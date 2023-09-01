Who are the Island Boys? This is the story of the viral twins

The Island Boys are American rappers and social media sensations who go by the names Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja. They shot stardom after their 2021 hit song I'm an Island Boy went viral online. Many have been curious to learn more about these rappers. Who are the Island boys?

The Island Boys are twin brothers known for their unique look. Their diamond teeth, tattoos, and distinct hairstyles make them stand out. Other than rap skills, Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja have boxing skills. Here is a look at the story of the viral twins.

Profile Summary

Real names Franky and Alex Venegas Nickname Island Boys Gender Male Date of birth 16 July 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth West Palm Beach, Florida, United States Current residence Coral Springs, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight (Frankie), gay (Alex) Hair colour Black (originally) Eye colour Dark brown Children 1 (Alex) Profession Rappers, social media personalities Net worth $2 million Instagram @kodiyakredd, @flyysoulja TikTok @flyysouljah, @reddbeensnappin

Who are the Island Boys?

The Island Boys are the viral twin brothers. Their real names are Alex and Franky Venegas. Where are the Island Boys from? The two were born in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA. They have Cuban ancestry. They were raised by a single mother after their father passed on when they were young.

Their father's death hurt them growing up, leading to them being kicked out of their house for misbehaving at 18. They met a man named Chico, who got them a trailer to live in and work. Where do the Island Boys live now? The rappers seem to be based in Coral Springs, Florida.

How old are the Island Boys?

The identical twins are 22 years old (as of 2023). They were born on 16 July 2001. Their zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Franky was the one who had an interest in music, and he is credited with the creation of Island Boys. His music career started earlier in 2020. He released several songs, including Real Right, 9ine, Summer Freestyle, Fake Love, Pay Me and Smoke. He went by the name redd_4x but changed it after an endorsement from a famous rapper, Kodak Black.

In October 2021, Franky and Alex released their hit single, I'm an Island Boy. The song was popular on TikTok, making the two instant celebrities.

The brothers are also social media personalities and have a YouTube channel named Big Bag Ent. They post music videos, vlogs and audio clips on the channel.

Alex and Franky's TikTok accounts have 7.5 million and 1.3 million followers, respectively. The two also have a strong presence on Instagram, with 1.5 million followers each.

What happened to the Island Boys?

Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja have been on the wrong side of the law. They were detained as teenagers, and at 13, they were charged with burglary.

A SWAT team raided the twin brothers' home in February 2022. It was alleged that an 8-year-old girl had been shot in the area. Their friend, Andrew James Thomas, was the main suspect in the shooting. The twin brothers, however, were not part of the investigations.

The famous rappers' career has been controversial, from disputes with Logan Paul to being booed at a live performance. Franky Venegas was arrested for battery in May 2023 for slapping his then-girlfriend and injuring her chin. They argued about Franky's past abusive behaviour.

One of the most controversial things they are currently involved in is promoting their paid subscription pages using questionable means. The two have many videos on TikTok behaving in ways no siblings should behave towards one another. They even went as far as faking having oral relations with each other in an attempt to go viral again and gain more subscribers on Fansly.

Where are the Island Boys now?

The famous rappers are still doing music together. They make money on their YouTube channel, Fansly and TikTok accounts besides music. They also sell Cameo shoutouts and merch, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, stickers, and posters.

FAQs

Who are the Island Boys? They are American twin brothers who went viral in 2021 on TikTok. What are Island Boys' real names? The twin brothers' real names are Franky and Alex Venegas. What is the Island Boys' nationality? They are American nationals with Cuban ancestry. What is the Island Boys' age? The dynamic duo are 22 years old (as of 2023). Their birthdate is 16 July 2001. Are the Island Boys twins? Yes, the brothers are identical twins. What is the Island Boys' net worth? According to CAknowledge, the internet sensations are worth $2 million. They make their money from music, paid subscriptions and the jewellery business.

Who are the Island Boys? The Island Boys are American rappers and internet sensations from Coral Springs, Florida. The twin brothers rose to stardom in 2021 after they went viral on TikTok. The duo run a diamond accessory business.

