75 fun riddles for teens with answers to get the mind working

Sharing riddles is one way of bonding with your loved ones. It is a fun activity to engage in and mind-simulating for both adults and young ones. Riddles can also create healthy competition among participants, especially among teens. You can introduce riddles during your next game night with your teens to keep them engaged. And these fun riddles for teens with answers will get their minds working.

Photo: pexels.com, @mizunokozuki (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Keeping teenagers busy and occupied can be a challenge. Teenager have a lot of energy to burn and do not like to be bored. One way to keep them busy is by engaging them in fun activities, such as solving riddles. This will entertain them and improve their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Here are the best fun riddles for teenagers with answers to help you get started.

Fun riddles for teens

Riddles are fun questions that need answers that are not obvious. Help your loved ones, especially teens, to improve their critical thinking skills and proper analysis of situations with the riddles below.

An Uber driver is going the opposite way down a one-way street. He passes five policemen along the way, none of which stops him. Why not? Because the Uber driver was walking

A girl buys a dozen eggs, and all but seven break on the way home. How many eggs are left unbroken? Seven

A man shaves many times during the day, but at the end of the day, he still has a beard. How is this possible? The man is a barber

What word is always spelt wrong? Wrong

What goes up and never comes down? Your age

The person who makes it does not need it, nor does the person who buys it. But the person who uses it can neither see nor feel it. What is it? A coffin

What can go through glass without breaking it? Light

This vehicle is spelt the same from the front as well as from the back. What is it? A racecar

It has four fingers and a thumb but isn't alive. What is it? A glove

How many do you have if there are three apples and you take two? Two

A cowboy rode into town on Friday. He stayed in town for three days and rode out on Friday. How was that possible? Friday was the name of his horse

Two people were playing chess, and both won. How did this happen? They were playing against other opponents

You throw away my outside, eat my inside, then throw away the inside. What am I? Corn on the cob

Riddles for high school students

Photo: pexels.com, @katerinaholmes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

High school students need to sharpen their critical thinking abilities, and riddles will help them do just that. Here are the best riddles for high schoolers to keep them on their toes.

What has one eye but cannot see? Needle

What has four legs but can't walk? Table

Everyone has me, but nobody can lose me. What am I? Shadow

What is a witch's favourite school subject? Spelling

What has to be broken before you can use it? Egg

What goes through towns and over hills but never moves? Road

There was a plane crash, and every single person died. Who survived? Married couples

What invention lets you look right through a wall? Window

When my father was 31, I was 8. Now he is twice as old as me. How old am I? I must be 23 if my father is twice as old as me.

Forwards, I am heavy, but backwards I am not. What am I? Ton

A life or death skill for gunfighters. Quickdraw

What number has all its letters in alphabetical order when spelt out? Forty

Hard riddles for teens

Photo: pexels.com, @andrehenrique (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Riddles are supposed to be challenging to make them more interesting to solve. Below are some hard riddles for teens to challenge them.

What can go up a chimney down but cannot go down a chimney up? An umbrella

They are many, and one, they wave, and they drum. You take them with you everywhere. What are they? Hands

Tuesday, Sam and Peter went to a restaurant to eat lunch. After eating lunch, they paid the bill

But Sam and Peter did not pay the bill, so who did? Their friend, Tuesday

Name three days consecutively where none of the seven days of the week appear. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

They come in the night without being called, a sailor's guide and a poet's tears. They are lost to the sight each day without the hand of a thief. Stars

If you are running in a race and you pass the person in second place, what place are you in? Second place.

A fashion statement whose name sounds like the upper part of a mobile war machine. Tank top

It runs smooth and can hit hard or soft. Loves to fall but cannot climb. What am I? Rain

What English word has three consecutive double letters? Bookkeeper

I sleep during the day and hide away. I open at dawn's light. I only shine for the briefest time, then hide away and sleep through the day. What am I? Sunrise

I sound so cool, and people all over the world come again and again to see me. Most people spend years with me, but you can't be too old or young to come to see me unless you decide to make me part of your career? I can make you smarter and wealthier too. What am I? School

I have no doors, but I have keys, I have no rooms, but I do have a space, you can enter, but you can never leave. What am I? A keyboard

What word in the English language does the following: the first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four letters signify greatness, while the entire world signifies a great woman. Heroine

Clever riddles for teenagers

Photo: pexels.com, @mizunokozuki (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of the fun ways to create a strong bond with teenagers is by engaging them with in a clever riddle challenge. Here are some amazing fun riddles for teens to develop their minds.

A girl is sitting in a house at night with no lights on. There is no lamp, no candle, nothing. Yet she is reading. How? The woman is blind and is reading braille

Why do you think Santa is good at doing Karate? Because his belt is black

What is made of water, but if you put it into water, it will die? An ice cube

What's the centre of gravity? V

It lives in winter, dies in summer, and grows with its roots upward. What is it? An icicle

What's the colour of the stairs in a single-storied house? The house has just one story, so there are no stairs

What has a head but never weeps, has a bed but never sleeps, can run but never walks, and has a bank but no money? A river

Name one window that you actually cannot open (literally). The one that's on your computer

If a blue house is made out of blue bricks, a yellow house is made out of yellow bricks and a pink house is made out of pink bricks, what is a greenhouse made of? glass

Name that one thing with branches but without fruits or leaves. A bank

You can drop me from the tallest building, and I'll be fine, but I'll die if you drop me in water. What am I? A paper

Name a place where there is a divorce before marriage. The dictionary

Paul's height is six feet, he's an assistant at a butcher's shop and wears size 9 shoes. What does he weigh? Meat

Funny riddles for teens

Photo: pexels.com, @polinatankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laughter is the best medicine, and everyone deserves a good laugh. Here is a list of funny riddles for teens with to improve your sense of humour.

If an electric train travels south, how is the smoke going? There is no smoke. It's an electric train

What happens four times in a teenager's life, once in adult life and never in childhood? The letter E

Two fathers and two sons went duck hunting. Each shot a duck, but they shot only three ducks in all. How come? The hunters were a man, his son, and his grandson

How many teenagers does it take to empty the trash? No idea; they don't do it

What do you do if there is a kidnapping at high school? You wake him up

How can a man go seven days without sleep? He only sleeps at night

What book won't teachers give you credit for reading? Facebook

What can make an octopus laugh? Ten tickles (tentacles)

You walk into a room with a match, a kerosene lamp, a candle, and a fireplace. Which do you light first? The match

Which weighs more, a pound of feathers or a pound of bricks? Neither, they both weigh one pound.

If a chemistry and biology teacher go to a bar, where do they sit? The periodic table

Why couldn't the teacher control her pupils? She couldn't find her glasses

Easy riddles for teens

Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Riddles don't have to be long to be interesting. Here are some easy short riddles for teens you should consider.

What gets wetter and wetter the more it dries? A towel

What gets sharper the more you use it? Your brain

What kind of room has no doors or windows? A mushroom

What fruit is always sad? Blueberry

During which month do people sleep the least? February (There are fewer nights in February)

What has a head and a tail but no body? A coin

What is so delicate that saying its name breaks it? Silence

What can you hear but not touch or see? Your voice

What is full of holes but still holds water? A sponge

What can you throw but not catch? Your breath.

What's black and white and read all over? A newspaper

What has no beginning, end, or middle? A doughnut

Riddles are a great way to entertain both adults and kids. They bring humour to everyday life and are also educative. Riddles can be tough, easy and funny and need logical thinking to get the correct answer. The above fun riddles for teens with answers will help them to improve their critical thinking skills.

Legit.ng published an article about history trivia questions. There is so much history in the world that people need to learn. One way to learn about history is by answering trivia questions. Answering these questions is also a great way to test your knowledge and bond with your loved ones.

History is an exciting subject that everyone can learn from. History questions and answers game is a great way to learn about history. Test your history knowledge with these history trivia questions and answers.

Source: Legit.ng