All you need to know about Monalisa Chinda’s marriage, husband, and kids

Monalisa Chinda is a Nollywood actress, TV personality, film producer and philanthropist. Her notable acting credits include Lagos Cougars, Different Strokes and Crazy People. She has been in the limelight since the 1990s and has hit the headlines for different reasons, including relationships. What does Monalisa Chinda's marriage history look like?

Monalisa Chinda hails from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. She was born on 13 September 1974. The actress is known to have tied the knot twice. Discover who is Monalisa Chinda's husband.

Full name Monalisa Chinda Coker Gender Female Date of birth 13 September 1974 Age 49 (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Grey Siblings 5 Marital status Married Husband Victor Tonye Coker Children 1 School Army Children's School GRA, Arch Deacon Crowther Memorial Girls School University University of Port-Harcourt Profession Actress, philanthropist, TV host, entrepreneur Instagram @monalisacode

Monalisa Chinda’s marriage

Monalisa began her acting career in the late 1990s and quickly gained popularity for her talent and charisma. Here is a look at her marriage history.

Segun Dejo Richards (2004 - 2009)

Segun Dejo Richards was Monalisa's first husband. Segun and Monalisa Chinda exchanged their vows in 2004. They welcomed their daughter Tamar Chinda on 13 February 2008. Their marriage lasted for five years, and they divorced in 2009.

What happened to Segun Dejo Richards and Monalisa Chinda’s marriage?

Monalisa disclosed during an interview that she suffered from domestic abuse throughout the five years. She said before deciding to leave her marriage, she had sought help from the church when it got worse, but nothing changed.

She also added that she hoped things would improve after their daughter was born, but it only worsened. She endured the violence as she never considered divorce to be an option. She stated:

I wasn't in a hurry to leave the marriage, I gave it five years...Maybe if the marriage wasn't violent, I would have stayed from day one, from pushing of the head to slap to every slightest provocation....

Her motivation to leave the marriage came when she was once beaten, and her neighbours were all out for him to stop. When she was asked about her view on the marriage issue, she responded:

No, I don't see it as a mistake. I was just young and naive. I met the wrong person at the right time. The person was wrong for me, so what I did was to dust the dirt off my body and move on.

Dejo declined all the allegations claiming that the actress had left him for different reasons. He said that Monalisa was advised wrongly by her uncle named, Mr. Alex Kool Ibeh.

Victor Tonye Coker (2015 - present)

Victor Tonye Coker is Monalisa's current husband. They two met long ago when the actress was 14 years old. Victor was a friend of Chinda's family, so he used to visit them. Additionally, the actress would visit Victor's family as she was a close friend to Victor's younger sister.

Their friendship faded when they grew up as they went to pursue their passion in life. Victor relocated to Germany. The couple met again in November 2015, and in December, they came out publicly as a couple.

When did Monalisa Chinda get married?

Monalisa and Vitor held their traditional wedding on 20 February 2016 in the Nigerian City of Rumuodani (Port Harcourt). After six months, they had their white wedding on 1 September 2021.

Monalisa Chinda's wedding was held in Santorini, Greece. They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on 1 September 2021.

Who are Monalisa Chinda's children?

The Nigerian philanthropist has a daughter called Tamar Lily Chinda, who she sired with her first husband, Dejo Richards. Tamar is 15 years old as of 2023. She was born on 13 February 2008.

How old is Monalisa Chinda?

The actress is 49 years old as of 2023. She was born on September 13, 1974, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Is actress Monalisa married?

The Nollywood actress is currently married to a Nigerian-Sierra Leonean man.

Who is Monalisa Chinda's husband?

Monalisa Chinda's husband is called Victor Tonye Coker, a successful businessman.

Quick facts about Monalisa Chinda

She is the founder of The Arise Monalisa Foundation.

Monalisa Chinda's parents wanted her to study law, but she pursued theatre arts.

She was crowned the Face of Port Harcourt-Carnival Queen in her hometown.

Monalisa Chinda's marriage life has been a centre of interest to many of her fans. The actress has walked down the aisle twice. She is currently married to Victor Tonye Coker and is a mother of one child.

