rolls-Royce Sweptail is unique and features bespoke craftsmanship, making it one of the priciest car models. It is estimated to cost $12.8 million.

This automotive design borrows from other versions of Rolls-Royce and yachts. It packs a 6.75-litre V12 engine that produces 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. The interior section is designed with the client in mind, but it generally takes a minimalist approach. It also has a rear deck with ample storage space, a champagne chiller, and flutes.

7. Bugatti Chiron Profilee ($10.8 million)

Model : Bugatti Chiron Profilee

: Bugatti Chiron Profilee Company : Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. Year of manufacture : 2016

: 2016 Cost: $10.8 million

Bugatti Chiron Profilee is one of the most expensive cars in the world, with an approximate price tag of $10.8 million. This magnificent car was launched in France in February 2023, and it stands out due to its high-speed capabilities and advanced technology. It combines luxury and performance.

It is made from carbon fibre and has an iconic aerodynamic shape with adjustable rear wings that increase downforce and stability. The interior is made of luxury materials and meticulously designed to enhance comfort and functionality.

The hypercar is powered by an 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbocharged engine that delivers 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque and can achieve a top speed of 380 km/h.

8. Bugatti Centodieci ($9 million)

Bugatti Centodieci launched in August 2019, producing only ten units. Photo: Martyn Lucy

Source: Getty Images

Model : Bugatti Centodieci

: Bugatti Centodieci Company : Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. Year of manufacture : 2022

: 2022 Cost: $9 million

This extraordinary hypercar was launched in August 2019, and only ten units have been produced. It is a symbol of luxury that features top automotive technology, high performance, and comfort. It is another expensive Bugatti model, costing approximately $9 million.

It has an angular design similar to the Bugatti EB110 but with improved aerodynamics. Its body is lightweight, strong carbon fibre, and usually white, but clients can choose their preferred colour.

As for its interior, it has customised elements crafted with luxury materials and prioritises comfort at high speeds. It is packed with an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine that delivers 1,577 horsepower and can reach 280 km/h.

9. Mercedes-Maybach Exelero ($8 million)

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero was a one-off sports high-performance sports car designed and made by Stola and DaimlerChrysler and revealed in 2005 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: David Hancock

Source: Getty Images

Model : Mercedes-Maybach Exelero

: Mercedes-Maybach Exelero Company : Mercedes-Maybach

: Mercedes-Maybach Year of manufacture : 2005

: 2005 Cost: $8 million

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero is among the world's most expensive cars, costing $8 million. This one-off sports high-performance sports car was designed and made by Stola and DaimlerChrysler and revealed in 2005 in Berlin, Germany. Although it is a high-speed car, it has an elegant design and maximum comfort.

Its design features vintage Maybach elegance combined with modern styling. It is large, with an estimated length of six metres, and has an aerodynamic shape that reduces air resistance at high speeds. It has a twin-turbocharged 5.9-litre V12 engine capable of producing 690 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque for maximum power and high performance. At top speed, it moves at 350km/h.

10. Pagani Huayra Codalunga ($7.4 million)

Model : Pagani Huayra Codalunga

: Pagani Huayra Codalunga Company : Pagani

: Pagani Year of manufacture : 2022

: 2022 Cost: $7.4 million

Pagani Huayra Codalunga is an exclusive hypercar launched in 2022. It is a limited-edition car that fuses vintage beauty with contemporary automotive performance. At approximately $7.4 million, it is among the most expensive automobiles.

Its carbon fibre body has a long tail design, which enhances its aerodynamic efficiency. The colour and exterior finishes are customised to suit the client’s preferences. Thanks to its 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, which produces 791 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque, it can attain a top speed of 370 km/h. Only five units of this Pagani model have been produced.

The most expensive cars in the world exhibit a marvel of design and performance. They are made from luxury materials, hence their high price tags. They are not only a means of transportation but a symbol of status, representing affluence and elegance. Most of them are limited editions, making them rare gems.

Legit.ng recently published a list of Nigeria's most expensive secondary schools. The demand for education is high, increasing the cost of education in secondary schools. Therefore, before joining a secondary school, it is best to compare various schools to know which is affordable.

Nigeria's most expensive secondary schools have some of the best facilities suitable for students. The article provides a complete list of expensive schools and their locations.

Source: Legit.ng