Sofia Carson’s boyfriend history: who has the actress dated?

Sofia Carson is an American actress, singer and songwriter who rose to prominence due to her role as Elvie in the Disney Channel original movie Descendants and its sequels. As a singer, she has released several hit singles such as Back to Beautiful, Love Is the Name, Rumours and Ins and Outs. Her thrust into the limelight has made fans curious about her dating life. Do you know who Sofia Carson's boyfriend is now and who she dated in the past?

Sofia Carson attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Other than acting and singing, Sofia Carson is also a dancer. She started dancing at a tender age and is well-versed in various dance styles such as jazz, pointe, hip-hop, ballet, contemporary and modern. Is Sofia Carson dating anyone? Although the American songwriter has tried to keep her love life private, she has been rumoured to be in a relationship with a few men in the showbiz scene.

Profile summary

Full name Sofia Daccarett Char Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Jose F. Daccarett Mother Laura Char Carson Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School St. Hugh School, Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart University University of California Profession Actress, singer, songwriter, dancer Instagram @sofiacarson Twitter @SofiaCarson TikTok @SofiaCarson

Who is Sofia Carson dating?

Is Sofia Carson in a relationship? She is seemingly single at the moment. The actress has made an intentional decision to keep her personal life out of the public. In an interview with Extra in January 2022, she stated;

To me, it's about my art and the music and the films that I put out into the world, and not about my personal life. I still do love sharing personal moments that are special to me with fans, but it was definitely a choice to keep my private life private.

Despite keeping her love life under wraps, she does not hesitated to talk about love; most of her tracks are love songs. She expressed her fear of dating while explaining her hit single, Ins and Outs, to Coveteur in December 2017. She said,

My whole life, I've been afraid of falling in love just because that means being vulnerable and that you could get hurt. The song, to me, is about finding strength in vulnerability, and looking the person you love in the eye and telling them, 'You can tell me all your ins and outs. Don't be afraid because it will only make it easier to love you.

Additionally, in an interview with Cosmopolitan in May 2019, the actress revealed that she is not interested in relationships.

Sofia Carson's boyfriends' dating history

The American actress has never confirmed been in any relationship, but has been linked with a three men. Here is the highlight of her relationship history.

Cameron Boyce (2015)

Stars of the upcoming Disney Channel movie "Descendants" and its director Kenny Ortega were the guests of honour at a screening party in California. Photo: Image Group LA

Source: Getty Images

Cameron Boyce was one of the first people rumoured to be dating the actress. Speculation abounded that Sofia Carson and Cameron Boyce, co-star in the Disney Channel movie Descendants, were dating in 2015.

However, Cameron denied the allegations via a post on his Instagram page in April 2017 when celebrating Sofia's birthday. He referred to Sofia as his sister. Cameron died of epilepsy on 6 July 2019 at the age of 20.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (December 2016–2018)

Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara attends the premiere of Disney's "Dumbo" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

The Modern Family star Manolo Gonzalez was also alleged to be Sofia Carson's BF in December 2016. It was after Sofia posted a photo of her and Manolo holding each other with the caption 'about last night'. They were also spotted dancing together to Mariah Carey's song, a now viral video on social media.

In addition, Manolo shared a video in February 2018 of him doing squats as he lifted Sofia up and down. It fuelled rumours of a possible connection between the two. However, neither confirmed the rumours. Manolo is a Colombian actor popularly known as Sofia Vergara's son.

Nicholas Galitzine (2022)

Sofia and her co-star Nicholas Galitzine. Photo: @sofiacarson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Descendants star was rumoured to be in a relationship with fellow actor Nicholas Galitzine following their great on-screen chemistry in the Netflix romantic drama Purple Hearts. Sofia stars Cassie Salazar in the film, and Nicholas plays Luke Morrow. The two fell in love in the movie, which led to marriage.

Some years back in 2019, the actress said she would probably avoid dating men in the same industry. She stated,

I made a decision about two years ago that I don't want to date anyone in the [entertainment] business. So as you can imagine, that makes it a little bit difficult.

Fast facts about Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson is an actress, singer and songwriter. She has been rumoured to have dated several male stars in the Hollywood industry. Despite none of those rumoured connections having been confirmed by herself, that hasn't stopped her fans from speculating who Sofia Carson's boyfriend could be.

