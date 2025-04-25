A man said he stopped attending church services and programs for nine months after moving out of his parents' house

During that period, he noticed something about his life and pointed it out for netizens to learn from

While some internet users buttressed his story by sharing their similar experiences, others downplayed what he shared

A man, @timxfearless, has opened up about what he noticed about his life after he stopped going to church for nine months.

The man shared his experience while speaking on the biggest mistake he made after leaving his parents' house.

Man's experience after he stopped attending church

In a video shared on TikTok, the man said he quit church after leaving home, saying it negatively affected his life.

He, however, did not share the negative toll it took on his life, but advised people not to make the mistake he made. He said:

"The biggest mistake I made after leaving home...Guys, I stopped going to church. For nine months, I no go church, guy. I don't want to start talking about the negative effect it had on me. But, I'd advise you, don't try it."

Some people who had a similar experience shared their stories as they agreed with the man, while others disagreed with the notion that quitting church has a negative effect on one's life.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail former churchgoer's experience

Anih Christopher said:

"You left for the wrong reasons. Your morality and humanity have nothing to do with church. I left for 6 yrs now and I can attest i'am way better. I am still a seeker👌 and I respect everybody's."

Bankole Abiodun said:

"Although I have planning to change my mind by going to either deeper life or redeem,,but cac thought me a lesson i won't forget in my entire life."

OBY/ADA said:

"That was not a mistake, but awakening, religion is a lucrative business in Africa especially in Nigeria, stopping church is the best decision you can give to yourself without someone advising you."

Vicarvick said:

"Guy. You go reach one level for this life you’ll just know say you need God. Nobody go tell you 😂. Learnt my lessons."

Drewwld said:

"Only 3 months my life come better pass everybody no be same church no be for everybody u fit Dey go am make e block road for you."

WHYTE 🇳🇬 said:

"The biggest mistake I made was going to church and use my Productive time to be doing nonS3nse Church work after stop paying tithe constantly I was able to buy Cars, got married and lots."

Chidex Global Oil and gas ⛽ said:

"5 years of not going to church and my life hit better. I rejected Jesus and Satan. I live my life free without condemnation and fear. Church no dey help me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who stopped going to church had shared how his pastor was responsible.

Man shares experience after he quit tithing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who stopped paying tithes and offerings in a church had shared what became of his financial life.

According to the man, he made up his mind to continue going to church, but stop tithing, and instead of his life regressing, he experienced financial growth.

While noting that he still believes in these responsibilities, he said it was not because of offerings that one received blessings from God.

