Actresses in their 60s: most famous women in the movie industry
Talented actresses in their 60s have provided captivating performances and proved that age is just a number. These women’s prowess on the screen flourishes and captivates audiences with their charisma, versatility, and enduring appeal. This post explores famous actresses over 60 who continue to grace the silver screen to date.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Famous actresses in their 60s
- 1. Jennifer Grey (63)
- 2. Angela Bassett (65)
- 3. Jodie Foster (62)
- 4. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (63)
- 5. Tilda Swinton (63)
- 6. Laura Linney (60)
- 7. Sharon Stone (66)
- 8. Holly Hunter (65)
- 9. Reba McEntire (68)
- 10. Annette Bening (66)
- 11. Allison Janney (64)
- 12. Imelda Staunton (68)
- 13. Joan Allen (68)
- 14. Tracey Ullman (64)
- 15. Lisa Kudrow (61)
- 16. Lesley Manville (68)
- 17. Amy Sedaris (63)
- 18. Cheri Oteri (61)
- 19. Dimple Kapadia (66)
- 20. Vanessa Williams (60)
- 21. Mary Page Keller (63)
- 22. Joan Cusack (61)
- 23. Marisa Tomei (60)
- 24. Helen Hunt (60)
- 25. Gina Gershon (61)
Actresses in their 60s have defied the conventional norms of ageing in the film industry and serve as an inspiration to aspiring actors and actresses worldwide. They play a pivotal role in the dynamic tapestry of the entertainment industry, bringing stories to life with their talent and skills. Discover famous and successful actresses in their 60s from various film industries.
Famous actresses in their 60s
With the evolving entertainment industry and growing demand for more diverse and inclusive storytelling, older actresses are securing various film roles and recognition. These famous women have mesmerised viewers worldwide by showcasing their timeless acting skills. Check out the actresses in their 60s list compiled below.
|Actress
|Age (as of February 2024)
|Jennifer Grey
|63
|Angela Bassett
|65
|Jodie Foster
|62
|Julia Louis-Dreyfus
|63
|Tilda Swinton
|63
|Laura Linney
|60
|Sharon Stone
|66
|Holly Hunter
|65
|Reba McEntire
|68
|Annette Bening
|66
|Allison Janney
|64
|Imelda Staunton
|68
|Joan Allen
|68
|Tracey Ullman
|64
|Lisa Kudrow
|61
|Lesley Manville
|68
|Amy Sedaris
|63
|Cheri Oteri
|61
|Dimple Kapadia
|66
|Vanessa Williams
|60
|Mary Page Keller
|63
|Joan Cusack
|61
|Marisa Tomei
|60
|Helen Hunt
|60
|Gina Gershon
|61
1. Jennifer Grey (63)
- Date of birth: 26 March 1960
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: New York City, New York, USA
- Profession: Actress, Dancer
Jennifer Grey burst onto the scene in the 1980s. The actress has starred in films like Dirty Dancing (1987) and The Cotton Club (1984). According to her IMDb profile, she has over fifty acting credits.
2. Angela Bassett (65)
- Date of birth: 16 August 1958
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Harlem, New York City, United States
- Profession: Actress, Singer, Director
Angela Bassett is among the black actresses in their 60s as of 2024. Her career in the film industry has been spanning over three decades. She garnered widespread acclaim for her breakthrough role as Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It (1993), earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Some of her other works include Strange Days, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
3. Jodie Foster (62)
- Date of birth: 19 November 1962
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Actress, Director, Producer
Jodie Foster became prominent with notable roles in films such as Taxi Driver (1976) and The Silence of the Lambs (1991). As a director, she has helmed several successful films, including Little Man Tate (1991) and The Beaver (2011).
4. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (63)
- Date of birth: 13 January 1961
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Washington, D.C., USA
- Profession: Actress, Comedian, Producer
Julia is among the famous women in their 60s from the United States. She is known for featuring in films and TV series like Seinfeld (1990-1998), Veep (2012-2019) and Enough Said (2013).
5. Tilda Swinton (63)
- Date of birth: 5 November 1960
- Nationality: British
- Birthplace: Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
- Profession: Actress, Filmmaker, Fashion icon
Tilda Swinton is recognised for her roles in Orlando (1992), The Chronicles of Narnia (2005-2010) and Michael Clayton (2007). She won the 2008 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Michael Clayton).
6. Laura Linney (60)
- Date of birth: 5 February 1964
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: New York City, New York, USA
- Profession: Actress
Laura Linney is among the famous blonde actresses in their 60s. Her IMDb profile shows she has over 74 acting credits and won 3 Oscar awards. Some of her notable films include Primal Fear (1996), The Truman Show (1998), and Kinsey (2004).
7. Sharon Stone (66)
- Date of birth: 10 March 1958
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Meadville, Pennsylvania, USA
- Profession: Actress, Producer
Sharon Stone rose to fame in the 1990s in Basic Instinct (1992) after portraying Catherine Tramell. Beyond her acting prowess, Sharon Stone has been involved in philanthropy and activism. Her other notable films include Casino, Sliver and The Quick and The Dead.
8. Holly Hunter (65)
- Date of birth: 20 March 1958
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Conyers, Georgia, USA
- Profession: Actress, Director, Screenwriter
Holly Hunter is among the 60-year-old actresses from Conyers, Georgia, USA. She gained widespread acclaim and won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Ada McGrath in The Piano (1994). Some of her notable works are Thirteen (2003), Broadcast News (1987) and The Comey Rule (2020).
9. Reba McEntire (68)
- Date of birth: 28 March 1955
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: McAlester, Oklahoma, USA
- Profession: Singer, Actress, Songwriter, Record Producer, Businesswoman
Reba is an artist who has achieved success in both music and acting. She is widely known for featuring in Reba, Tremors, One Night at McCool’s and The Little Rascals. The singer is dubbed the "Queen of Country Music” and has sold over 75 million records worldwide.
10. Annette Bening (66)
- Date of birth: 29 May 1958
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Topeka, Kansas, USA
- Profession: Actress
Annette Bening gained widespread recognition for her roles in acclaimed films such as The Grifters (1990), earning her the first of four Academy Award nominations. Her notable films are American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right, and 20th Century Women.
11. Allison Janney (64)
- Date of birth: 19 November 1959
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Dayton, Ohio, USA
- Profession: Actress
Allison Janney is among actresses in their 60s now as of 2024. She achieved widespread acclaim for featuring in The West Wing (1999-2006), American Beauty (1999), The Hours (2002), and The Help (2011).
12. Imelda Staunton (68)
- Date of birth: 9 January 1956
- Nationality: British
- Birthplace: Archway, London, England, UK
- Profession: Actress, Singer
When talking about actresses over 60 years of age, the list is incomplete without the English actress and singer Imelda Staunton. She is known for her roles in Vera Drake (2004), Pride (2014), Shakespeare in Love and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007).
13. Joan Allen (68)
- Date of birth: 20 August 1956
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Rochelle, Illinois, USA
- Profession: Actress
The actress gained widespread recognition for her outstanding roles in acclaimed films such as The Contender (2000), earning her an Academy Award nomination. Her notable filmography includes The Crucible (1996), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), and The Upside of Anger (2005).
14. Tracey Ullman (64)
- Date of birth: 30 December 1959
- Nationality: British
- Birthplace: Slough, Buckinghamshire, England, UK
- Profession: Actress, comedian, singer, writer
The British-American actress, comedian, and singer is among the female celebrities in their 60s. Her notable films include Jumpin' Jack Flash (1986), I Love You to Death (1990), The Tracey Ullman Show (1987–1990), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), and Into the Woods (2014).
15. Lisa Kudrow (61)
- Date of birth: 30 July 1963
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Actress, Writer, Producer
Lisa is a talented American actress best known for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in Friends (1994–2004). Other popular films she has been featured in include Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997), The Opposite of Sex (1998), and Booksmart (2019).
16. Lesley Manville (68)
- Date of birth: 12 March 1956
- Nationality: British
- Birthplace: Brighton, Sussex, England, UK
- Profession: Actress
The British actress gained critical acclaim for her work in Phantom Thread (2017), earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her notable films also include Another Year (2010), Mr. Turner (2014), and All or Nothing (2002).
17. Amy Sedaris (63)
- Date of birth: 29 March 1961
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Johnson City, New York, USA
- Profession: Actress, Comedian, Writer
Amy Sedaris gained recognition for her role in the cult comedy series Strangers with Candy (1999–2000). She has also been featured in popular films like Elf (2003), Chicken Little (2005), and Shrek the Third (2007).
18. Cheri Oteri (61)
- Date of birth: 19 September 1962
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Chicopee, Massachusetts, USA
- Profession: Actress, Comedian
Cheri Oteri is a talented American comedian and actress who rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live (1995–2000). Oteri's notable film roles include her performances in Liar Liar (1997), Scary Movie (2000), and Shrek the Third (2007).
19. Dimple Kapadia (66)
- Date of birth: 8 June 1957
- Nationality: Indian
- Birthplace: Bombay, India
- Profession: Actress
Dimple Kapadia is among the famous Bollywood actresses in their 60s. She gained widespread recognition for her debut role in Bobby (1973), earning her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Dimple's notable films include Rudaali (1993), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Finding Fanny (2014).
20. Vanessa Williams (60)
- Date of birth: 18 March 1963
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Millwood, New York, USA
- Profession: Singer, Actress, Producer, Former Fashion Model
Vannessa Willaims is one of the most successful black actresses in their 60s. She gained fame for becoming the first African-American woman to be crowned Miss America in 1983. Her notable film roles include her performances in Soul Food (1997), Eraser (1996), and Shaft (2000).
21. Mary Page Keller (63)
- Date of birth: 3 March 1961
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Evanston, Illinois, USA
- Profession: Actress
Mary Page Keller showcased her acting prowess in films such as The Negotiator (1998) and The Mooring (2012). Her notable television appearances include roles in series like Duet (1987–1989) and Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017).
22. Joan Cusack (61)
- Date of birth: 11 October 1962
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Evanston, Illinois, USA
- Profession: Actress
The American actress earned Academy Award nominations for her memorable performances in Working Girl (1988) and In & Out (1997). She is known for featuring in other films, including Toy Story 2 (1999) and School of Rock (2003).
23. Marisa Tomei (60)
- Date of birth: 4 December 1964
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Profession: Actress
Marisa received critical acclaim and won an Academy Award for her role in My Cousin Vinny (1992). Her popular films include The Wrestler (2008), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and The Big Short (2015).
24. Helen Hunt (60)
- Date of birth: 15 June 1963
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Culver City, California, USA
- Profession: Actress, Screenwriter, Director
Helen is among the famous actresses in their 60s. Her notable films include Twister (1996), Pay It Forward (2000), and The Sessions (2012). She won an Academy Award for outstanding performance in As Good as It Gets (1997).
25. Gina Gershon (61)
- Date of birth: 10 June 1962
- Nationality: American
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Actress, Singer
Gina Gershon is known for her distinctive roles in Bound (1996), Showgirls (1995), Face/Off (1997), and P.S. I Love You (2007). She has been featured in over 150 films and TV series and was the 2012 TFCA winner in Killer Joe as the Best Supporting Actress.
These actresses in their 60s have made a mark in the film and television industry with their phenomenal talent, beauty, and grace. Over the years, they have made award-winning appearances in various films and television shows.
Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about pretty brunette actresses in Hollywood and beyond. These actresses are exceptionally talented individuals and boast successful careers thanks to the movie and TV show roles they have landed since they debuted their careers.
Brunette actresses have played some prolific roles in recent TV shows and movies. They have played a huge role in the advancement of the entertainment industry through their portrayal of numerous characters. Discover some of the most famous, pretty brunette actresses in the entertainment industry.
Source: Legit.ng