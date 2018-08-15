Top 10 oldest men in the Bible: Interesting facts and details

Would you wish to live for hundreds of years? Presently, the average lifespan of a human being is about 70 years. One of the greatest mysteries of the Bible is the life span of some of its characters. The oldest man in the Bible lived close to a million years.

According to WorldData info, the average life expectancy of women is 75.1 years, while men's is 70.6 as of 2022. The average lifespan of men today is almost 14 times less than the number hit by the oldest man in the Bible.

Oldest men in the Bible

Below is a compilation of the oldest men in the Bible and interesting facts about them.

10. Enoch - 365 years

Son: Methuselah

Methuselah Father: Jared

Jared Bible passages: Genesis 5:18-24; Luke 3:37; Hebrews 11:5; and Jude 1:14-15

Genesis 5:18-24; Luke 3:37; Hebrews 11:5; and Jude 1:14-15 Legacy: Was taken to heaven by God

Enoch was God's faithful servant. He was Adam's great-great-great-great grandson and Noah’s great-grandfather. He was blessed with a son named Methuselah.

Christians remember Enoch as one of the only two people who God took straight to heaven, meaning he did not die as other humans do. Elijah was the other person who did not die. Instead, a chariot of fire took him to heaven. Good took him when he was 365 years old.

9. Lamech - 777 years

Son: Noah

Noah Father: Methuselah

Methuselah Bible passages: Genesis Chapter 5; Luke 3:36

Did you know Lamech was 182 when he gave birth to Noah? He was in Noah's life for the first 56 years of his life. He passed away at 777, shortly before the great flood. Noah and his family were the only righteous people on earth at the time of the flood.

8. Mahalalel - 895 years

Father: Kenan

Kenan Wife: Dinah

Dinah Son: Jared

Jared Bible passages: Genesis 5:12-17; 1 Chronicles 1:1; Jubilees 4:14-15; and Luke 3:37

Mahalalel was the great-grandson of Seth. His name is mentioned eight times in the Bible. In some versions of the Holy Book, he is called Maleleel. Kenan, his father, was 70 at the time of his birth. Mahalalel was the father of Jared, and he died at 895 years.

7. Enos - 905 years

Grandparents: Adam and Eve

Adam and Eve Father: Seth

Seth Son: Kenan

Kenan Bible passages: Genesis 4:26; Genesis 5:6-11; and Luke 3:38

Enos is sometimes called Enosh in the Holy Book. He was born when his father, Seth, was 105 and was Seth's oldest child. At 90, Enos welcomed his son Cainan/ Kenan. He had other sons and daughters and lived for another 815 years. He breathed his last at 905 years in 2864 BC.

6. Kenan - 910 years

Father: Enosh/ Enos

Enosh/ Enos Grandfather: Seth

Seth Son: Mahalalel/ Maleleel

Mahalalel/ Maleleel Bible passages: Genesis 5:9,10,12,13,14; Luke 3:36-37; and 1 Chronicles 1:2

Kenan is sometimes called Cainan in the Holy Book. He died in 1235 AM at 910 years. He was 90 when his son Mahalalel was born. He was in Mahalalel's life for 840 years and was blessed with other sons and daughters in his lifetime.

5. Seth - 912 years

Parents: Adam and Eve

Adam and Eve Wife: Azura

Azura Son: Enos

Enos Bible passages: Genesis 4; Genesis 5; 1 Chronicles 1:1-3

Seth was born in 3874 BC and died in 2962 BC at 912 years. He was the son of Adam and Eve and the couple's third child. His siblings were Cain, Abel, Azura, and Awan.

He was born after Cain killed Abel. Eve believed that God intended for Seth to be a replacement for Abel. Adam was 130 when Seth was born, and Seth lived for 912 years.

4. Adam - 930 years

Wife: Eve

Eve Sons: Cain, Abel, and Seth

Cain, Abel, and Seth Bible passages: Genesis 1; Genesis 2:4- 3:24; Genesis 4; and Genesis 5

Genesis 1; Genesis 2:4- 3:24; Genesis 4; and Genesis 5 Legacy: First man created by God/ father of the human race

The story of Adam and Eve is well known to Christians and Muslims. The two had a fall from the Garden of Eden after eating the forbidden fruit.

His sin propelled all future generations and the world into a life of sin and death. Adam lived to be 930 years old. He died shortly before the great flood.

3. Noah - 950 years

Father: Lamech

Lamech Grandfather: Methuselah

Methuselah Sons: Shem, Ham, and Japheth

Shem, Ham, and Japheth Bible passages: Genesis; 1st Chronicles, Tobit, Wisdom, Sirach, Isaiah, Ezekiel, 2 Esdras, 4 Maccabees, Matthew, Luke, the Epistle to the Hebrews, 1st Peter, and 2nd Peter

Genesis; 1st Chronicles, Tobit, Wisdom, Sirach, Isaiah, Ezekiel, 2 Esdras, 4 Maccabees, Matthew, Luke, the Epistle to the Hebrews, 1st Peter, and 2nd Peter Legacy: Only righteous family at the time of the great flood

Christians know that Noah was an obedient servant of God in an overly sinful world. He built the ark before the great flood as directed by the Almighty God. He used it to preserve himself, his family, and representatives of every land animal when it flooded for 40 days.

The name Noah means rest or comfort. He is numbered among the three most righteous men in the book of Ezekiel. The other two are Job and Daniel. He was 950 years old when he passed away.

2. Jared - 962 years

Father: Mahalaleel

Mahalaleel Son: Enoch

Enoch Bible passage: Genesis 5:18-21

Jared is sometimes called Jered. He was the first son of Mahalaleel, born when his father was 65. He was born in 3544 BC. When he was 162, he welcomed a son called Enoch. He lived another eight hundred years and welcomed other sons and daughters. He was 962 years when he died in 2582 BC.

1. Methuselah - 969 years

Father: Enoch

Enoch Grandson: Noah

Noah Son: Lamech

Lamech Bible passage: Genesis 5:21-27

Genesis 5:21-27 Legacy: Built an altar for God with his brothers and an exceptionally long life

Who is the oldest man in the Bible? Methuselah is the oldest person in the Holy Book. He was the son of Enoch and Lamech's dad. He died at the age of 969 years old. His story is significant because he links Adam to Noah.

Methuselah was about 200 years old when Lamech was born. He died in the year of the flood, making Noah the last righteous patriarch. Due to his exceptionally long life, Methuselah is a part of popular culture. Do you get why we say as old as Methuselah?

Who was the oldest man that ever lived in the Bible?

The oldest man that ever lived in the Bible was Methuselah, the son of Enoch and the father of Lamech. He was on this earth for 969 years.

Who lived the longest in the Bible?

Methuselah lived the longest in the Holy Book. He was alive for 969 years, and that is why people say someone or something is as old as Methuselah.

How old was Methuselah?

Methuselah was 969 years at the time of his demise. He died the year of the great flood, according to the book of Genesis.

Who was the 2nd oldest man in the Bible?

Jared, sometimes spelled Jered, was the second-oldest person in the Holy Book. He lived 962 years and was the son of Mahalaleel and the father of Enoch.

Methuselah was the oldest man in the Bible. He lived for 969 years and was closely followed by Jared, who died at 962 years.

