Does Zach Bryan have a wife? A look at his relationships

Zach Bryan is a renowned country music singer-songwriter from the United States. He is famous for hits like Something in the Orange and The Good I'll Do. Despite his career success, the musician has made headlines due to his love life. Does Zach Bryan have a wife?

Zach Bryan performs during the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 13, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Hickey

Source: Getty Images

Zach Bryan is a US Navy veteran. He has had a great career since his song, Heading South, went viral in 2017. Bryan won the ACM New Male Artist of the Year award in May 2023. Fans have been curious about his personal life, especially his marriage. Find out if the singer is married, dating, or single.

Profile summary

Full name Zachary Lane Bryan Nickname Zach Bryan Gender Male Date of birth 2 April 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Okinawa, Japan Current residence Oologah, Oklahoma, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Annette DeAnn Bryan Father Dewayne Bryan Siblings 1 Sister Mackenzie Bryan Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter Twitter @zachlanebryan Instagram @zachlanebryan

Does Zach Bryan have a wife?

Who is Zach Bryan married to? The American singer-songwriter does not have a wife. However, he has been married and divorced before. He was married to Rose Madden.

Rose Madden was Zach Bryan's wife for a year. Although there is no information on how they met, they were a couple in October 2019 when he released Rest, Rose. He posted on Twitter,

Thank God for the bullets I've dodged and for a woman who accepts me regardless."

Zach and Madden tied the knot at Colchuck Lake in Washington on 18 August 2020. A month later, the American singer tweeted confirming the marriage. He wrote,

Ya, sorry, brother had to get married. That's my bad [sic].

Rose Madden studied Anthropology and Biological Sciences at Arizona State University. She was a Naval Aviator with the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Currently, she is the Ground Safety Petty Officer for Patrol Squadron 46.

Zach Bryan's marriage fell apart and ended up in divorce. There were rumours that Zach cheated on Rose when she went to Italy for work. None of them addressed the breakup.

However, Rose took a break from social media and returned in 2021 with an Instagram post,

She's ba—ack ;-

Relationship with Debbie Peifer

Debbie Peifer and Zach Bryan's relationship started after the country singer split with Rose Madden. The two started dating in 2022, following Debbie's post on 2 January 2023. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Zach Bryan's girlfriend celebrated their first anniversary.

Debbie Peifer was born on 19 January ‎1988 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. She is a Business Analytics graduate from Manhattan College. Peifer works as an Education Program Coordinator at HawkGrips.

They got into a motorcycle accident during the summer of 2022. The musician was not shy to post about his girlfriend and showered her with praise. about her loving him unconditionally. In another tweet, he referred to her as his right-hand lady.

On May 2023, Bryan shared with his fans that his romance with Debbie had ended. He posted,

For transparency and with respect, I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago. Things are mutual; we're leaving with plenty of memories and good times. I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time.

Does Zach Bryan have a girlfriend?

Zach Bryan, winner of the New Male Artist of the Year award, poses during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

The famous singer is seemingly single. He has not been seen with anyone since he broke up with Debbie Peifer.

FAQs

Who is Zach Bryan? He is an American country music singer-songwriter famous for songs like Something in the Orange and The Good I'll Do. Where is Bryan from? He was born in Okinawa, Japan, but grew up in Oologah, Oklahoma, USA. How did Zach Bryan get popular? He became famous in 2022 when his song Something in the Orange went viral on TikTok. Why did Zach Bryan delete Twitter and Instagram? He deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts after being cyberbullied by fans. Who is Zach Bryan married to? The country music star is not married. Was Zach Bryan married? Yes, he was married to Rose Madden. They got married in 2020 and divorced in 2021. Is Zach Bryan single? Yes, the singer is seemingly single and has not revealed dating anyone.

Does Zach Bryan have a wife? Zach Bryan does not have a wife. The country music star is seemingly single. He has, however, been married before and recently broke up with his ex-girlfriend.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Chris Pine's wife. Chris Pine is an actor, producer, and writer from the United States. He is famous for playing his role in Wonder Woman and Star Trek as Steve Trevor and Kirk, respectively. Chris is not new to controversy, especially regarding his relationships. Fans are curious to know if he has a wife.

Chris Pine started his career in 2003 after appearing in ER, The Guardian and CSI: Miami. Since he rose to prominence, he has been liked by several women. Find out where he has a wife and his past romantic relationships.

Source: Legit.ng