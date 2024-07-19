25 best first dance wedding songs for unforgettable memories

Your wedding day is one of the most memorable days of your life. Choosing the perfect first dance song can set the tone for the rest of your wedding reception and create a magical moment that you and your partner will cherish forever. Discover some of the best first-dance wedding songs to turn your special moment into an everlasting memory.

When compiling this list of the best first dance wedding songs, we considered many factors, such as chart-topping songs and their commercial success. We have also used data from music charts such as Billboard and reputable music sites such as Spotify.

Best first dance wedding songs

Weddings are magical, and the first dance is often the highlight. It symbolises the beautiful union of two souls embarking on their journey as a married couple. Whether it is a timeless classic or a modern hit, the ideal first-dance wedding song will evoke love, happiness, and nostalgia, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

Song Artist Thinking Out Loud Ed Sheeran You Are The Best Thing Ray Montagne All of Me John Legend Perfect Ed Sheeran A Thousand Years Christina Perri Marry Me Train If I Ain't Got You Alicia Keys Unchained Melody The Righteous Brothers (Everything I Do) I Do It for You Bryan Adams Wonderful Tonight Eric Clapton Your Song Ellie Goulding Yours Russell Dickerson Kiss Me Ed Sheeran XO Beyoncé Can't Help Falling in Love Elvis Presley Endless Love Diana Ross & Lionel Richie Speechless Dan + Shay Die a Happy Man Thomas Rhett Home Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros I'm Yours Jason Mraz Conversations in the Dark John Legend Lover Taylor Swift Amazed Lonestar My Best Friend Tim McGraw By Your Side Sade

1. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

Release date : 24 September 2014

: 24 September 2014 Genre : Blue-eyed soul, soft rock

: Blue-eyed soul, soft rock Album: ×

Thinking Out Loud is one of the best first dance songs by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. It was written by Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge and released on 24 September 2014 as the third single of her second studio album ×. The track has received an award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 58th Grammy Awards.

2. You Are The Best Thing by Ray Montagne

Release date : 26 August 2008

: 26 August 2008 Genre : Pop Soul

: Pop Soul Album: Gossip in the Grain

You Are The Best Thing is a 2008 song by American folk singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne. It was released on 26 August 2008 as the lead single from the album Gossip in the Grain. The song hit number five on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart and has also been featured in numerous films, such as I Love You, Man, and Bad Moms.

3. All of Me by John Legend

Release date : 12 August 2013

: 12 August 2013 Genre : R&B, soul, pop

: R&B, soul, pop Album: Love in the Future

All of Me is one of the most popular first dance wedding songs ever. It was released in August 2013 by American singer John Legend from his fourth studio album, Love in the Future (2013). The song was dedicated to Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen.

4. Perfect by Ed Sheeran

Release date : 26 September 2017

: 26 September 2017 Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: ÷

Perfect is another popular first dance song by Ed Sheeran. It was released on 26 September 2017 from his third studio album ÷ (2017), which peaked at number four on the UK Singles Chart. Perfect was the first track Sheeran wrote for his third album ÷.

5. A Thousand Years by Christina Perri

Release date : 18 October 2011

: 18 October 2011 Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

A Thousand Years (1,000 Years) is a song by American singer and songwriter Christina Perri from her album The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1. It was written by Perri and its producer, David Hodges, and released on 18 October 2011. The track is about the romantic relationship between Edward and Bella in the novel and subsequent film series Twilight.

6. Marry Me by Train

Release date : 27 October 2010

: 27 October 2010 Genre : Folk rock, pop rock, indie pop

: Folk rock, pop rock, indie pop Album: Save Me, San Francisco

Marry Me is a 2010 first dance wedding song by the American pop-rock band Train from their fifth studio album Save Me, San Francisco. The song was written by Pat Monahan and released as the album's third single. It reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

7. If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys

Release date : 17 February 2004

: 17 February 2004 Genre : R&B, soul, jazz

: R&B, soul, jazz Album: The Diary of Alicia Keys

If I Ain't Got You is a song by American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys from her second studio album, The Diary of Alicia Keys (2003). It was released on 17 February 2004 as the second single from The Diary of Alicia Keys. The song was inspired by the 2001 death of singer Aaliyah and peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100.

8. Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers

Release date : 1965

: 1965 Genre : Pop music, Country

: Pop music, Country Album: Just Once in My Life

Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers is a classic love song released in 1965 from their album Just Once in My Life. Alex North and Hy Zaret wrote the song, and numerous artists have covered it over the years. The Righteous Brothers' version is particularly famous and has been featured in various movies and television shows.

9. (Everything I Do) I Do It for You by Bryan Adams

Release date : 17 June 1991

: 17 June 1991 Genre : Soft rock

: Soft rock Album: Waking Up the Neighbours

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You is another best first dance wedding song by Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams. It was written by Adams, Michael Kamen, and Robert John "Mutt" Lange. The song was the lead single of Adams's sixth studio album, Waking Up the Neighbours (1991).

10. Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton

Release date : 10 March 1978

: 10 March 1978 Genre : Soft rock

: Soft rock Album: Slowhand

Wonderful Tonight is a ballad by Eric Clapton from his 1977 album Slowhand, his most popular album. It is one of the most romantic songs ever, known for its distinctive guitar riff and emotional lyrics.

11. Your Song by Ellie Goulding

Release date : 26 October 1970

: 26 October 1970 Genre : Traditional pop, soft rock

: Traditional pop, soft rock Album: It Ain't Easy

Your Song is a 1970 first-dance wedding song written by musician Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin. The song was initially released by American rock band Three Dog Night in March 1970 as an album track on It Ain't Easy.

12. Yours by Russell Dickerson

Release date : 23 July 2015

: 23 July 2015 Genre : Country pop

: Country pop Album: Yours

Yours is one of the best country first dance songs song by American country music singer Russell Dickerson from his debut studio album of the same name. The song was written by Dickerson, Parker Welling and its producer, Casey Brown and released on 23 July 2015. It was named the top new wedding song of the year by The Knot in 2016.

13. Kiss Me by Ed Sheeran

Release date : 9 September 2011

: 9 September 2011 Genre : Acoustic pop

: Acoustic pop Album: + (2011

Kiss Me is a song by Ed Sheeran featuring Justin Franks and Julie Frost for his debut studio album, + (2011). As per Sheeran, the song's lyrics describe the relationship between two best friends who fell in love.

14. XO by Beyoncé

Release date : 16 December 2013

: 16 December 2013 Genre : Electropop

: Electropop Album: Beyoncé

XO is a power ballad by American singer Beyoncé from her self-titled fifth studio album. Ryan Tedder wrote the first dance wedding song, it peaked at number 45 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

15. Can't Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley

Release date : 22 November 1961

: 22 November 1961 Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: Blue Hawaii

Can't Help Falling in Love is a song by American singer and actor Elvis Presley from his fourth soundtrack album, Blue Hawaii (1961). It was written by Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore, and George David Weiss and released on 22 November 1961. Rolling Stone listed it as one of the greatest songs ever, ranking it #403 in the 2012 edition.

16. Endless Love by Diana Ross & Lionel Richie

Release date : 26 June 1981

: 26 June 1981 Genre : R&B

: Album: Endless Love

Endless Love is a song written by Lionel Richie and originally recorded as a duet between Richie and singer/actress Diana Ross. The singers declare their endless love for one another in this song.

17. Speechless by Dan + Shay

Release date : 6 August 2018

: 6 August 2018 Genre : Country pop

: Country pop Album: Dan + Shay

Speechless is among the popular songs by American country music duo Dan + Shay for their 2018 self-titled third studio album. The song was written by Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Spencer Saylor and Laura Veltz. It peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

18. Die a Happy Man by Thomas Rhett

Release date : September 28, 2015

: September 28, 2015 Genre : Country pop, soft rock

: Country pop, soft rock Album: Tangled Up

Die a Happy Man is among the most popular first-dance wedding songs by country music singer Thomas Rhett. It was released on 28 September 2015 by Valory Music Group as the second single from his second studio album, Tangled Up. The song was written by Rhett, Sean Douglas and Joe Spargur.

19. Home by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

Release date : January 2010

: January 2010 Genre : Indie folk, country folk

: Indie folk, country folk Album: Up from Below

Home is a 2011 song by the American group Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. It was released as the second single from the album Up from Below.

20. I'm Yours by Jason Mraz

Release date: 12 February 2008

12 February 2008 Genre : Reggae, folk-pop, soft rock, Jawaiian, surf pop

: Reggae, folk-pop, soft rock, Jawaiian, surf pop Album: We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.

I'm Yours is a 2008 first dance song by American singer-songwriter Jason Mraz. It was released as the first single from his third studio album, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. The track was nominated as the Song of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 51st Grammy Awards.

21. Conversations in the Dark by John Legend

Release date : 10 January 2020

: 10 January 2020 Genre : Contemporary Soul

: Contemporary Soul Album: Bigger Love

Conversations in the Dark is a song by John Legend. It was released as the lead single from his seventh studio album, Bigger Love, on 10 January 2020. The track peaked at number 86 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

22. Lover by Taylor Swift

Release date : 16 August 2019

: 16 August 2019 Genre : Country indie folk, alternative country

: Country indie folk, alternative country Album: Lover

Lover is another best first dance song by Taylor Swift and the title track of her seventh studio album (2019). The song is about a romantic and committed relationship, and the bridge draws on the bridal rhyme "Something old".

23. Amazed by Lonestar

Release date : 22 March 1999

: 22 March 1999 Genre : Country

: Country Album: Lonely Grill

Amazed is a song by American country music group Lonestar. It was released on 22 March 1999 as part of their third studio album, Lonely Grill (1999). The song was written by Marv Green, Aimee Mayo, and Chris Lindsey and spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Country chart.

24. My Best Friend by Tim McGraw

Release date : 4 October 1999

: 4 October 1999 Genre : Country

: Country Album: A Place in the Sun

My Best Friend is among the best country first dance songs by Tim McGraw. It was written by Aimee Mayo and Bill Luther and released in October 1999 as the third single from McGraw's album A Place in the Sun. The song peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

25. By Your Side by Sade

Release date : 3 October 2000

: 3 October 2000 Genre : Soul, R&B, folk-pop, chamber pop, soft rock

: Soul, R&B, folk-pop, chamber pop, soft rock Album: Lovers Rock

By Your Side is a song by English band Sade from their fifth studio album, Lovers Rock (2000). It was written by Sade Adu and released as the album's lead single on 3 October 2000. In 2002, the song was listed as the 48th greatest love song of all time by VH1.

What is the most popular first dance wedding song?

Some of the most popular first dance wedding songs include At Last by Etta James, Perfect by Ed Sheeran, and All of Me by John Legend.

What is a good song for a bride and groom dance?

For a memorable bride-groom dance, choose a song with meaningful lyrics that reflect your relationship. Ensure it has a moderate tempo for graceful dancing, and consider its sentimental value and smooth transitions. Ideally, the song should be 2-3 minutes long to keep the moment special and focused.

The first dance song is one of your wedding day's most important musical selections. Whether you are looking for a country ballad, a soulful hit or popular first dance songs that all of your guests can sing along to, this list of the best first dance wedding songs will kick off your reception.

