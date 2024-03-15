40+ iconic duet songs perfect for karaoke night with your BFF

Going for karaoke is one of the best bonding experiences. You get to have fun performing live before your favourite people. It is even better if the two of you accomplish a duet together. These are some of the most iconic duet songs you and your best friend can perform for karaoke night.

Duets make the best karaoke songs. The support of two voices creates an enchanting blend, and the camaraderie between singers adds an extra layer of magic. Discover iconic duet songs from different genres to make your party lively.

Iconic duet songs

What better way to spend time with your BFF than karaoke night? As Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston's song goes: It Takes Two, singing karaoke with your favourite person is remarkable. Below is a list of songs for your next karaoke.

1. Patti Labelle and Michael McDonald — On My Own

Dionne Warwick was the first to record it in 1985 but never released it. Patti Labelle and Michael McDonald recorded and released the song as a duet in 1986.

2. Meghan Trainor and John Legend — Like I'm Gonna Lose You

The song is one of the best duet songs for male and female. It is an easy song that balances the two strong vocalists.

3. Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell — Your Precious Love

Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell won the hearts of Americans in August 1967 with their duet, Your Precious Love. The single was a hit, leading to covers by singers like D'Angelo and Erykah Badu, Neil Sedaka and Dara.

4. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee — Despacito

This is an excellent Spanish duet you can perform with your best friend. Despacito was a mega-hit, getting over 7.5 billion views on YouTube. You can be sure there will be a lot of people singing along.

5. P!Nk and Nate Ruess — Just Give Me A Reason

The two singers had a chance to flex on this song. Nate Ruess is the lead vocalist of the band Fun. One can hear the band's influence on the drums and bass.

6. Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes — Up Where We Belong

The song for Warner Bros film An Officer and a Gentleman. Although the producer thought it would be a flop, Up Where We Belong was a hit in the US and won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

7. Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack — The Closer I Get to You

This romantic single was released by Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack five years after they released the award-winning Where is the Love.

8. Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey — When You Believe

These two icons are among the in the world. Despite the rumours of their dislike of each other, they produce the duet songs Disney. When You Believe was Disney's The Prince of Egypt soundtrack.

9. Method Man and Mary J. Blige — I'll Be There For You/You're All I Need to Get By

American rapper Method Man and singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige teamed up in 1994 for a remix of I'll Be There For You/You're All I Need to Get By. The hit earned a Grammy and became the No.1 R&B hit.

10. Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand — No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)

These greatest pop stars teamed up to tell women they shouldn't stay in bad relationships. Although the women never performed the song live together, they landed at No.1 in the US and Top 10 worldwide.

11. Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand — You Don't Bring Me Flowers

The duet is about people who have drifted apart over time. Although it was written as the theme song for the TV show All That Glitters, it was later recorded by Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand.

12. Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks — Stop Draggin' My Heart Around

This was the first single of Stevie Nicks's 1981 solo debut, Bella Donna. It was the only song on the album that Nicks did not write. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around was a hit and an instant classic.

13. Nelly and Kelly Rowland — Dilemma

Nelly and Kelly Rowland's Dilemma is one of the best R&B duet songs. The 2002 Grammy-winning duet topped the charts in America and around the world.

14. Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue — Kids

Robbie wrote this song after Kylie asked him to write her some songs for her album Light Years. He turned it into a duet, and after seeing their chemistry, he added it to his album, too.

15. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John — Summer Nights (Grease)

This duet is a reminder of the most memorable scenes from the film Grease. Summer Nights (Grease) was No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was even more prominent in the UK, topping the charts for seven weeks.

16. Diana Ross and Lionel Richie — Endless Love

These two Motown legends recorded and released one of the best duets in the 1980s. It earned an Oscar and a Grammy, making it the best-selling single of Diana's career.

17. Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes — (I've Had) The Time Of My Life

In 1987, Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes won people's hearts with this irresistible theme song to Dirty Dancing. The duet was a massive global hit, winning numerous awards, including a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe.

18. Queen and David Bowie — Under Pressure

The British band Queen and David Bowie released the song in 1981. Under Pressure saw two rock legends team up to release a duet like no other. In 1982, it was added to Queen's album Hot Space.

19. Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman — Time To Say Goodbye

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and English soprano Sarah Brightman recorded and released Time to Say Goodbye. The song topped the charts in Europe and became one of the best-selling hits worldwide.

20. Phil Collins and Philip Bailey — Easy Lover

American singer Philip Bailey approached Phil Collins to write a song together while producing his new album 1984. The hip-hop brigade loved the song since it didn't sound white, nor did it sound black.

21. Brandy and Monica — The Boy Is Mine

Brandy and Monica teamed up to battle it out over a boy in this single in 1998. The single was a hit, and it topped the US charts. The Boy Is Mine earned the two stars their first Grammy Awards and became the year's best-selling song.

22. The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl — Fairytale of New York

Fairytale of New York was released in 1987. Although it missed out on becoming Christmas number one, it became one of the best Christmas songs.

23. Jay-Z and Alicia Keys — Empire State of Mind

In 2009, American rap artists Jay-Z and Alicia Keys teamed to create a modern-age anthem for the city. The single became popular in New York and earned multiple Grammys and platinum records.

24. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — Shallow

But Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper released a remake of Barbra Streisand's A Star is Born and Evergreen. Although Barbra did well in the '70s, the two were exceptional. Shallow was a soundtrack for 2018's A Star Is Born. The duet reached number one in the UK and won the Oscar for Best Song.

24. Pet Shop Boys and Dusty Springfield — What Have I Done to Deserve This?

Although this was not the most predictable collaboration on paper, it worked perfectly. This song topped the UK charts and was No. 2in the US. Dusty's career was revived thanks to this song.

25. Ozzy Osbourne & Lita Ford — Close My Eyes Forever

These two talented rock stars created a powerhouse ballad in 1989. The song appeared on Ford's album and broke the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10. The hit was the highest-charting single of the two artists' solo careers.

26. Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes — (I've Had the) Time of My Life

The undisputed queen of movie soundtracks in the '80s proved her position when she teamed up with Bill Medley. (I've Had the) Time of My Life was the main track for the 1987 film Dirty Dancing.

27. Bryan Adams and Mel C — When You're Gone

Bryan Adams asked Sheryl Crow to sing the duet before Spice Girl Mel C got involved. Sheryl never confirmed, and that's how Mel C and Bryan Adams released the single.

28. Nelly Furtado and Timbaland — Promiscuous

American singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado and Timbaland created a playful banter in this delectable single. It was part of Furtado's best-selling LP, Loose, in 2006. Promiscuous earned the two a Grammy Award.

29. Peabo Bryson and Roberta Flack — Tonight I Celebrate My Love

This is one of the best duets of the 80s. The platinum-selling hit Tonight I Celebrate My Love set the romantic mood for couples for decades.

30. George Michael and Aretha Franklin — I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)

The duet allowed George Michael to perform with one of his favourite singers, Aretha Franklin. Their chemistry throughout the performance made it one of the most famous duet songs.

31. Elton John and Kiki Dee — Don't Go Breaking My Heart

What is the best duet karaoke song? Elton John topped the charts in the UK for the first time with this single. The classic track was initially intended to be done with Dusty Springfield.

32. Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers — Islands in the Stream

This song was written by Bee Gees originally for Marvin Gaye as an R&B song. It was later changed to a country song fit for Kenny Rogers' album. Islands in the Stream is one of the best duet songs for karaoke.

33. James Morrison and Nelly Furtado — Broken Strings

The heartfelt song by English singer James Morrison and Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado. It was part of Morrison's second studio album, Songs for You, Truths for Me, released in December 2008.

34. Lady Gaga and Beyonce — Telephone

Telephone was initially intended for Britney Spears and Lady Gaga. However, Beyonce and Lady Gaga nailed the epic duet with a complete nine-and-a-half-minute short film.

35. Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash — Girl from the North Country

Bob Dylan's trip to England inspires Girl from the North Country. He recorded the duet with Johnny Cash to be included in his 1969 LP, Nashville Skyline.

36. Sonny and Cher — I Got You Babe

Although Sonny and Cher divorced, they released several hits together. I Got You Babe was recorded in 1965 and became a hit around the globe. It was remade three decades later by UB40 and Chrissie Hynde.

37. Elton John and Dua Lipa — Cold Heart (Pnau remix)

Cold Heart (Pnau remix) is a duet song by English singers Elton John and Dua Lipa. It is the lead single from John's 32nd studio album, The Lockdown Sessions, released on 13 August 2021.

38. Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran — For My Hand

Nigerian Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy and English singer Ed Sheeran collaborated on this romantic track, For My Hand. The intriguing track with great lyrics was released in 2022 and became a hit.

39. Post Malone and The Weeknd — One Right Now

Post Malone and The Weeknd came together in 2021 to release One Right Now. The single was released for Malone's fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

40. Avery Anna and Dylan Marlowe — I Will

Avery Anna and Dylan Marlowe are young musicians looking to make their mark in the country music scene. The duet is full of passionate drama and great vocals between the two.

41. Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen — Shooting Hand

This is among the few love duets that are not male and female. The two Texan powerhouses released the Wild West charming story in 2003. Shooting Hand is an excellent duet for two male best friends on a karaoke night.

42. Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson — Save Me

This is one of the many great duets released in 2023. The country hit was released by two country music powerhouses. It tells the story of passion, redemption and power.

What is the most beautiful duet?

One of the most beautiful duet songs is Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. Others include The Prayer by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion and Don't Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee.

What's the most famous duet?

According to Billboard, Endless Love by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, released in 1981, is the most famous duet.

What is an easy duet to sing?

Endless Love by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross is among the easiest karaoke duet songs. Others include I Got You Babe by Sonny & Cher, Don't Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee, and Señorita by Shawn Mendes & Camilo Cabello.

Karaoke with a best friend is among the best experiences. There are many duet songs you can perform to make your karaoke memorable. This article has over 40 iconic duets from which you can choose from.

