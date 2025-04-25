Meta has rolled out more measures that would see genuine content creators get more recognition for their work

In an email message sent to Legit.ng, Meta stated that it would help hardworking creators protect their original content

The giant tech company says it is implementing the broader measures to improve the feed experience and support creators

Creators who share original content on Facebook are going to get more support, according to new information released by Meta.

According to the information which was sent to Legit.ng in an email, hardworking creators will be supported while fake pages and fake accounts are in for a bad time.

Meta says it is implementing broad measures to ensure that genuine content creators get rewarded for their work.

It said:

"Meta has announced a series of new steps aimed at reducing spammy content on Facebook, as part of a broader push to improve the Feed experience and support creators who create and share original engaging content."

Facebook accounts that will not be allowed to monetise

Also, content creators who engage in sharp practices will see their visibility lowered.

The company says:

"Spam networks that create hundreds of accounts to share the same content will now face reduced reach. Accounts that flood the platform with duplicate posts, irrelevant captions, or excessive hashtags will not be eligible for monetisation and will see decreased visibility in their Feed."

It says it has enhanced support for original content creators to protect their work.

The tech giant says:

"Meta continues to enhance Rights Manager to help creators protect their original content. It also offers updated guidance to help creators succeed by sharing authentic and engaging content on Facebook."

100 million pages deleted from Facebook

Also, the company says it has deleted 100 million fake pages as well as 23 million fake accounts in 2024 alone.

"Meta is scaling its efforts to detect and remove fake accounts and pages coordinating engagement or impersonating others. In 2024 alone, the platform removed over 100 million fake pages engaging in scripted follows abuse and more than 23 million impersonating accounts on Facebook."

Meta set to sanitise comment section on Facebook

Meta says it is also implementing measures to curb comments from people who are using fake identities.

According to the company, it is working to sanitise the comment section so that comments that are not fit for the discussion will be signalled.

Meta says:

"In addition to automated identity checks, features have been added to Moderation Assist, Facebook’s comment management tool, to detect and auto-hide comments from people potentially using a fake identity. Creators will also be able to report impersonators directly in the comments. Meta is also testing a comments feature so people can signal ones that are irrelevant or don’t fit the spirit of the conversation."

Mark Zuckerberg announces update on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed netizens that WhatsApp has rolled out a chat filter feature to make the platform even better.

Mark announced the WhatsApp update on his verified Facebook page and shared how it would aid users on the leading social media platform.

The new development sent WhatsApp users into a frenzy as many people described it as a welcome initiative.

