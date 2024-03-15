40+ creative sleepover games for kids, teens and adults

Sleepovers are a unique way to unite people for a night of laughter, bonding, and memorable experiences. Whether you're a kid, an adult, a teenager, or planning a girls' night, there's no shortage of games to keep everyone entertained. From scavenger hunts to hide and seek games, explore creative sleepover games that cater to all age groups and preferences.

There is nothing more exciting than the idea of a party that lasts from dusk till dawn. Sleepover parties are entertaining and trendy. They allow you to spend quality time with your peers and may include games, movies, food, and other fun activities. But what games to play at a sleepover?

Creative sleepover games

Hosting a sleepover can be a delightful and memorable experience, whether you're a teen seeking a night of laughter and bonding or an adult seeking a new way to connect with friends. Here are suggestions for sleepover games for adults, kids and teens.

1. Truth or Dare

Truth or dare might seem like an old game, but it guarantees a scintillating experience. The dare will make the friends do all sorts of unimaginable things, while the truth will make them reveal some of their best-kept secrets. Ensure you ask them deep questions, especially about their relationships.

2. One word, one answer

It is a word association game where people take turns saying a word, and the other has to say the first thing that comes to mind. It can be a fun way to learn more about your friend's thoughts and associations.

3. Try to escape the room

What is more fun than a group of pals trying to trying to escape from a room? Put the party attendees in, lock them in turns in a room, hide the key, and let them try to escape. Make sure there is a timer, and the fastest group wins.

4. Just say no

This is a guesswork game where people choose a character and try to guess each other's character using a yes or no answer. When one thinks they know their opponent's character, they say it aloud. If they are wrong, they are out; if they are right, they gain a point.

5. Word unscramble

Word unscramble is close to the Scrabble game. One picks a word, and then your friends have to come up with other words that could be formed using the letters from the chosen word.

6. Who Am I?

Wondering what games to play at a sleepover for 16-year-olds? Try the "Who am I" game to break the ice and help everyone get to know each other. Hand out paper and pens and ask each person to write down five things about themselves that most people don't know. Then, mix up the sheets of paper and ask them to take turns reading and guessing.

7. Heads Up

Heads Up! is one of the best sleepover games online. It is played while on a video call and can be downloaded from the Android and iOS Play Store. You can choose from categories such as movies, animals, celebs, places, songs, etc.

8. Guess the movie

In this game, one person describes a film without using the title or any character names, and the other has to guess what movie they are discussing. You can make the game more challenging by limiting the time to think or by describing the film in unusual or creative ways.

9. Flip the glass

In this game, each person takes turns trying to flip a glass upside down onto a table or surface. If they successfully flip the glass, they get the point. You can set a goal for the points needed to win, and the loser has to do something silly or embarrassing, like dance to a song or wear a funny hat.

10. Two Truths and a Lie

Two Truths and a Lie is one of the fun sleepover games for 12-year-olds that help them know each other better. In this game, one person gives three statements about themselves to the other person. The trick is that two statements are factual, but one is a lie. The other should guess which statement is false.

11. Blow the balloon

Blow the balloon is played by each person having a set of balloons to blow within a particular set time, for instance, one minute. The person who blows many balloons within the specified time emerges as the winner.

12. Origami games

You can challenge each other to make origami animals or different shapes. You can set a time limit or difficulty level for each other and have fun watching the creative folds take shape. It's a great way to work together and encourage each other's creativity.

13. Pass the Parcel

For this game, you'll have to gift-wrap a small gift. While the music plays, everyone passes the parcel to their right. When the music stops, the person with the parcel unwraps one layer. The game continues until someone unwraps the last layer and gets to keep the gift.

14. This or that

"This or that" is one of the question games to play with your peers. One person says two related objects or topics of interest, and the other says their preference. By the end of the game, you will have learned many things about each other.

15. Trivia Crack

Trivia Crack is an interesting game that lets you learn more about your pals. The game enables you to compete against each other in trivia quizzes on a wide range of topics. You can edit the questions to get the most out of your friend.

16. Quizup

Quizup is among the exciting online sleepover games. You will need to have a Quizup app. It is played by having a seven-question multiple-choice round of trivia against another player. A person has 10 seconds to answer, and the points are awarded based on how quickly one answers the questions correctly.

17. Sleeping Beauty

In this game, one person pretends to be asleep. Everyone else gathers around and tries to make them laugh without touching them. Compete to see how long the best competitor lasts!

18. The flour game

Make piles of flour and hide a few items within it. Blindfold the player and ask them to dig through and find and identify as many hidden items as possible without seeing. This messy game will indeed create memorable moments and lots of laughter.

19. Bowl of questions

Bowl of Questions is one of the exciting sleepover games for girls. Interesting questions are written on paper and thrown into a bowl. The girls will each randomly pick a question and are supposed to answer it aloud. An example of the question is, what is the best place you have visited? These questions are great for the girls to bond with each other.

20. Dance-off

Are you wondering what to do for a girls' sleepover? The dance-off is among the most fun girl sleepover games that will put the group's heart rate through the roof. The girls are divided into two groups, and one must be the judge. Each group is given a few minutes to practice a routine or freestyle. Both groups compete against each other, and the judge decides the winner.

21. Charades

The Charades game is all about acting out prompts. One of the friends is chosen, and a word is whispered into their ear for them to act out. It could be a character movie or even an item. Everyone else will attempt to guess what the answer is.

22. Never have I ever

This game is also called Ten Fingers, which starts with one person in the group saying what they have never done. The rest of the players respond by putting a finger down if they have done it. Whoever runs out of fingers first has to do whatever the group comes up with.

23. Find them all

Looking for what to do at a 5-person sleepover? Worry not. Hide 20 glow sticks around the party and let the teens try to find them. Whoever finds the most glow sticks in the set time is the winner.

24. Blindfolded makeover

Get all your makeup out, put a blindfold on, set a timer and go around while the rest get to watch and laugh. When the time runs out, take the blindfold off and enjoy the fruits of your labour.

25. The hot seat

In this game, the teens take turns on the hot seat, where they will get questions from the others and have to answer honestly. The goal here is to get to know each other.

26. Musical statues

The music is turned on, and everyone else begins dancing. When the person at the speaker randomly stops the music, everyone must freeze, becoming a statue! If anybody hesitates or wobbles, they are out of the game. The game continues until there is one person left standing. They are the winner!

27. I went to the market to buy

This game starts with the question, "I went to the market to buy…". You must say something you can buy in a market and pass it on to the next person. They have to repeat what you said and add it to the list. The lists keep growing; if one forgets any item on the list, they are out.

28. Board Games

Board games are another set of exciting sleepover games for adults. Most are not complex; if you have never encountered them, you will be ready to play after some familiarisation. You can opt for board games such as Monopoly, chess, scrabble, checkers, Cluedo, and codenames.

29. Pillow fight

Is it even a sleepover if you don't have a pillow fight? It's a great way to have a good time with friends, regardless of age. Everyone grabs a pillow and starts fighting each other. Make sure you have soft ground in case people fall over!

30. Stoney face, no laughing

This is a fun game since everyone must think about sentences that seem impossible to say or hear without being tempted to laugh. Questions are written on a piece of paper and put in a bowl. Everyone picks one and tries to read it out loud with a straight face; if you don't make it, you are out.

31. Story chain

The Story chain game is an interactive word game that involves building a story collaboratively among players. The game starts with one player who begins the story, and then each subsequent player adds a sentence or a paragraph to continue the narrative.

32. Egg drop challenge

The egg drop challenge is not about breaking the highest number of eggs in a set duration. On the contrary, it is the opposite of that. You have to drop an egg without breaking it. The one who achieves this with the minimum number of attempts wins.

33. Spin the nail polish

Painting nails is a classic sleepover activity, but turn it into a fun game with this spinning idea! Place one nail polish bottle on a piece of cardboard and spin it. Whoever it points at has to paint one of their nails that colour.

34. Krunker

Krunker is one of the most exciting video games to play with friends. It is a mobile game that is more action-packed than board and card games. This fast-paced first-shooter game has block-style graphics and fancy aesthetics, making it entertaining.

35. You blink, you lose

Wondering what to do at a boring sleepover? You blink, you lose is a fun game where you and your friends stare into each other's eyes without blinking. The first person to blink loses. You can add some variation to the game by setting a time limit or trying to make each other laugh or smile.

36. Guess the tune

This game is a good icebreaker sleepover game that is best played in a controlled environment. One person becomes the DJ and chooses random bits of different songs. The goal is to give the rest a hint of what song they are singing. The first person to guess the most songs correctly wins!

37. The name game

How many famous people do you know whose names start with the first letter of your name? In this activity, all players form a circle, and each player names a celebrity whose name begins with his name's first letter. Whoever hesitates or mentions a name twice is removed from the circle.

38. Treasure hunt

Make the night party fun for friends with a treasure hunt or even a scavenger hunt at home. Set up clues for each player, or you can ask them to devise a set of clues and then swap. Hide the clues inside envelopes and reserve a gift for the one who quickly solves the riddles and claims the treasure.

39. Hide & Seek

Hide & Seek is one of the ideal sleepover games for toddlers. Set up a space barrier and pick one to go first. At the count of 10, everyone else has to hide while the seeker finds the hidden ones.

40. Toy soldier posing game

You will need several plastic toy soldiers distributed to every party attendee. Everyone should keep the toys in their pockets, and if someone pulls out a toy, the other assumes the toy's posture. It is bound to be hilarious as they squat, stand, bend, or kneel.

41. Ghost Stories

Ghost stories are part of scary sleepover games. They are always a hit as long as your guests aren't too young to enjoy spooky fun. They're also an excellent way to wind down the sleepover energy. Once everyone is in her sleeping bag, dim the lights, pull out a flashlight, and get creative.

42. Eating contest

Eating competition is a sure way of having fun and energising the body for subsequent activities. You can compete to find out who eats the most food within a given time or who can eat an unusual food.

Sleepovers are an excellent opportunity for kids, teenagers, and adults to bond and spend quality time together. With the above sleepover games, your night is bound to be fun and memorable.

