Tyria Moore: Where is Aileen Wuornos' girlfriend today?

A relationship that began as a beautiful love story took a different ugly turn after the exposure of a trail of murders. Even though Tyria Moore suspected that some of her partner’s possessions were ill-gotten, she was oblivious to the murders behind them. Ultimately, Tyria Moore was freed, but her partner was charged with murder after it turned out that she was a serial killer.

Tyria Moore gives her confession on the Wuornos' murders (L). Wuornos at the Florida Department of Corrections (R). Photo: @serialkillx on X (Twitter), Florida DOC on Getty Images (modified by author)

Tyria Moore is recognised as the girlfriend of notorious killer Aileen Wuornos, who is considered the first female serial killer in America. They dated for a while until Aileen Wuornos was convicted of murder. She is now married and lives a quiet life. Among the most-searched queries online is “Where is Aileen Wuornos’ girlfriend now,” following her acquittal.

Full name Tyria Moore Gender Female Date of birth 3 August 1962 Age 61 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Berwick, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Joyce Karchner School Cadiz High School College Luzerne County Community College Profession Former motel waitress, former forklift operator

Who is Tyria Moore?

Tyria Moore’s birthday is 3 August 1962. She was born in Florida, but her hometown is Cadiz, Ohio, United States. Her age is 61 years as of February 2024. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Her father was a brick mason and carpenter, and he raised her alongside her four siblings: three brothers and a sister. She completed her high school education at Cadiz High School in Ohio. She later studied criminal justice at Luzerne County Community College.

Where does Tyria Moore live now? She reportedly resides in Pennsylvania, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

What happened to Tyria Moore and Aileen Wuornos?

In 1986, Tyria reportedly left her hometown, Cadiz, Ohio, to Florida, looking for love and ready to embrace lesbianism. She crossed paths with Aileen Wuornos, a sex worker, at a bar in South Daytona and began a romantic relationship.

Aileen Wuornos and Tyria Moore dated for approximately four years, during which Tyria occasionally worked as a motel maid while Aileen continued as a sex worker. However, Moore grew suspicious of her partner’s ways after she started coming home with stolen items.

Five facts about Tyria Moore. Photo: @tyria.moore.3 on Facebook (modified by author)

Unknown to Tyria, Aileen secretly murdered and robbed her prostitution clients. On 4 July 1990, while in one of Aileen’s victims’ car, they were involved in an accident and were forced to flee when they realised police were pursuing them. Tyria went to Pennsylvania, and Aileen remained in Florida.

After managing to evade the police for about six months, Aileen was arrested at a Florida bar on 9 January 1991. Moore was also tracked in Pennsylvania and returned to Florida to testify against Aileen, who was suspected of a series of murders, in exchange for immunity. Aileen confessed to seven murders, and in a recorded conversation with Tyria Moore, she said:

I will not let you be involved in the picture. You’re not the one. I am the one who did everything. I did it all myself.

On 27 January 1992, Aileen Wuornos was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Richard Mallory and was sentenced to death on 31 January 1992. She spent ten years on death row before being executed by lethal injection on 9 October 2002. Her last statement was:

I'd just like to say I'm sailing with the rock, and I'll be back, like Independence Day, with Jesus on 6 June. Like the movie, big mother ship and all, I'll be back.

Was Tyria Moore charged? She took to the witness stand and gave a 75-minute testimony against Aileen Wuornos. Her cooperation with the police was in exchange for immunity, and therefore, she was not charged with any crime and was set free.

Where is Tyria Moore today?

Is Tyria Moore still alive? She is alive and reportedly resides in Pennsylvania, United States. She lives a private life and has not hit the headlines since her incident with Aileen Wuornos.

Is Tyria Moore married? The Ohio native exchanged marriage vows with Joyce Karchner. The couple has been married since 22 May 2016.

Is there a movie about Tyria Moore and Aileen Wuornos?

The crime story has inspired multiple movies, documentaries, and novels. In 1992, the biography film Overkill: The Aileen Wuornos Story was released, starring Jean Smart as Aileen Wuornos and Park Overall as Tyria Moore. Another Aileen Wuornos-inspired film, Monster, was released in 2003. Actor Charlize Theron, who portrays Aileen Wuornos in the film, won an Oscar for the best actress.

Written publications based on the crime story include Lethal Intent by Sue Russell, Aileen Wuornos: The Damsel of Death by Gisela K., and Dear Dawn by Aileen Wuornos.

Fast facts about Tyria Moore

Tyria Moore came into the spotlight after her partner’s criminal ways came to the fore in 1991. They dated for approximately four years until Aileen was arrested and found guilty of murder. The Ohio native lives a low-key life with her partner in Berwick, Pennsylvania, United States.

