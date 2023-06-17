Madison Beer’s boyfriend timeline: her dating history explored

Madison Beer is an American singer and actress. She is known for R&B hits such as Reckless, Home To Another One, Selfish and Good in Goodbye. Beer made her music debut at the age of 12. As a famous entertainer, her love life has been a subject of interest to many. Who is Madison Beer's boyfriend, and who did she date in the past?

Madison Beer speaks onstage at the Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival at WeHo Pride in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Besides singing, Madison has ventured into the movie world and has been featured in films such as Lounder Than Words and Todrick. But her fans are curious about her dating life. Is Madison Beer in a relationship now? Have a look at her love life.

Profile summary

Full name Madison Elle Connell Nickname Madison Beer Gender Female Date of birth 5 March 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Jericho, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father Robert Beer Mother Tracie Beer Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Nick Austin Profession Recording artist, songwriter, producer, author Instagram @madisonbeer Twitter @madisonbeer TikTok @madisonbeer Facebook @Madison Beer

Madison Beer's dating history

The singer's love life has been the subject of interest for many of her fans. Over the years, she has been linked to several people.

Jack Gilinsky (2015–2017)

Singer Madison Beer (L) and Social Media Personality Jack Gilinsky (R) attend the "PrettyLittleThing" campaign launch in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Jack, the American singer, is the first man the singer dated in her teenage years. Madison was 15 years old, while Jack was 18. The two met through Nash Grier at a party. Madison Beer and Jack Gilinsky's relationship ended in 2017, and the reason behind the split was that Beer accused Jack of verbally abusing her.

An audio recording leaked of them arguing at a party. Jack claimed the video was one year before its leak in a since-deleted tweet. Madison responded by advising people to speak up when they are mistreated. She wrote in a now-deleted post,

If someone is mistreating you in ANY way, please speak up. It is NEVER okay, and I was blinded by love and much too afraid to come out and say anything in fear I would be broken up with or not taken seriously by someone I told. SPEAK UP.

She also warned people not to commit the mistakes she did, as no one deserves to be mistreated. In March 2020, the two were spotted together in Los Angeles. It made fans speculate that they were back together.

Brooklyn Beckham (2017)

Brooklyn Beckham attends the Wonderland Summer Issue dinner hosted by Madison Beer at The Ivy Soho Brasserie in London, England. Photo: David M Benett

Source: Getty Images

After breaking up with Jack, the actress was alleged linked with Brooklyn Beckham. The dating rumours about them emerged when they were seen packing on the PDA in Los Angeles at a concert. Previously, in an interview with the BUILD Series, the hip-hop singer claimed they are best friends and maybe crushing on each other.

Despite saying that, her fans believed they dated as when speaking with People; Madison said that she couldn't do long distance. It was after Brooklyn went to college. Brooklyn is the oldest son of and Victoria Beckham.

Zack Bia (2018–2019)

Madison Beer (L) and Zack Bia at music executive Steven Levine's Birthday Dinner at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

DJ Zack Bia is also Madison Beer's ex-boyfriend who she reportedly dated between 2018 and 2019. The two had an on-and-off relationship before finally breaking up in March 2019. Madison confirmed the , 'Single Madison thrives'. Additionally, her that they didn't end things well.

David Dobrik (2020)

David Dobrik attends the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

David Dobrik is a popular digital content creator and podcaster. David was also alleged to be among Madison Beer's ex-boyfriends in 2020. It was after David posted a photo of them holding each other.

The singer also made regular appearances in David's videos. In addition, Madison appeared on the YouTuber's podcast VIEWS in February 2021, where they discussed their relationship. It fuelled rumours of a possible connection between the two. However, the duo denied having dated.

Nick Austin (July 2020–Present)

Is Madison Beer single? No. The American singer is currently dating Nick Austin, a TikTok star and social media influencer. Madison Beer and Nick Austin started dating in July 2020, but it was confirmed in March 2021 when Austin wrote a message wishing Beer a happy birthday.

In an interview on the Zack Sang Show in March 2021, the singer said she had decided to keep their relationship out of the public. She stated,

I've just chosen to not to talk about it publicly because I feel like it's been going great offline, and I would like to keep it that way. It's you know, it just complicates it all the time, and I feel like me and said individual are very happy offline.

In a video with Austin, Madison revealed in July 2022 that they had broken up in October 2020 for two weeks. She also made it known that they celebrate their anniversary on 30 July.

In an interview with InStyle in February 2023, the singer said this about the relationship,

I'm super happy within my relationship, and I feel really safe and I feel like I'm with someone I consider my best friend, which is very important.

FAQs

Who is Madison Beer? She is an American singer and actress. How old is Madison Beer? The American entertainer is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 March 1999. Does Madison Beer have a boyfriend? She is dating Nick Austin, a TikTok star and social media influencer. Did Jack Gilinsky and Madison Beer break up? Yes. The two are alleged to have dated in 2015 and split in 2017. Why did Madison and Zack break up? Madison's tweets suggested that the relationship was toxic. They were also spotted arguing outside an LA-based hotspot called The Nice Guy before they broke up. Where is Madison Beer from? She was born in Jericho, New York, United States. How tall is Madison Beer? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Madison Beer is known for her hit tracks such as Reckless, Good In Goodbye and All Day And Night. Apart from gaining fame as a singer and actress, she has been in several relationships that have seen her hit the headlines a few times. Madison Beer's boyfriend timeline shows she has been romantically linked with around five men as of this writing.

Legit.ng recently published John Mayer's girlfriend timeline. He is a singer, songwriter and guitarist. John is widely recognized for his hit tracks, including Your Body Is A Wonderland, No Such Thing and Daughters.

John Clayton Mayer was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States. He is known to have dated several women celebrities, such as Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love-Hewitt and Kim Kardashian. The singer is not dating anyone at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng