Deadly Shootings in Lagos as Kidnappers Target Billionaire, Video Emerges Amid Police's Intervention
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro.
Ejigbo, Lagos state - Four members of a kidnapping gang led by a suspect identified as Ifeanyi, popularly known as “Ifeko,” who were plotting to abduct a billionaire businessman in Lagos, have been reportedly killed in a gun battle with police operatives in Ejigbo area of the state.
As reported by The Punch, the suspected kidnappers were eliminated during an operation around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, near Jakande Estate Gate in Ejigbo.
Tijani Fatai, the Lagos state commissioner of police, provided an update on the operation while addressing journalists on Tuesday, May 26, at the command headquarters in Ikeja, according to The Guardian.
Kidnapping for ransom has become one of Nigeria’s most pervasive and destabilising security threats. Once concentrated in the Niger Delta and tied to militancy, it has spread across the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.