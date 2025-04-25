Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are set to clash in the UEFA Champions League semi-final next week

Arsenal eliminated 15-time winners Real Madrid, while PSG eliminated Aston Villa in the quarterfinals

PSG head coach Luis Enrique has sent a stern warning to Mikel Arteta's side ahead of the two-legged tie

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has sent a warning to Arsenal ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final encounter.

PSG and Arsenal met in the group stage, with the Gunners prevailing 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, and are set to meet again after eliminating Aston Villa and Real Madrid respectively.

The first leg will be held in England next week on Tuesday, and before then, PSG will face OGC Nice later today, while Arsenal have played their league fixture during the week.

Enrique unbothered by Arsenal’s threat

Enrique, speaking to the media ahead of PSG's match against Nice tonight, was asked if his team is preparing for set-pieces before facing Arsenal next week.

“No, I don't plan on working on set pieces because I've known Arsenal for a very long time. We've already faced them this season,” he said, as quoted by RMC Sports.

“The qualities and flaws that have brought us this far are the same. We want to win every trophy by playing the way we play, by defending the way we do. There is no team in the world that is perfect, and we won't be either.”

He added that his team could improve in certain areas and assured the fans that they will see a great version of the team in the matches against Arsenal.

“We could improve certain things, but what has led us here is what has made our fans happy. I’m sure that we’re going to see a great version of Paris Saint-Germain in these two Champions League matches,” he added.

PSG have been confirmed as Ligue 1 champions and are unbeaten this season with four matches remaining. There are expectations that Enrique will rest key players, but he is not keen on rotation.

“Records aren't our primary goal; titles are. If I'm assured that losing to Nice means I'll reach the Champions League final, I'll sign immediately,” he added.

“But since no one can guarantee that, and we're an ambitious team, and since we're capable of beating that record (of unbeaten runs in the league), I think it's important for our confidence to go into Arsenal giving 100%.”

According to The Standard, Enrique was one of the most influential figures in Arteta's career as a player and as a manager. They've known each other since their time at Barcelona.

However, they will put friendship aside for a crucial match, with their two teams the only ones yet to win the UCL among the four teams left in the competition.

