33 epic party games for teens you definitely have to try

Making a party memorable not only entails eating and drinking but also having lots of fun activities. It is even more interesting when the party has many teenagers who are always out to have fun whenever an opportunity comes. Here are teen game suggestions you can try out.

Teen games add lots of fun to parties. Photo: pexels.com, @martproduction (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Playing games is one way of keeping everyone at a party engaged and entertained, but which party games for teens can you incorporate? Party games for teens liven the guests up and put them in the mood for more fun. If you do not have party game ideas for teens, here are suggestions you can consider.

Party games for teens

Many things bring teenagers together, but nothing does it better than parties. They are merry-making opportunities that allow them to interact and get to know each other better. The games encourage mingling while also igniting friendly rivalry.

Hilarious teenage party games

Party games for teenagers should incorporate multiple funny moments. A game is not enjoyable when it does not make participants laugh. Here are suggestions for funny party games and how to play them.

Funny party games allow more interaction, creating memorable, fun moments. Photo: pexels.com, @kevinmalik

Source: UGC

Wink Murder

This is one of the most ideal party games for 16-year-olds. You require at least ten players to play this tense and exciting game. Here is how to play it.

Create enough paper chits for every player and label one chit “Murderer”. Have all players sit in a circle and pass the paper chits around so each person picks one. Everyone opens their paper chit and checks if they have picked the one with the Murderer label. All players make eye contact, and the murderer secretly winks at one person, who will then feign death. The other players will then accuse one of them of being a murderer. The murderer wins if they are not detected, but the rest win if they correctly identify the murderer.

Sleeping Beauty game

Sleeping Beauty is a teen game that will make you laugh even when you do not want to. It is a simple game that at least six people can play, but it is more fun if more players are involved.

Choose one person, or one can volunteer to be a Sleeping Beauty. The chosen person lies down, pretending to be sleeping. The rest of the participants will try to make them laugh without touching them.

Would You Rather

This game involves an exciting question session, which enables you to know your friends better and requires at least three participants. Here is how to go about it.

Let everyone sit in a circle. The first player asks the person sitting opposite them a Would you rather question. Participants take turns until everyone has had enough.

Two Truths and a Lie

Two Truths and a Lie is a game that tests players' intelligence while also providing much fun. It aims to make others believe your lie. Here is how to play it.

Each party guest takes their turn to tell the rest three things about themselves. Two of them should be truths, and one should be false. The rest of the guests can ask questions and search for clues to determine which of the three things is a lie.

Water Balloon

This is one of the fun-filled outdoor party games for 17-year-olds. It is interesting, especially when you need to cool down on a hot day. Here is a guide for the game.

Demacate an area where you want to play. Divide participants into groups of not less than five teammates. Ensure each team has an equal number of water balloons. The game aims to throw water balloons at your opponents until they leave the marked area.

Sock Wrestling

Sock wrestling is another interesting outdoor game for teenagers, and you can enjoy it when you have many participants. This game sharpens one’s strategy and coordination skills.

Involve as many participants as possible and put them in pairs. Each person in a pair should wear a sock on their right leg. Each player should aim to remove their opponent’s sock without using their hands within the shortest time possible. Start the clock and let the game begin. The winner of the first round advances to the next round until two people reach the final round, at which point one person is crowned the winner.

Right, Left, Ear

You can play this game indoors or outdoors, depending on the space available and the number of participants. Here is how to do it.

Let everyone form a circle. Choose a conductor who stands at the centre of the circle. If the conductor says, Right, everyone in the circle should point right, and if they say, Left, everyone should point left. However, if they say, Ear, everyone should pass the objects hand to hand until they reach ear height. If one points in the wrong direction, they are disqualified and leave the circle.

Karaoke

Would you like to know the best singers among you? A karaoke for teens is perfect for entertainment and showcasing your vocal prowess. Here is how to do it.

Get a karaoke machine and let every teen take turns showing their singing skills. Make the game more competitive by involving judges and giving out prizes. If you can’t get a karaoke machine, get song lyrics from online sites like YouTube.

Lip-sync Battle

How good can you lip-sync? Competing in lip-syncing is another fun way to make a teen party enjoyable. Let everyone choose and play their favourite songs and lip-sync to the lyrics. For memories, you can share lip-sync videos on social media platforms.

Guess the Song

This game tests teens’ knowledge of various songs. Here is how to play the game.

Play a song for a few seconds and let the teenagers determine the song's name and artist. You can play several songs in turns, and the person with the most correct answer wins.

Foot Volley is quite similar to the usual volleyball games, except it uses feet instead of hands. Here is how to play Foot Volley.

It is an ideal game for at least 12 players divided into two groups. Hang a net at least three to four feet above the ground and let players on each team take their position on both sides of the net. Instead of a ball, the teenagers should keep a balloon.

Birthday party games for teens

Birthdays are special occasions that should be as memorable as possible. Everyone should live in the moment at a birthday party by participating in every activity, including games. Here are fun party games to play.

Birthdays are opportunities to play games and create long-lasting memories with friends. Photo: pexels.com, @paveldanilyuk

Source: UGC

Fortune Teller

This game is fun for starting a conversation among guests as it tries to predict their future. Let each participant have four paper chits on which to write a name, number, or profession and place them in a jar. Each player will pick and read out what is written on a paper chit, which predicts their future.

Knockdown

This game is all about being fast and precise. It is one of the party games for 13-year-olds or older teens trying to test their accuracy. Here is how it is played.

Arrange party cups in a pyramid. Let a player stand at a distance and throw a softball at the pyramid, trying to knock down the cups. The winner is the person who knocks down the most cups in the fewest attempts.

Speed Stacker

This simple, fun-filled party game is suitable for six or more participants. Here is how to play it.

You require 50 party cups and a table. Players take turns in stacking the party cups within a set time. For instance, if the time is one minute, the player with the most cups stacked wins.

Act it Out

This is an exciting birthday party game that anyone of any age can enjoy. It requires at least eight players and a pen and paper.

Make several paper chits with a scene, character, or thing. Split the guests into two groups. Let every member of each group pick a chit and read what is written on it. The team has one minute to recreate the scene or mimic the character. A judge decides the winner.

Find the Leader

This game does not have age restrictions and guarantees a lot of fun. Here is a guide to playing it.

Let guests choose a player who leaves the room, leaving the rest to select a leader. The leader will make a gesture or movement which other people will imitate. The person outside the room is let in and must determine who the team leader is. If they make a wrong choice, they are sent out again, but if they are correct, the leader is sent out of the room.

What’s in The Box?

Participants take turns putting their hands in a box with secret things in this fun game. They guess the hidden item using their sense of touch, not sight. The rest of the guests will confirm whether the player is right or wrong.

Minute to Win It

This funny game entails performing challenges within a minute. You can agree on a challenge you want to compete in, and each one tries it out in less than a minute. Whoever performs it best is the winner. The challenges may include stacking cups or eating cookies.

Emoji Pictionary

Most teens love using emojis in their communications and some have mastered the use of the emojis such that they can tell stories using them. This game reveals who interprets emojis better than the rest. One person makes a story using emojis, and the rest compete to interpret the story.

The Chocolate Game

In this teen party game, participants take turns rolling a die and trying to unwrap a chocolate bar. They should wear oven mitts and use a knife and a fork to open the wrap. It is quite challenging, but that makes it fun.

Pass The Pillow

This game is quite similar to Musical Chairs. Have your friends make a circle and play music. As they dance to the tune, they pass a pillow to each other. When the music stops, the one holding the pillow has to do something weird or ask a funny question.

Water Balloon Game

This is an enjoyable outdoor game which can be played with as many friends as possible. Divide your friends into two groups and give each group an equal number of colourful water balloons. The teams should throw the balloons at each other, making themselves wet.

Indoor games for teenagers

When you do not want to spend time outside, indoor game ideas can help you have much fun inside. These games do not require a lot of space and physical activities, yet they are interesting. Here are game suggestions you can consider.

Indoor teen party games are ideal when outside conditions are not favourable. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbrostudio

Source: UGC

Who am I?

This indoor game requires at least four participants. Before it starts, you should agree on a theme from which you will choose prominent people, such as TV personalities, musicians, or movie stars. Here is how to play.

Distribute sticky notes to everyone and ask them to write a famous person's name based on the chosen theme. Keep it secret. Each person should attach a sticky note to the forehead of the person sitting to their right. Everyone then takes turns figuring out who they are by asking questions. The winner is the first person to get the correct answer.

Blindfold Makeup Artist

Are you friends who like spending time on makeup? The Blindfold Makeup Artist game can be an exciting indoor game ideal for about eight party guests. Here is how to play it.

Divide the guests into two groups. Select one guest to be a makeup artist who will be blindfolded. Select another guest to be a model who will have their makeup done. The game’s winner is either the person with the best effort or the most hilarious makeup.

The Donut Game

This is among the ideal party games for 14-15-year-olds. Most kids love eating, and trying to outdo each other would be great fun. Here is how to play the Donut Game.

Tie a long string across the room just above everyone’s head. Tie a string around each doughnut and hang them on the string across the room. Guests will compete to eat the doughnuts without using their hands. The first one to finish wins; you can have as many rounds as you want.

Scavenger Hunt

The Scavenger Hunt is suitable for most teens, and it can be adjusted to make it easy or hard, depending on your preferences. It can be played with at least four guests. Here is how to play it.

Divide the guests into groups of at least two people. Have a list of items and clues, and give each team a copy of the list. Hide items on the list in a house, but ensure you can remember where you placed them. Set a time limit for each team to search for the items in the house. When the time is out, let all the teams gather and award points depending on the items they found. The team with the most points wins.

Musical Chairs

Even though this is a classical game, it is still quite common at teen parties. It entails paying attention and enjoying the dance. Here is how it is played.

Arrange chairs in a circle and let guests be at the circle's centre. Ensure the chairs are fewer than the number of guests by one. Play music, let guests dance, and only sit on the chairs when the music stops. Whoever misses a chair is out.

Dance Competition

Dancing is fun, but you do not have to be a pro dancer to enjoy it. Regardless of your dancing skills, you can participate in this game.

Find out the latest trending dance styles. Play music and let every guest take turns in trying the latest move. Do the same for every dance style and let guests decide who among them is the overall winner.

Medusa

This game is simple yet entertaining and more fun when many guests are involved. You can play it indoors or outdoors depending on the number of guests and available space.

Let everyone stand in a circle with their hands around the person next to them. Everyone puts their heads down, and on the count of three, they look up to another player. If two guests look at each other, they scream and fall. The game goes on until only two guests are left standing.

Orange War

For this indoor game, you need two spoons and two oranges. For more fun, you should have as many participants as possible. Here is how to play it.

Give the first two players spoons with oranges on them. Each player should try to dislodge the orange from their competitor’s spoon without using their hands. The winner of the first round picks another player for the second round.

Where Is It?

How fast can you find a hidden item? One guest leaves the room for this game, and the rest hide an item. The guest outside is allowed back into the room, and they search for the hidden item. You might give clues about where the item has been hidden.

Four Corners

This is a simple game that at least four guests can play. Here is how to play it.

Find an empty room and mark its four corners 1 to 4. Blindfold the first person and let them move around the room, trying to catch other participants. Whenever they catch a person, they should mention which side of the room they are. If they are correct, the person caught is eliminated.

Catch the Ball

This fun-filled indoor game calls for alertness to survive and become the winner. Here is how to play it.

Have all participants stand in a circle. Give a softball to any person to start the game. Let them throw the ball to anyone who should catch it, or else they are eliminated. The last two people are winners.

What makes a party game fun?

Teens love playing lots of games as long as they are entertaining. The games should involve creativity and be interactive to enable them to mingle. Funny games also add more fun to the party.

Which game is usually played at birthday parties?

Numerous games are suitable for birthday parties, but simple ones that most people can learn quickly are preferred. Such games include Knockdown, Speed Stacker, Find the Leader, Minute to Win It, and Pass The Pillow.

What should you consider when choosing a teen party game?

Many factors should be considered, including the age range of guests, space available, ease of learning the game, and number of guests in attendance. Everyone should enjoy an ideal party game.

Party games for teens are avenues for social interactions, entertainment, and teamwork. Depending on your circumstances, you can choose from multiple party games which will create lasting bonds and memories among friends.

Legit.ng recently published fun games for you to play with your girlfriend. Long-distance relationships can be quite straining, but regular communication can keep partners going. Sometimes, if you lack what to say to your girlfriend, you can opt to play games on WhatsApp.

There are several gaming ideas on WhatsApp that people have not exploited. Here is a compilation of interesting games you can play on WhatsApp with your partner.

Source: Legit.ng