Top 30+ best funny jokes for girls in 2021: Impress them

Why do men need funny jokes for girls? A sense of humor can become a real asset when you want to impress different girls. Funny guys are usually the ones who have lots of girls hanging around them. On the other hand, there are some fellows who are pretty good with jokes and tricks but don’t have any ladies, in-fact girls seem to stay away from them.

It’s not just important to have good manners and the ability to joke, but it’s also important to know the best jokes which impress girls. Your friends, boys, might get impressed by your jokes on ladies, animals, cars, or celebrities but it might leave her totally cold. So you need to understand the type of jokes a girl likes to find the most appropriate one.

Best jokes to tell a girl

1. Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears!

2. I'm not a photographer, but I can picture me and you together.

3. Do I know you? 'Cause you look a lot like my next girlfriend

4. Do you know what my shirt is made of? Boyfriend/girlfriend material?

5. They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Well apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you.

6. For some reason, I was feeling a little off today. But when you came along, you d7. Are you religious? Because you're the answer to all my prayers.

8. I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?

Funny jokes to tell a girl

9. I'm lost. Can you give me directions to your heart?

10. Are you a parking ticket? 'Cause you've got fine written all over you.

11. Are you sure you're not tired? You've been running through my mind all day.

12. Is there an airport nearby or is it my heart taking off?

13. Was your dad a boxer? Because you're a knockout!

14. Would you grab my arm, so I can tell my friends I've been touched by an angel?

15. There's only one thing I want to change about you, and that's your last name.

16. Aside from being hot, what do you do for a living?

17. Hi, how was heaven when you left it?

18. Hello, I'm a thief, and I'm here to steal your heart.

19. I may not be a genie, but I can make your dreams come true.

e in love at first sight or should I pass by again

20. I am going to need your name and number for insurance purposes.

[Why?]

I just fell over and injured myself when I saw you!

21. If I had a nickel for every girl I had ever seen who was as gorgeous as you are, I'd have… 5 cents.

22. My next drink is on you!

[Why?]

I saw you and dropped mine.

23. You're so stunning that I just forgot my pick-up line.

24. Are you from Tennessee? Because you're the only ten I see.

Cute jokes to make a girl laugh

25. You must be an interior decorator because when you walked in the room was suddenly beautiful and perfect!

26. I must be hunting treasure because I'm digging your chest.

27. Can you fix my cell phone?

[What's wrong with it?]

For some reason, your number isn't in it.

28. I think you might have something in your eye. Oh, hold on, that's just a twinkle…

29. I'm a lot shorter than this in reality but I'm just sitting on my billfold.

30. I lost my phone number. Can I just have yours?

31. How are you?

[good]

I didn't ask how you looked, girl…

32. You must be a Snickers bar.

[why?]

You satisfy me, baby!

33. I'm like a Rubik's cube. The more you play with me, the harder I get, baby.

34. You're as sweet as Skittles and I want to taste the rainbow.

35. I'll make you a deal.

[what?]

I'll give you a kiss and f you don't like it, you can return it.

36. There's something wrong with my bed.

[What?]

You're not in it.

How to make a girl laugh with comedy jokes?

If you need to make her laugh with special, long, but very funny jokes, then this list will certainly suit you.

1. Teacher : “Anyone who thinks they are stupid may stand up!”

Nobody stands up

Teacher : “I'm sure there are some stupid students over here!!”

Little Johnny stands up*

Teacher : “Ohh, Johnny you think you're stupid?”

Little Johnny : “No… i just feel bad that you're standing alone…”

2. Police : Where do you live?

Me : With my parents

Police : Where do your parents live?

Me : With me

Police : Where do you all live?

Me : Together

Police : Where is your house?

Me : Next to my neighbors house

Police : Where is your neighbors house?

Me : If i tell you, you wont believe me.

Police : Tell me

Me : Next to my house

3. What happened when two vampires went on a blind date? It was love at first bite!

4. -How do you tickle a rich girl?

Say “Gucci Gucci Gucci!”

5. Q: What is the most dangerous thing in Washington D.C.? A: An intern with a chipped tooth.

6. Two blondes were going to Disneyland when they came to a fork in the road. The sign read: "Disneyland Left." So they went home.

We hope this article will help you when meeting and having a good time with girls! Tell these funny jokes to the girl you like and see the result!

