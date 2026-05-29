Kano: Ganduje Drags Kwankwaso, "You Were Once My Boy"
Abdullahi Ganduje, the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has replied to the national leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, adding that the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was once his protege.
Ganduje, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj Pilgrimage, made the claim in a statement issued by his chief of staff, Comrade Muhammad Garba, on Friday, May 29.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng