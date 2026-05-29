Abdullahi Ganduje, the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has replied to the national leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, adding that the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was once his protege.

Ganduje, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj Pilgrimage, made the claim in a statement issued by his chief of staff, Comrade Muhammad Garba, on Friday, May 29.

Abdullahi Ganduje tackles Rabiu Kwankwaso Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng