Maya Hawke’s boyfriend timeline: who has the actress dated?

Maya Hawke is an American actress, singer and songwriter. Like her parents, who are celebrated actors, Maya chose to pursue a career in acting, making her debut in 2017. She is famous for starring in TV series and movies such as Little Women, Stranger Things and Do Revenge. The star has been romantically linked to a few high-profile celebrities over the years. Who is Maya Hawke's boyfriend now?

Maya Hawke attends the "Asteroid City" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Aside from acting, Maya is also a singer, having released songs such as To Love a Boy, Luna Moth, Sweet Tooth and Blue Hippo. Besides her career, her dating life has been scrutinised, with many fans curious to know who Maya Hawke's boyfriend is now.

Profile summary

Full name Maya Ray Thurman-Hawke Gender Female Date of birth 8 July 1998 Age 24 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 174 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Ethan Hawke Mother Uma Thurman Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Spencer Barnett High School Saint Ann's School College Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Juilliard School, Stella Adler Studio of Acting Profession Actress, singer, songwriter Instagram @maya_hawke Facebook @Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke's relationship history

The Stranger Things actress' love life has been in the headlines–she has been romantically linked with a few guys. Here is the highlight of her relationship history.

Mysterious man (2017)

The American actress is known to have dated someone probably before 2017. Although she didn't disclose the identity of the person, she revealed in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in 2017 that she was in a relationship that lasted for a year. She stated,

I had a wonderful, loving relationship that lasted a year. It just ended, and I'm single. I think I scare men. I was given the impression that being 19 and single in the world means you'll be fending off the wolves, but I can't find a wolf to save my life.

Gus Wenner (2019)

CEO at Rolling Stone Gus Wenner speaks onstage during the Truth Seekers Summit hosted by Variety and Rolling Stone at Second Floor in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Gus Wenner is an American magazine president and the Chief Operating Officer of Rolling Stone. Gus and Maya are alleged to have started dating in February 2019. The two didn't hide their romantic relationship from the public. They posted each other on their Instagram accounts. However, their relationship did not last long, as they are believed to have split in the same year, 2019.

Tom Sturridge (July 2020–January 2022)

Tom Sturridge attends the Osaka Comic Con 2023 celebrity talk event at the Intex Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge are rumoured to have dated for a year and a half. The duo were spotted severally together. For instance, in July 2020, Maya and Tom were seen in the Hamptons walking barefoot by each other's side.

They were also spotted walking in the streets of New York City, Maya holding onto Tom's arm. Additionally, they were pictured kissing on the same day at a local restaurant. Their relationship surfaced online as the two had an age difference of 13 years.

The two allegedly split in January 2022 since the last photo of them together was in December 2021. They were photographed by paparazzi while taking a walk in New York.

Tom Sturridge is an English actor popularly known for his appearance in films and TV shows such as On the Road, The Boat That Rocked and The Sandman. He shares a daughter, Marlowe Ottoline, with actress Sienna Miller. Sienna and Tom dated from 2011 to 2015.

Spencer Barnett (2022–Present)

Spencer Barnett and Maya Hawke attend the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Is Maya Hawke single? It is alleged that the American songwriter is currently dating Spencer Barnett. The rumours of them dating started in February 2022. It all began when the two were pictured kissing in the streets of Manhattan, New York City, USA, on Valentine's Day. They were also spotted together at Dior's FW/22 women's show in Spring 2022.

Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett were last seen together in December 2022 at the beach in Miami. It has left their fans wondering whether they are still together. Maya Hawke's partner is a pop singer and songwriter well known for his tracks like Whatever, Welcome To My Mind and Dancing.

Who is Maya Hawke's girlfriend?

The actress does not have a girlfriend. There have been questions regarding her sexuality following her role as Robin in Stranger Things, where she plays a lesbian character.

FAQs

Who is Maya Hawke? She is a singer, songwriter and actress. How old is Maya Hawke? The American actress is 24 years old as of June 2023. She was born on 8 July 1998. Where is Maya Hawke from? She was born in New York City, New York, United States. Who are Maya Hawke's parents? Her parents are Ethan and Uma Thurman, famous Hollywood actors. Who is Maya Hawke dating? It's alleged that the actress is currently dating Spencer Barnett, an American musician. Who is Maya Hawke's ex-BF? She has been romantically linked with Gus Wenner and Tom Sturridge. How tall is Maya Hawke? The singer is 5 feet 8 inches or 174 centimetres tall.

Maya Hawke is a famous actress and singer who started her acting career in 2017. Apart from gaining fame as an actor and singer, she has been in a few relationships. Currently, Maya Hawke's boyfriend is reported to be Spencer Barnett, an American singer.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ryan Tannehill's wife, Lauren Tannehill. She is a social media influencer and former model from the United States. She rose to fame following her marriage with Ryan Tannehill, the Tennessee Titans of NFL quarterback.

Lauren was born in 1988 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She got engaged to Ryan in 2011, and on 13 January 2012, they exchanged their wedding vows in Mexico. The couple has two children and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Source: Legit.ng