Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro.

Ejigbo, Lagos state - Four members of a kidnapping gang led by a suspect identified as Ifeanyi, popularly known as “Ifeko,” who were plotting to abduct a billionaire businessman in Lagos, have been reportedly killed in a gun battle with police operatives in Ejigbo area of the state.

As reported by The Punch, the suspected kidnappers were eliminated during an operation around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, near Jakande Estate Gate in Ejigbo.

Tijani Fatai, the Lagos state commissioner of police, provided an update on the operation while addressing journalists on Tuesday, May 26, at the command headquarters in Ikeja, according to The Guardian.

Kidnapping for ransom has become one of Nigeria’s most pervasive and destabilising security threats. Once concentrated in the Niger Delta and tied to militancy, it has spread across the country.

Source: Legit.ng