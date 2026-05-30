2Baba's wife, Natasha Osawaru, is set to contest in the 2027 general elections, as she celebrated her latest victory at the primaries

The Edo lawmaker, who decamped from the PDP to the NDC, appreciated supporters after she secured a ticket to run in Edo state

Recall that Natasha Osawaru also drummed support for 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, who is also a member of the NDC

Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, who is also the wife of music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has emerged as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Egor Constituency seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Natasha, who is a current member of the Edo State House of Assembly, announced her victory on Friday, May 29, 2026, after securing the party’s ticket.

2Baba’s wife Natasha Osawaru emerges NDC candidate for Edo assembly. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Sharing a campaign flyer, Osawaru, who made headlines after decamping from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the NDC, expressed gratitude to party members and her constituents for their support.

"While we celebrate this milestone, we must remember that the primaries are only the first step. The true mountain is still ahead of us. The general election demands our collective strength, our undivided unity, and an even greater measure of hard work.

​I am calling on every member of our party, including those who contested alongside me in this primary, to join hands with me. We are one big family, and our strength lies in our unity.

Reactions as Natasha Osawaru wins NDC ticket for 2027 elections. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Let us hit the ground running immediately. I look forward to working side-by-side with each of you, mobilizing every ward, listening to every community, and taking our message of grassroots transformation and true empowerment to every doorstep in Egor," she wrote in part.

Recall that she was received into the party at its Abuja headquarters alongside former Gombe State deputy governor John Yoriyo and other political figures by the party’s national leader, Seriake Dickson.

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba's wife also publicly declared support for former Labour Party presidential candidate and Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, by sharing a photo with him while urging Nigerians to support his political ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reactions as Natasha wins NDC ticket

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Kate Okereke Ekemini-Polycarp commented:

"Congratulations madam How is tuface? It’s being long we saw him on social media."

Armstrong Leon-six Magaji commented:

"You don komot the idibia?"

Richard Nero commented:

"Congratulations, how many face you get...you always looking different."

Kingsley Obakpolor commented:

"This is not all about party matter, pls just mention one contribution or benefit the people of Egor benefited from her, as present member representing Egor."

Amenya Osahon said:

"Nor mine they, a big congratulations to you I'm happy to see you in ADC, not like those that join APC out of fear, you are good and you are welcome, NDC all the way."

Natasha Osawaru praises 2Baba

Legit.ng also reported that Natasha and 2Baba's marriage was a topic of discussion on social media after she showered praises on him.

Sharing a picture from her defection from PDP to NDC, Natasha hailed the singer, whom she described as a supportive husband.

The photo she shared, however, sparked reactions as netizens shared their observations. Reacting, someone said,

"See as 2 baba come resemble papa osapkolo here lol I hope he’s okay oo because i nor understand this look."

Source: Legit.ng