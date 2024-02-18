Actresses in their 60s: most famous women in the movie industry

Talented actresses in their 60s have provided captivating performances and proved that age is just a number. These women’s prowess on the screen flourishes and captivates audiences with their charisma, versatility, and enduring appeal. This post explores famous actresses over 60 who continue to grace the silver screen to date.

Actresses in their 60s have defied the conventional norms of ageing in the film industry and serve as an inspiration to aspiring actors and actresses worldwide. They play a pivotal role in the dynamic tapestry of the entertainment industry, bringing stories to life with their talent and skills. Discover famous and successful actresses in their 60s from various film industries.

With the evolving entertainment industry and growing demand for more diverse and inclusive storytelling, older actresses are securing various film roles and recognition. These famous women have mesmerised viewers worldwide by showcasing their timeless acting skills. Check out the actresses in their 60s list compiled below.

Actress Age (as of February 2024) Jennifer Grey 63 Angela Bassett 65 Jodie Foster 62 Julia Louis-Dreyfus 63 Tilda Swinton 63 Laura Linney 60 Sharon Stone 66 Holly Hunter 65 Reba McEntire 68 Annette Bening 66 Allison Janney 64 Imelda Staunton 68 Joan Allen 68 Tracey Ullman 64 Lisa Kudrow 61 Lesley Manville 68 Amy Sedaris 63 Cheri Oteri 61 Dimple Kapadia 66 Vanessa Williams 60 Mary Page Keller 63 Joan Cusack 61 Marisa Tomei 60 Helen Hunt 60 Gina Gershon 61

1. Jennifer Grey (63)

Date of birth: 26 March 1960

26 March 1960 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Profession: Actress, Dancer

Jennifer Grey burst onto the scene in the 1980s. The actress has starred in films like Dirty Dancing (1987) and The Cotton Club (1984). According to her IMDb profile, she has over fifty acting credits.

2. Angela Bassett (65)

Date of birth: 16 August 1958

16 August 1958 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Harlem, New York City, United States

Harlem, New York City, United States Profession: Actress, Singer, Director

Angela Bassett is among the black actresses in their 60s as of 2024. Her career in the film industry has been spanning over three decades. She garnered widespread acclaim for her breakthrough role as Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It (1993), earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Some of her other works include Strange Days, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

3. Jodie Foster (62)

Date of birth: 19 November 1962

19 November 1962 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Profession: Actress, Director, Producer

Jodie Foster became prominent with notable roles in films such as Taxi Driver (1976) and The Silence of the Lambs (1991). As a director, she has helmed several successful films, including Little Man Tate (1991) and The Beaver (2011).

4. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (63)

Date of birth: 13 January 1961

13 January 1961 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Washington, D.C., USA

Washington, D.C., USA Profession: Actress, Comedian, Producer

Julia is among the famous women in their 60s from the United States. She is known for featuring in films and TV series like Seinfeld (1990-1998), Veep (2012-2019) and Enough Said (2013).

5. Tilda Swinton (63)

Date of birth: 5 November 1960

5 November 1960 Nationality: British

British Birthplace: Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Edinburgh, Scotland, UK Profession: Actress, Filmmaker, Fashion icon

Tilda Swinton is recognised for her roles in Orlando (1992), The Chronicles of Narnia (2005-2010) and Michael Clayton (2007). She won the 2008 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Michael Clayton).

6. Laura Linney (60)

Date of birth: 5 February 1964

5 February 1964 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Profession: Actress

Laura Linney is among the famous blonde actresses in their 60s. Her IMDb profile shows she has over 74 acting credits and won 3 Oscar awards. Some of her notable films include Primal Fear (1996), The Truman Show (1998), and Kinsey (2004).

7. Sharon Stone (66)

Date of birth: 10 March 1958

10 March 1958 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Meadville, Pennsylvania, USA

Meadville, Pennsylvania, USA Profession: Actress, Producer

Sharon Stone rose to fame in the 1990s in Basic Instinct (1992) after portraying Catherine Tramell. Beyond her acting prowess, Sharon Stone has been involved in philanthropy and activism. Her other notable films include Casino, Sliver and The Quick and The Dead.

8. Holly Hunter (65)

Date of birth: 20 March 1958

20 March 1958 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Conyers, Georgia, USA

Conyers, Georgia, USA Profession: Actress, Director, Screenwriter

Holly Hunter is among the 60-year-old actresses from Conyers, Georgia, USA. She gained widespread acclaim and won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Ada McGrath in The Piano (1994). Some of her notable works are Thirteen (2003), Broadcast News (1987) and The Comey Rule (2020).

9. Reba McEntire (68)

Date of birth: 28 March 1955

28 March 1955 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: McAlester, Oklahoma, USA

McAlester, Oklahoma, USA Profession: Singer, Actress, Songwriter, Record Producer, Businesswoman

Reba is an artist who has achieved success in both music and acting. She is widely known for featuring in Reba, Tremors, One Night at McCool’s and The Little Rascals. The singer is dubbed the "Queen of Country Music” and has sold over 75 million records worldwide.

10. Annette Bening (66)

Date of birth: 29 May 1958

29 May 1958 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Topeka, Kansas, USA

Topeka, Kansas, USA Profession: Actress

Annette Bening gained widespread recognition for her roles in acclaimed films such as The Grifters (1990), earning her the first of four Academy Award nominations. Her notable films are American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right, and 20th Century Women.

11. Allison Janney (64)

Date of birth: 19 November 1959

19 November 1959 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Dayton, Ohio, USA

Dayton, Ohio, USA Profession: Actress

Allison Janney is among actresses in their 60s now as of 2024. She achieved widespread acclaim for featuring in The West Wing (1999-2006), American Beauty (1999), The Hours (2002), and The Help (2011).

12. Imelda Staunton (68)

Date of birth: 9 January 1956

9 January 1956 Nationality: British

British Birthplace: Archway, London, England, UK

Archway, London, England, UK Profession: Actress, Singer

When talking about actresses over 60 years of age, the list is incomplete without the English actress and singer Imelda Staunton. She is known for her roles in Vera Drake (2004), Pride (2014), Shakespeare in Love and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007).

13. Joan Allen (68)

Date of birth: 20 August 1956

20 August 1956 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Rochelle, Illinois, USA

Rochelle, Illinois, USA Profession: Actress

The actress gained widespread recognition for her outstanding roles in acclaimed films such as The Contender (2000), earning her an Academy Award nomination. Her notable filmography includes The Crucible (1996), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), and The Upside of Anger (2005).

14. Tracey Ullman (64)

Date of birth: 30 December 1959

30 December 1959 Nationality: British

British Birthplace: Slough, Buckinghamshire, England, UK

Slough, Buckinghamshire, England, UK Profession: Actress, comedian, singer, writer

The British-American actress, comedian, and singer is among the female celebrities in their 60s. Her notable films include Jumpin' Jack Flash (1986), I Love You to Death (1990), The Tracey Ullman Show (1987–1990), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), and Into the Woods (2014).

15. Lisa Kudrow (61)

Date of birth: 30 July 1963

30 July 1963 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Profession: Actress, Writer, Producer

Lisa is a talented American actress best known for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in Friends (1994–2004). Other popular films she has been featured in include Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997), The Opposite of Sex (1998), and Booksmart (2019).

16. Lesley Manville (68)

Date of birth: 12 March 1956

12 March 1956 Nationality: British

British Birthplace: Brighton, Sussex, England, UK

Brighton, Sussex, England, UK Profession: Actress

The British actress gained critical acclaim for her work in Phantom Thread (2017), earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her notable films also include Another Year (2010), Mr. Turner (2014), and All or Nothing (2002).

17. Amy Sedaris (63)

Date of birth: 29 March 1961

29 March 1961 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Johnson City, New York, USA

Johnson City, New York, USA Profession: Actress, Comedian, Writer

Amy Sedaris gained recognition for her role in the cult comedy series Strangers with Candy (1999–2000). She has also been featured in popular films like Elf (2003), Chicken Little (2005), and Shrek the Third (2007).

18. Cheri Oteri (61)

Date of birth: 19 September 1962

19 September 1962 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Chicopee, Massachusetts, USA

Chicopee, Massachusetts, USA Profession: Actress, Comedian

Cheri Oteri is a talented American comedian and actress who rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live (1995–2000). Oteri's notable film roles include her performances in Liar Liar (1997), Scary Movie (2000), and Shrek the Third (2007).

19. Dimple Kapadia (66)

Date of birth: 8 June 1957

8 June 1957 Nationality: Indian

Indian Birthplace: Bombay, India

Bombay, India Profession: Actress

Dimple Kapadia is among the famous Bollywood actresses in their 60s. She gained widespread recognition for her debut role in Bobby (1973), earning her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Dimple's notable films include Rudaali (1993), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Finding Fanny (2014).

20. Vanessa Williams (60)

Date of birth: 18 March 1963

18 March 1963 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Millwood, New York, USA

Millwood, New York, USA Profession: Singer, Actress, Producer, Former Fashion Model

Vannessa Willaims is one of the most successful black actresses in their 60s. She gained fame for becoming the first African-American woman to be crowned Miss America in 1983. Her notable film roles include her performances in Soul Food (1997), Eraser (1996), and Shaft (2000).

21. Mary Page Keller (63)

Date of birth: 3 March 1961

3 March 1961 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Evanston, Illinois, USA

Evanston, Illinois, USA Profession: Actress

Mary Page Keller showcased her acting prowess in films such as The Negotiator (1998) and The Mooring (2012). Her notable television appearances include roles in series like Duet (1987–1989) and Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017).

22. Joan Cusack (61)

Date of birth: 11 October 1962

11 October 1962 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Evanston, Illinois, USA

Evanston, Illinois, USA Profession: Actress

The American actress earned Academy Award nominations for her memorable performances in Working Girl (1988) and In & Out (1997). She is known for featuring in other films, including Toy Story 2 (1999) and School of Rock (2003).

23. Marisa Tomei (60)

Date of birth: 4 December 1964

4 December 1964 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Profession: Actress

Marisa received critical acclaim and won an Academy Award for her role in My Cousin Vinny (1992). Her popular films include The Wrestler (2008), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and The Big Short (2015).

24. Helen Hunt (60)

Date of birth: 15 June 1963

15 June 1963 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Culver City, California, USA

Culver City, California, USA Profession: Actress, Screenwriter, Director

Helen is among the famous actresses in their 60s. Her notable films include Twister (1996), Pay It Forward (2000), and The Sessions (2012). She won an Academy Award for outstanding performance in As Good as It Gets (1997).

25. Gina Gershon (61)

Date of birth: 10 June 1962

10 June 1962 Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Profession: Actress, Singer

Gina Gershon is known for her distinctive roles in Bound (1996), Showgirls (1995), Face/Off (1997), and P.S. I Love You (2007). She has been featured in over 150 films and TV series and was the 2012 TFCA winner in Killer Joe as the Best Supporting Actress.

These actresses in their 60s have made a mark in the film and television industry with their phenomenal talent, beauty, and grace. Over the years, they have made award-winning appearances in various films and television shows.

