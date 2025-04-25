Nigerian ministers earn an annual salary of ₦7,801,640, supplemented by various allowances such as motor vehicle maintenance, domestic staff, and entertainment expenses

The annual salary of a Nigerian minister has been released as ₦7,801,640, with a corresponding monthly salary of ₦650,136.65, according to revenue mobilization allocation and fiscal commission, a government agency.

This income includes an annual basic salary of ₦2,026,400, which translates to ₦168,866.66 per month.

In addition to this core salary, ministers enjoy a range of allowances and fringe benefits that contribute significantly to their overall earnings.

Detailed breakdown of allowances

The allowances provided to Nigerian ministers cover various aspects of their professional and personal requirements.

For instance, ministers receive an annual allowance of ₦1,519,800 for motor vehicle fueling and maintenance, which amounts to ₦126,650 per month, ensuring their transportation needs are well-funded. Similarly, a provision of ₦506,600 annually, or ₦42,216.66 per month, is allocated to support the employment of a personal assistant who handles administrative tasks and ensures smooth day-to-day operations.

Further allowances include an annual allocation of ₦1,519,800 for domestic staff, which also equates to ₦126,650 per month, allowing ministers to hire personnel for household management.

The entertainment allowance, amounting to ₦911,880 per year, or ₦75,990 monthly, ensures that ministers can fulfil their official social obligations and maintain a distinguished public image. Additionally, ministers are provided with ₦607,920 annually, or ₦50,660 per month, to cover utility expenses, ensuring that their essential services, such as water and electricity, are consistently available.

To further support their roles, ministers receive an annual allocation of ₦405,280, which breaks down to ₦33,773.33 per month, as a monitoring allowance. This allowance is intended to facilitate oversight duties and ensure that projects and activities under their purview are efficiently managed.

Ministers are also granted ₦303,960 annually, or ₦25,330 monthly, for the purchase of newspapers and periodicals, enabling them to stay informed about national and international developments relevant to their responsibilities.

Salaries of Nigerian president and governors released

Legit.ng earlier reported that the President of Nigeria earns an annual salary of ₦14,058,820, translating to a monthly income of ₦1,171,568, while state governors receive ₦7,782,968 annually, or ₦648,581 monthly, according to data available on RMAFC, a government agency.

These figures were disclosed by Muhammed Shehu, Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), in an interview.

Shehu emphasised that political officeholders in Nigeria do not earn exorbitant salaries, contrary to popular belief, and noted that there has been no salary increment for these positions since 2007. Shehu clarified that some civil servants, including employees of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), earn more than ministers and legislators.

