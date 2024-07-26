Singer Rema has shown that he loves the good things of life as he shows off his new shoe collections on his Instagram story

In the post, he has more up to sixteen new sneakers which he just bought as he added that they were gotten from different cities he visited

The post sparked reactions in the comments section as some fans used the title of his new song “Match Am” to taunt him

A post made by Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has sparked reactions online.

The singer, who was spotted smoking at a fashion event in Paris, shared his new collections on his Insta story and fans will have none of it.

In the picture, he had about sixteen new sneakers, which he said he got from different cities while he was on tour abroad.

Rema shares pictures of new shoes. Photo credit @hisrema

Price of Rema's shoes

In the caption of the post, it was reported by Linda Ikeji that some of Rema's sneakers cost more than $1000.

Fans of the music act, who batted poor eyesight, taunted him with the title of his new song, 'Match Am' as some said he was getting ready to demonstrate what he sang about.

See the post here :

Reactions trails Rema's new shoes

Netizens share their views about Rema's post. Here are some of them below:

@nessa_ovie:

"I expected more though…hehehe."

@ryan_arony:

"Chris Brown laughing."

@howardyarn:

"Y’all forgot mans a brand ambassador for air Jordan???"

@manuelcarter__67:

"Low key."

@unstoppableabt:

"Well me self dey try for inside there I get 7 for inside that shoes."

@goldentreyy:

"The shoes look like a teenage shoe."

@holla.rmhilekan:

"1,000 Wetin,na lie,that ome with gold color I get am for my shoe rack, na 1,200 naira i buy am,for oshodi under bridge."

@nonny_nwanneka:

"It’s very small na."

@iamkellyeazy1:

"Na this shoe he want take match am."

@sg_nas888:

"I no see Timbaland oo."

