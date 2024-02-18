Global site navigation

Actresses in their 60s: most famous women in the movie industry
TV-shows and movies

Actresses in their 60s: most famous women in the movie industry

by  Brian Oroo

Talented actresses in their 60s have provided captivating performances and proved that age is just a number. These women’s prowess on the screen flourishes and captivates audiences with their charisma, versatility, and enduring appeal. This post explores famous actresses over 60 who continue to grace the silver screen to date.

Actresses in their 60s: Jodie Foster (L), Vanessa Williams (C) and Reba McEntire (R)
Actresses Jodie Foster (L), Vanessa Williams (C) and Reba McEntire (R). Photo: Lionel Hahn, Marc Piasecki, NBC (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Actresses in their 60s have defied the conventional norms of ageing in the film industry and serve as an inspiration to aspiring actors and actresses worldwide. They play a pivotal role in the dynamic tapestry of the entertainment industry, bringing stories to life with their talent and skills. Discover famous and successful actresses in their 60s from various film industries.

Famous actresses in their 60s

With the evolving entertainment industry and growing demand for more diverse and inclusive storytelling, older actresses are securing various film roles and recognition. These famous women have mesmerised viewers worldwide by showcasing their timeless acting skills. Check out the actresses in their 60s list compiled below.

ActressAge (as of February 2024)
Jennifer Grey 63
Angela Bassett65
Jodie Foster62
Julia Louis-Dreyfus63
Tilda Swinton63
Laura Linney60
Sharon Stone66
Holly Hunter 65
Reba McEntire68
Annette Bening66
Allison Janney64
Imelda Staunton68
Joan Allen68
Tracey Ullman64
Lisa Kudrow61
Lesley Manville68
Amy Sedaris63
Cheri Oteri 61
Dimple Kapadia66
Vanessa Williams60
Mary Page Keller 63
Joan Cusack61
Marisa Tomei 60
Helen Hunt60
Gina Gershon61

1. Jennifer Grey (63)

Jennifer Grey at Sundance Film Festival
Jennifer Grey attends "A Real Pain" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Photo: Neilson Barnard
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 26 March 1960
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: New York City, New York, USA
  • Profession: Actress, Dancer

Jennifer Grey burst onto the scene in the 1980s. The actress has starred in films like Dirty Dancing (1987) and The Cotton Club (1984). According to her IMDb profile, she has over fifty acting credits.

2. Angela Bassett (65)

Angela Bassett at the premiere of Queens documentary
Angela Bassett attends the Los Angeles premiere of the National Geographic documentary series "Queens". Photo: Monica Schipper
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 16 August 1958
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Harlem, New York City, United States
  • Profession: Actress, Singer, Director

Angela Bassett is among the black actresses in their 60s as of 2024. Her career in the film industry has been spanning over three decades. She garnered widespread acclaim for her breakthrough role as Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It (1993), earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Some of her other works include Strange Days, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

3. Jodie Foster (62)

Actress Jodie Foster receiving an Emmy Award in 2024
Jodie Foster speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 19 November 1962
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Profession: Actress, Director, Producer

Jodie Foster became prominent with notable roles in films such as Taxi Driver (1976) and The Silence of the Lambs (1991). As a director, she has helmed several successful films, including Little Man Tate (1991) and The Beaver (2011).

4. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (63)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus at The Wall Street Journal
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the WSJ in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 13 January 1961
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Washington, D.C., USA
  • Profession: Actress, Comedian, Producer

Julia is among the famous women in their 60s from the United States. She is known for featuring in films and TV series like Seinfeld (1990-1998), Veep (2012-2019) and Enough Said (2013).

5. Tilda Swinton (63)

Tilda Swinton visits Marrakech, Morocco
Actress Tilda Swinton attends the "Memory" screening during the 20th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco. Photo: Marc Piasecki
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 5 November 1960
  • Nationality: British
  • Birthplace: Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
  • Profession: Actress, Filmmaker, Fashion icon

Tilda Swinton is recognised for her roles in Orlando (1992), The Chronicles of Narnia (2005-2010) and Michael Clayton (2007). She won the 2008 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Michael Clayton).

6. Laura Linney (60)

Laura Linney at the CFDA Fashion Awards
US actress Laura Linney attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Photo: ANGELA WEISS
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 5 February 1964
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: New York City, New York, USA
  • Profession: Actress

Laura Linney is among the famous blonde actresses in their 60s. Her IMDb profile shows she has over 74 acting credits and won 3 Oscar awards. Some of her notable films include Primal Fear (1996), The Truman Show (1998), and Kinsey (2004).

7. Sharon Stone (66)

Sharon Stone at the Sharon Stone And Jerry Saltz Talk About Art
Sharon Stone attends Sharon Stone And Jerry Saltz Talk About Art at 92NY, New York. Photo: Theo Wargo
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 10 March 1958
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Meadville, Pennsylvania, USA
  • Profession: Actress, Producer

Sharon Stone rose to fame in the 1990s in Basic Instinct (1992) after portraying Catherine Tramell. Beyond her acting prowess, Sharon Stone has been involved in philanthropy and activism. Her other notable films include Casino, Sliver and The Quick and The Dead.

8. Holly Hunter (65)

Holly Hunter poses during Incredibles 2 premiere
Holly Hunter attends the 'Incredibles 2' UK premiere at BFI Southbank on July 8, 2018, in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 20 March 1958
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Conyers, Georgia, USA
  • Profession: Actress, Director, Screenwriter

Holly Hunter is among the 60-year-old actresses from Conyers, Georgia, USA. She gained widespread acclaim and won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Ada McGrath in The Piano (1994). Some of her notable works are Thirteen (2003), Broadcast News (1987) and The Comey Rule (2020).

9. Reba McEntire (68)

Reba McEntire giving a speach at Las Vegas, Nevada
Reba McEntire speaks during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Mazur
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 28 March 1955
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: McAlester, Oklahoma, USA
  • Profession: Singer, Actress, Songwriter, Record Producer, Businesswoman

Reba is an artist who has achieved success in both music and acting. She is widely known for featuring in Reba, Tremors, One Night at McCool’s and The Little Rascals. The singer is dubbed the "Queen of Country Music” and has sold over 75 million records worldwide.

10. Annette Bening (66)

Annette Bening at the AFI FEST 2013 Spotlight event
Actress Annette Bening attends the AFI FEST 2013 Spotlight event at the Egyptian Theatre on November 12, 2013, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 29 May 1958
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Topeka, Kansas, USA
  • Profession: Actress

Annette Bening gained widespread recognition for her roles in acclaimed films such as The Grifters (1990), earning her the first of four Academy Award nominations. Her notable films are American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right, and 20th Century Women.

11. Allison Janney (64)

Allison Janney attends the 90th Oscars at Beverly Hilton, California
Actress Allison Janney poses for a portrait during the Academy Awards annual nominees luncheon for the 90th Oscars at the Beverly Hilton, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 19 November 1959
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Dayton, Ohio, USA
  • Profession: Actress

Allison Janney is among actresses in their 60s now as of 2024. She achieved widespread acclaim for featuring in The West Wing (1999-2006), American Beauty (1999), The Hours (2002), and The Help (2011).

12. Imelda Staunton (68)

Imelda Staunton attends "The Crown" screening and Q&A
Imelda Staunton attends a screening and Q&A of the final episode of "The Crown" at BFI Southbank on December 17, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 9 January 1956
  • Nationality: British
  • Birthplace: Archway, London, England, UK
  • Profession: Actress, Singer

When talking about actresses over 60 years of age, the list is incomplete without the English actress and singer Imelda Staunton. She is known for her roles in Vera Drake (2004), Pride (2014), Shakespeare in Love and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007).

13. Joan Allen (68)

Joan Allen during the Room film premiere
Actress Joan Allen attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Room" in West Hollywood, California, on October 13, 2015. Photo: ANGELA WEISS (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 20 August 1956
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Rochelle, Illinois, USA
  • Profession: Actress

The actress gained widespread recognition for her outstanding roles in acclaimed films such as The Contender (2000), earning her an Academy Award nomination. Her notable filmography includes The Crucible (1996), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), and The Upside of Anger (2005).

14. Tracey Ullman (64)

Tracey Ullman attends the premiere of Onward film
Tracey Ullman attends the premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Onward" on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 30 December 1959
  • Nationality: British
  • Birthplace: Slough, Buckinghamshire, England, UK
  • Profession: Actress, comedian, singer, writer

The British-American actress, comedian, and singer is among the female celebrities in their 60s. Her notable films include Jumpin' Jack Flash (1986), I Love You to Death (1990), The Tracey Ullman Show (1987–1990), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), and Into the Woods (2014).

15. Lisa Kudrow (61)

Lisa Kudrow during NBC's Birthday Special
Lisa Kudrow attends NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 30 July 1963
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Profession: Actress, Writer, Producer

Lisa is a talented American actress best known for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in Friends (1994–2004). Other popular films she has been featured in include Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997), The Opposite of Sex (1998), and Booksmart (2019).

16. Lesley Manville (68)

Lesley Manville appears during The Royal Festival Hall
Lesley Manville attends "The Crown" Finale Celebration at The Royal Festival Hall on December 05, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 12 March 1956
  • Nationality: British
  • Birthplace: Brighton, Sussex, England, UK
  • Profession: Actress

The British actress gained critical acclaim for her work in Phantom Thread (2017), earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her notable films also include Another Year (2010), Mr. Turner (2014), and All or Nothing (2002).

17. Amy Sedaris (63)

Amy Sedaris appears during the 2024 National Board of Review Gala
Amy Sedaris attends the 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 11, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 29 March 1961
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Johnson City, New York, USA
  • Profession: Actress, Comedian, Writer

Amy Sedaris gained recognition for her role in the cult comedy series Strangers with Candy (1999–2000). She has also been featured in popular films like Elf (2003), Chicken Little (2005), and Shrek the Third (2007).

18. Cheri Oteri (61)

Cheri Oteri attends the "Stand Up For Pits" comedy benefit event
Actress Cheri Oteri attends the "Stand Up For Pits" comedy benefit at The Improv on November 8, 2015, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 19 September 1962
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Chicopee, Massachusetts, USA
  • Profession: Actress, Comedian

Cheri Oteri is a talented American comedian and actress who rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live (1995–2000). Oteri's notable film roles include her performances in Liar Liar (1997), Scary Movie (2000), and Shrek the Third (2007).

19. Dimple Kapadia (66)

Dimple Kapadia unveils her new store godrej Nature Basked
Dimple Kapadia attends the unveiling of the new store godrej 'Nature Basked' at WT on November 17, 2007, in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 8 June 1957
  • Nationality: Indian
  • Birthplace: Bombay, India
  • Profession: Actress

Dimple Kapadia is among the famous Bollywood actresses in their 60s. She gained widespread recognition for her debut role in Bobby (1973), earning her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Dimple's notable films include Rudaali (1993), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Finding Fanny (2014).

20. Vanessa Williams (60)

Vanessa L. Williams at the the 2015 New York City Ballet Fall Gala event
Singer/actress Vanessa L. Williams attends the 2015 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at David H. Koch Theater in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 18 March 1963
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Millwood, New York, USA
  • Profession: Singer, Actress, Producer, Former Fashion Model

Vannessa Willaims is one of the most successful black actresses in their 60s. She gained fame for becoming the first African-American woman to be crowned Miss America in 1983. Her notable film roles include her performances in Soul Food (1997), Eraser (1996), and Shaft (2000).

21. Mary Page Keller (63)

Mary Page Keller poses at Il Fornaio Restaurant in Pasadena, California
Actress Mary Page Keller attends the WB Television Winter TCA Press Tour All-Star Party on January 7, 1999, at Il Fornaio Restaurant in Pasadena, California. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 3 March 1961
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Evanston, Illinois, USA
  • Profession: Actress

Mary Page Keller showcased her acting prowess in films such as The Negotiator (1998) and The Mooring (2012). Her notable television appearances include roles in series like Duet (1987–1989) and Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017).

22. Joan Cusack (61)

Joan Cusack at the Piven Theatre Workshop Gala
Actress Joan Cusack attends the Piven Theatre Workshop Gala at the Rockbit Bar & Grill on July 13, 2013, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 11 October 1962
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Evanston, Illinois, USA
  • Profession: Actress

The American actress earned Academy Award nominations for her memorable performances in Working Girl (1988) and In & Out (1997). She is known for featuring in other films, including Toy Story 2 (1999) and School of Rock (2003).

23. Marisa Tomei (60)

Marisa Tomei during the premiere of Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War"
Actress Marisa Tomei arrives at the premiere of Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" on April 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 4 December 1964
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, USA
  • Profession: Actress

Marisa received critical acclaim and won an Academy Award for her role in My Cousin Vinny (1992). Her popular films include The Wrestler (2008), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and The Big Short (2015).

24. Helen Hunt (60)

Helen Hunt appears during the Hollywood Forever Ceremony in 2021
Helen Hunt attends the premiere of Starz’s ‘Blindspotting’ at the Hollywood Forever Ceremony on June 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Penske Media
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 15 June 1963
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Culver City, California, USA
  • Profession: Actress, Screenwriter, Director

Helen is among the famous actresses in their 60s. Her notable films include Twister (1996), Pay It Forward (2000), and The Sessions (2012). She won an Academy Award for outstanding performance in As Good as It Gets (1997).

25. Gina Gershon (61)

Gina Gershon attends Rifkin's Festival
US actress Gina Gershon poses during a photocall of the film "Rifkin's Festival" on September 18, 2020. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 10 June 1962
  • Nationality: American
  • Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Profession: Actress, Singer

Gina Gershon is known for her distinctive roles in Bound (1996), Showgirls (1995), Face/Off (1997), and P.S. I Love You (2007). She has been featured in over 150 films and TV series and was the 2012 TFCA winner in Killer Joe as the Best Supporting Actress.

These actresses in their 60s have made a mark in the film and television industry with their phenomenal talent, beauty, and grace. Over the years, they have made award-winning appearances in various films and television shows.

