33 popular 80s wrestlers who will remind you of the good old days
The 1980s stands as a pivotal era in the world of professional wrestling. This decade saw the emergence of iconic wrestlers who became household names. Revisit the golden age of professional wrestling with a list of '80s wrestlers who defined the industry's landscape.
Interestingly, this sport is one of the most widely viewed forms of entertainment globally. WWE programming is broadcast in over 180 countries and translated into 28 languages. It features “kayfabe” – portraying staged events within the industry as real.
80s wrestlers
Take a walk down memory lane with a list of the most celebrated wrestlers from the 1980s. This list includes babyfaces – heroic, “good guys” promoted as fan favourites, and villains.
In coming up with this list, many factors have been considered, such as fan reviews and data from the WWE Hall of Fame. It is also not based on any particular order.
80s wrestlers still alive
Sadly, many entertainers from this field died young from health complications. Luckily, several are still alive as of 2023, continuing to inspire upcoming athletes.
Ric Flair
Richard Morgan “Ric Flair” Fliehr was in a plane crash at 26. Having broken his back in three places, doctors said he would never wrestle again. However, Flair ignored the doctors and became a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion.
Ted DiBiase
Ted "The Million Dollar Man" DiBiase is among the most popular wrestlers from the 80s. He was born to a wrestler mother. Following his retirement, Ted is now an ordained Christian minister.
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat
Ricky was born Richard Henry Blood Sr. in New York. He debuted his career as a babyface in 1976. He became Ricky Steamboat when he joined the CWF later that year.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts
Aurelian Smith Jr. started as a referee and fighter in Louisiana in 1974. Roberts’ WWF career was marred by feuds, including with Ricky Steamboat and "Ravishing" Rick Rude.
Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake
Edward Harrison Leslie adopted the moniker Brutus Beefcake when he joined the WWF in 1984. He had a long rivalry with Hulk Hogan. Beefcake officially retired in November 2015.
Sgt. Slaughter
Robert Rudolph Remus began his career as Sgt. Slaughter– a fictional former US Marine in the Vietnam War–in 1972. Remus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.
Hulk Hogan
Terry Gene Bollea, known as Hulk Hogan, is among the richest athletes in the wrestling industry. He maintained a heroic, all-American persona during his WWE stint (1983 to 1993).
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan played the role of a patriot swinging a piece of lumber. Duggan hasn’t fought since 2017, battling different health challenges.
Jerry “The King” Lawler
Jerry “The King” Lawler made his pro debut in 1970. Before retiring, he won nearly 170 championships. Many remember him as among the biggest stars of the '80s, and he is one of few '80s wrestlers who are still wrestling on a regular basis
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels was one of the renowned 1980s wrestlers. Michaels is now the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative at WWE. In 2023, he celebrated the 35th anniversary of his WWE debut.
Tito Santana
Born Merced Solis, Tito Santana was a babyface throughout his career. He debuted in the late '70s. Interestingly, Santana was also a schoolteacher until his retirement in June 2023.
80s WWF wrestlers
1980s wrestlers contributed to the World Wrestling Federation's (WWF) success. Although the company has since rebranded to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the decade’s iconic fighters remain legends.
"Macho Man" Randy Savage
Randy Mario Poffo debuted as “The Spider” in 1973. He later took on “Savage” to reflect his fighting style. Unfortunately, he died on 20 May 2011 from a heart attack.
"Rowdy" Roddy Piper
Roderick George Toombs adopted a Scottish persona with a kilt and a bagpipe entrance. Piper was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 before passing on in 2015.
The Ultimate Warrior
The star, James Brian Hellwig, legally changed his name to “Warrior” in 1993. Warrior was a bodybuilder and aspiring chiropractor before becoming a professional wrestler.
Andre the Giant
André René Roussimoff, nicknamed Andre the Giant, was dubbed the eighth wonder of the world, weighing 520 lb (236 kg). Andre the Giant was also an actor. Sadly, he passed away on 28 January 1993 in Paris, France.
Dusty Rhodes
Dusty Rhodes was one of the top old-school wrestlers. He adopted the nickname "the American Dream". After his retirement, he became a booker and trainer.
"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff
Orndorff played college football before launching his fighting career. He retired in 2000 after a colourful 24-year career. Orndorff trained aspiring fighters after retiring until his passing in 2021.
The Iron Sheik
The Iron Sheik, born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was an Iranian-American fighter. He had a notoriously villainous character. Vaziri died on 7 June 2023.
Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka
Snuka spent the last two years of his life battling third-degree murder charges for the 1983 death of his girlfriend. The charges were dropped twelve days before he died in 2017.
Junkyard Dog
Sylvester Ritter worked in a wrecking yard before his wrestling start, earning his nickname. Ritter died in a car crash in 1998, making history as one of the most notable black wrestlers.
Big Boss Man
Big Boss Man, born Ray Washington Traylor Jr., was known for his law enforcement officer persona. The WWE star was part of successful tag teams.
"The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff
"The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff, born Oreal Donald Perras, was known for his villainous persona during the Cold War era. Koloff’s 1971 Heavyweight victory ended Bruno Sammartino's reign.
Famous wrestlers from the 80s
The top fighters from the 1980s left fans with unforgettable stories and fights. These trailblazers left behind a legacy of true sportsmanship.
"Ravishing" Rick Rude
Rick Rude was among the best 80s WWE wrestlers. He was known for his provocative entrance. Even after he died in 1999, he is remembered as one of the best villains.
King Kong Bundy
Christopher Alan Pallies had a dominating ring presence. Interestingly, Bundy has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Fans have speculated that his omission may be because of his strained relationship with WWE founder Vince McMahon.
Nikolai Volkoff
Nikolai Volkoff, whose real name was Josip Nikolai Peruzović, played a villainous Soviet character during the Cold War era. He succeeded in the tag team division.
"Dr. Death" Steve Williams
Born Steven Williams, Dr. Death debuted in 1982. In his later years, Williams worked as a colour commentator. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2009 after battling throat cancer.
Harley Race
Harley Race is a seven-time NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) World Heavyweight Champion. After retiring from active competition, Race managed several wrestlers until he died in 2019.
"The Rocket" Owen Hart
Hart was known for his acrobatic style in the ring. The former professional wrestler's life was tragically cut short on 23 May 1999 during a stunt entrance at a WWE pay-per-view event.
"Nature Boy" Buddy Landel
Buddy Landel was one of the 1980s pro wrestlers. Born William Ansor, he adopted the moniker Nature Boy to pay homage to Ric Flair.
Chris Benoit
Benoit had an impressive career as The (Canadian) Crippler. However, following his tragic and controversial death, WWE distanced itself from Benoit. The (Canadian) Crippler
Terry Funk
Funk was pivotal in popularising hardcore and "no holds barred" wrestling. He is known for repeatedly announcing his retirement, only to return to the ring.
Davey Boy Smith
Davey Boy Smith achieved fame as one-half of the tag team known as The British Bulldogs. Smith passed away in 2002 at the age of 39 due to a heart attack.
Dynamite Kid
Thomas “Dynamite Kid” Billington was the second half of the British Bulldogs alongside his cousin. Dynamite Kid's fighting style caused various health issues until he died in 2018.
Above are some of the 80s wrestlers who revolutionised the field of professional wrestling. Their fascinating personas and complicated rivalries earned the sport billions of fans globally.
Legit.ng recently published an article about whether wrestling is real or acting. Professional wrestling blurs the lines between reality and entertainment. The industry has thrived on the art of illusion and the suspension of disbelief.
Is wrestling real or simply a choreographed performance? This article takes a deep dive into the nitty-gritty's of the beloved sport. Have a look at the world of professional wrestling and explore the question of the reality behind the entertainment.
Source: Legit.ng