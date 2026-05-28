The top 15 highest-paid college football coaches in 2026, ranked by salary

Curt Cignetti and Kirby Smart are the highest-paid college football coaches in 2026, earning an average of $13.2 million per year. They are followed closely by Lane Kiffin, Ryan Day, and Kalen DeBoer, all of whom earn between $12.5 million and $13 million annually.

From L-R: Smart, Cignetti, Kiffin, Day, and DeBoer. Photo: @rowsixty on Instagram, @BruceFeldmanCFB on X, @Tally Town Festival, @2mosportstalk, @RickKarle on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

The highest-paid college football coaches receive an annual wage of between $9 million and $13.2 million .

. As of May 2026, Curt Cignetti and Kirby Smart lead the pack with $13.2 million in annual earnings.

Ohio State's Ryan Day and the University of Alabama's Kalen DeBoer both earn $12.5 million annually in 2026.

and the University of Alabama's both earn $12.5 million annually in 2026. Bill Belichick returned from retirement to coach North Carolina and earns an annual base salary of $10 million in 2026.

In compiling and ranking the highest-paid coaches in college football, we used publicly available contract details and compensation reports, acknowledging that these figures may change over time due to renegotiations, incentives, extensions, and performance-based earnings.

The figures mentioned are based on publicly available information from reputable sources, including official university disclosures, USA Today's 2025 compensation survey, ESPN, and Forbes.

College football coach University Annual salary as of 2026 Curt Cignetti Indiana University Bloomington $13.2 million Kirby Smart University of Georgia $13.2 million Lane Kiffin Louisiana State University $13 million Ryan Day Ohio State University $12.5 million Kalen DeBoer University of Alabama $12.5 million Lincoln Riley University of Southern California $11.5 million Dabo Swinney Clemson University $11.3 million Steve Sarkisian University of Texas $11 million Mike Elko Texas A&M University $11 million Dan Lanning University of Oregon $11 million Eli Drinkwitz University of Missouri $10.75 million Bill Belichick University of North Carolina $10 million Deion Sanders University of Colorado Boulder $10 million Marcus Freeman University of Notre Dame $9 million Josh Heupel University of Tennessee $9 million

15. Josh Heupel—$9 million

Tennessee Volunteers football coach Josh Heupel pictured on a field on 26 August 2025. Photo: @ThreeTechPod

Source: Twitter

Full name : Joshua Kenneth Heupel

: Joshua Kenneth Heupel Date of birth : 22 March 1978

: 22 March 1978 Age : 48 years as of 2026

: 48 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Aberdeen, South Dakota, United States

In August 2025, Josh Heupel received a contract extension through January 2030. In 2023, he received a contract extension that assured him of a $9 million annual pay, $4 million higher than his previous salary.

The contract guaranteed him the following benefits, with a maximum bonus listed at $1.7 million.

$100,000 for making a bowl game

Up to $1 million for winning the national championship

$50,000 for finishing in the top 25

$100,000 for finishing in the top 10

$150,000 for finishing in the top 5

He would also receive additional money for playing in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), winning coach of the year, and academic progress rates.

14. Marcus Freeman—$9 million

Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2025 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo: CFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marcus Louis Freeman

: Marcus Louis Freeman Date of birth : 10 January 1986

: 10 January 1986 Age : 40 years as of 2026

: 40 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, United States

In 2024, Forbes reported that Marcus Freeman had signed a three-year contract extension until 2030. The extension offered more than $9 million annually, up from $7 million in the deal he signed in 2021.

13. Deion Sanders—$10 million

Deion Sanders leading a practice with the University of Colorado Buffaloes football team. Photo: @DeionSanders

Source: Twitter

Full name : Deion Luwynn Sanders Sr.

: Deion Luwynn Sanders Sr. Date of birth : 9 August 1967

: 9 August 1967 Age : 58 years as of May 2026

: 58 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Fort Myers, Florida, United States

On 28 March 2025, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension. Coach Prime's original five-year deal was worth about $29.5 million before incentives.

Through the extension, his base salary would increase to $10 million in 2025. According to Denver Sports, the deal assured Sanders of $11 million in 2027 and 2028, and $12 million in 2029. The maximum total benefits in the contract come to over $1.8 million.

12. Bill Belichick—$10 million

Bill Belichick pictured for his official introduction as the head football coach for the University of North Carolina (UNC). Photo: @AdamSchefter

Source: Twitter

Full name : William Stephen Belichick

: William Stephen Belichick Date of birth : 16 April 1952

: 16 April 1952 Age : 74 years as of 2026

: 74 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Bill Belichick signed his official employment contract with the UNC in January 2025. The five-year contract guaranteed him a $10 million annual base salary for the first three years, with a supplemental salary of $3.5 million.

Bill Belichick's contract offered bonuses for bowl trips and the team's academic performance. Here are more financial perks in the deal:

$100,000 annual expense allowance

$100,000 relocation expenses

$150,000 to $350,000 for winning eight to twelve regular-season games

$200,000 to $300,000 for reaching the SEC or winning it

$250,000 to $500,000 for appearing in the final poll for the College Football Playoff (CFP)

$750,000 for CFP game appearances

$1.75 million for winning the CFP title

11. Eli Drinkwitz—$10.75 million

Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates during the trophy presentation after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on 29 December 2023. Photo: Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Eliah Drinkwitz

: Eliah Drinkwitz Date of birth : 12 April 1983

: 12 April 1983 Age : 43 years as of 2026

: 43 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Alma, Arkansas, United States

The University of Missouri and its head coach agreed to a six-year, $64.5 million extension in November 2025, offering him an average annual salary of $10.75 million.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, his salary would start at $10.25 million in 2026 and would rise by $200k each year, climbing to $11.25 million in 2031.

Drinkwitz's contract included a clause offering him a one-year extension if Missouri wins eight regular-season games, with another raise of $200k in the added year. Performance incentives in his contract could reach a maximum of $2 million each season.

10. Dan Lanning—$11 million

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrating after winning the 2024 Big Ten Football Championship. Photo: @OregonClubEugeneSpringfield

Source: Facebook

Full name : Daniel Arthur Lanning

: Daniel Arthur Lanning Date of birth : 10 April 1986

: 10 April 1986 Age : 40 years as of 2026

: 40 years as of 2026 Place of birth: North Kansas City, Missouri, United States

In March 2025, the University of Oregon and Dan Lanning agreed to a six-year contract that offered him an $11 million base annual salary. In 2024, Dan Lanning's contract offered him a salary of $8.2 million from the university, pushing past $10 million in 2025.

Later in the year, he received a one-year extension after helping the Oregon Ducks secure a berth during the 2025 CFP. The contract, now valued at $65.4 million, would offer $10.6 million in salary plus $1 million in deferred compensation, as per Oregon Live.

9. Mike Elko—$11 million

Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko pictured on the sidelines during a game against the Florida Gators on 14 September 2024, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Photo: @CFBTalkDaily

Source: Twitter

Full name : Michael Elko

: Michael Elko Date of birth : 28 July 1977

: 28 July 1977 Age : 48 years as of 2026

: 48 years as of 2026 Place of birth: South Brunswick, New Jersey, United States

In November 2025, Mike Elko signed a six-year, $69 million contract extension. The contract offered an average of $11 million annually, as reported by ESPN.

In his previous contract, Elko received a base salary of $7 million. With the extension, he would receive $12.25 million in the sixth and final year.

According to KBTX-TV, the contract included bonuses as high as $1.25 million for winning a national championship and $250,000 for winning the SEC title game or earning a spot in the CFP field.

8. Steve Sarkisian—$11 million

Steve Sarkisian pictured before a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on 31 August 2024. Photo: @orangebloods

Source: Twitter

Full name : Stephen Ambrose Sarkisian

: Stephen Ambrose Sarkisian Date of birth : 8 March 1974

: 8 March 1974 Age : 52 years as of 2026

: 52 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Torrance, California, United States

In January 2025, the University of Texas and Steve Sarkisian agreed to a one-year contract extension that guaranteed him $74.2 million, according to The Athletic. His previous seven-year deal, signed in 2023, offered him a $5.6 million base salary in the first year, $10.3 million in 2024, with $100,000 annual raises.

His annual incentives run to a maximum of $1.8 million and include the following:

$250,000 for leading the team to the CFP

$500,000 for a quarterfinal appearance

$750,000 for a semifinal appearance

$1 million for a title game appearance

7. Dabo Swinney—$11.3 million

Dabo Swinney holding up the trophy in the CFP National Championship at Levi's Stadium on 7 January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: @CFBHome

Source: Facebook

Full name : William 'Dabo' Christopher Swinney

: William 'Dabo' Christopher Swinney Date of birth : 20 November 1969

: 20 November 1969 Age : 56 years as of May 2026

: 56 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States

According to USA Today, Clemson's Dabo Swinney receives a base salary of about $11,382,775. Swinney had signed a 10-year contract with the college worth $115 million in 2021.

In 2025, he ranked fourth among the highest-paid college football coaches, earning $11.4 million in total compensation. As per the contract details, he is expected to receive a buyout of $60 million if he is fired without cause.

6. Lincoln Riley—$11.5 million

Lincoln Riley pictured at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in November 2021. Photo: @Hayesfawcett3

Source: Twitter

Full name : Lincoln Michael Riley

: Lincoln Michael Riley Date of birth : 5 September 1983

: 5 September 1983 Age : 42 years as of May 2026

: 42 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Lubbock, Texas, United States

According to USA Today, Lincoln Riley is set to earn $11.5 million in 2026 before possible bonuses. In 2025, he received over $10.2 million in base wages and $100,000 in bonuses and incentive compensation.

As per the USC tax return documents cited by the publication, he received $1.15 million in reportable compensation.

5. Kalen DeBoer—$12.5 million

Kalen DeBoer pictured holding the championship trophy in celebration following the 2022 Alamo Bowl. Photo: @Udubdawghouse

Source: Facebook

Full name : Kalen Douglas DeBoer

: Kalen Douglas DeBoer Date of birth : 24 October 1974

: 24 October 1974 Age : 51 years as of May 2026

: 51 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Milbank, South Dakota, United States

In April 2026, the University of Alabama and Kalen DeBoer finalised details of a seven-year extension, with an annual salary of $12.5 million, as per CBS Sports.

DeBoer was hired to succeed Nick Saban in January 2024. His salary at Washington had been $4.2 million, a year before taking the Alabama job.

4. Ryan Day—$12.5 million

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day pictured lifting the championship trophy in celebration on 26 January 2025. Photo: @columbusdispatch

Source: Facebook

Full name : Ryan Patrick Day

: Ryan Patrick Day Date of birth : 12 March 1979

: 12 March 1979 Age : 47 years as of 2026

: 47 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Manchester, New Hampshire, United States

On 7 February 2025, CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello broke news of Ryan Day's contract details with Ohio State. The contract guaranteed him a base salary of $12.5 million.

The contract buyout was set at $11.5 million for every year remaining. His maximum performance incentives per year are $1.55 million, with a retention bonus of $250,000 on 31 January 2027.

3. Lane Kiffin—$13 million

Lane Kiffin pictured on the sidelines at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, during a game against South Carolina. Photo: @Mikdup_8

Source: Twitter

Full name : Lane Monte Kiffin

: Lane Monte Kiffin Date of birth : 9 May 1975

: 9 May 1975 Age : 51 years as of 2026

: 51 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Lincoln, Nebraska, United States

Towards the end of 2025, Lane Kiffin inked a seven-year contract worth $91 million with LSU. The contract pays him $13 million before incentives annually, up from the $9 million annual salary he received in his previous posting at Ole Miss.

According to a Forbes report, his buyout from the contract is 80% of the remaining annual salary ($62.4 million). In addition to receiving a salary increase if he wins a national championship, the contract would offer the following bonuses:

$750,000 for leading the team to the CFP

$1 million for winning the SEC championship

$3 million for winning the national championship

Up to $500,000 to purchase a new home

2. Kirby Smart—$13.2 million

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart pictured with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy during a celebration. Photo: @GeorgiaFootball

Source: Twitter

Full name : Kirby Paul Smart

: Kirby Paul Smart Date of birth : 23 December 1975

: 23 December 1975 Age : 50 years as of May 2026

: 50 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Montgomery, Alabama, United States

In May 2024, Kirby Smart accepted the head coaching role at the University of Georgia with a $130 million, 10-year contract that runs through the end of the 2033 season. His total compensation of $13,282,580 made him the highest-paid college football coach in 2025.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, his bonus structure would increase from a maximum of $1.5 million to $1.7 million annually. Here are further details on his bonuses,

$250,000 for playing in a first-round game

$500,000 for reaching the quarterfinals

$750,000 for advancing to the semifinals

$850,000 for playing in a national championship game

$1.25 million for winning a national championship

$100,000 for reaching the SEC and $200,000 for winning it

$50,000 to $100,000 for non-playoff bowls

1. Curt Cignetti—$13.2 million

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti celebrating after a major victory in the 2026 Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Photo: @SWiltfong

Source: Twitter

Full name : Curtis Alan Cignetti

: Curtis Alan Cignetti Date of birth : 2 June 1961

: 2 June 1961 Age : 64 years as of May 2026

: 64 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

Curt Cignetti is the highest-paid college football coach in 2026. After leading the Indiana Hoosiers to their first NCAA championship in January 2026, he received a revised deal increasing his average annual salary from $11.6 million per year to $13.2 million, according to ESPN.

Is Deion Sanders the highest-paid coach?

Coach Prime ranks 13th among the highest-paid college football coaches at the time of this writing. His contract assures him of a $10 million salary in 2026, which will increase annually until 2029. At that time, his earnings will match those of other top earners such as Dan Lanning and Lincoln Riley.

How much is Bill Belichick getting paid to coach college?

Formerly one of the highest-paid NFL head coaches, Bill Belichick receives a $10 million annual base salary from the UNC. Depending on his performance, this figure could rise within the duration of the contract.

The highest-paid college football coaches have led their teams to championships and the CFP. With each athletic and academic achievement for the players, their earnings continue to rise.

Legit.ng has published an article ranking the highest-paid college football players. This list covers top athletes such as Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and Sam Leavitt.

For the top earners, their salaries are merely the cherries on top of illustrious careers. Read on for details of each player, their teams, records, and salary details.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng