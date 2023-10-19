20 Catholic celebrities to whom their faith is important

Religion is one of the major aspects of everyone's life, and celebrities are no exception. Several Catholic celebrities are devoted to their faith. Some of these stars have been brought up in religious families, while others reconnected with their faith after a later point in life.

Catholicism is a Christian religion that is full of great traditions. Many famous people are Catholic. The majority were raised in the faith, and many still practice the religion.

Catholic celebrities to whom their faith is important

Catholicism is a Christian denomination with a significant presence in the entertainment industry. Many famous Catholic celebrities openly identify with their faith. This list consists of celebrities born and raised in a catholic family and those who converted to Catholicism.

1. Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson attends Columbia Pictures' "Father Stu" Photo Call at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Mel Gibson is an American actor, film director and producer. He is well renowned for his strong religious beliefs, which have had the greatest influence on the work of any Hollywood celebrity. Gibson's surname is derived from St Mel's Cathedral in Longford, his mother's hometown.

Gibson attended St Leo's Catholic College in Wahroonga, New South Wales, where members of the Congregation of Christian Brothers educated him.

2. Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Alexis Bledel is an American actress and model best known for her role as Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls. The actress was born in Houston, Texas, USA. Alexis is among the famous devout catholic celebrities who attended Baptist and Lutheran schools and graduated from the Catholic St. Agnes Academy in Houston.

3. George Clooney

George Clooney attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies at the New York Public Library in New York City. Photo: Gotham/FilmMagic

George Clooney is among the famous catholic people born and raised in a Catholic family. Clooney recalls his Catholic upbringing during an interview on The Larry King Show. He stated:

I was an altar boy did the whole thing. Latin masses, too.

When asked if he lost his faith or still has it, this is what he said,

I don't have a specific -- I don't -- it's an interesting thing. I'll tell you what's tricky about this. In talking about religion, if you're well known, anything you say sort of ticks off a bunch of other people and sort of attacks their beliefs.

So I always try to say that I, first and foremost, I think that whatever anybody believes, as long as it doesn't hurt anyone else, it's fair enough and works. And I think it's real and matters. I don't happen to have those beliefs as much. I don't believe in those things.

4. Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes out in New York City carrying a Prada Galleria handbag in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Kate Holmes is an American actress who is best known for appearing on the television series Dawson's Creek. Holmes was baptized a Roman Catholic and attended Christ the King Church in Toledo. According to the People magazine, Katie is a member of the Church of St. Francis Xavier. She is one of the many Hollywood Catholics devoted to their religion.

5. Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese poses for a photo during a Photocall of 'Los Asesinos de la Luna' at Hotel Four Seasons in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Martin Scorsese is an American-Italian filmmaker and actor. He was raised in a predominantly Catholic environment. In the interview, Scorsese said,

When I was younger, I was thinking of making a film about being a priest. I myself wanted to follow in Fr. Principe's footsteps, so to speak, and be a priest. I went to a preparatory seminary but I failed out the first year.

Due to his three divorces, Scorsese began referring to himself as a lapsed Catholic in his personal life. He later confirmed his commitment to the Catholic faith and its doctrines.

6. Sophia Loren

Italian actress Sophia Loren seen at the opening of her restaurant Sophia Loren Restaurant in Milan. Photo: Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Loren is one of the popular catholic movie stars who was born in Rome, Italy. He was brought up in a strict Roman Catholic household. Throughout her career, she has been a devout Roman Catholic. Like many famous catholic celebrities, her faith plays a prominent role in her life.

She described herself as a casual Catholic in 1971, but in 2009, she advocated for Pope John Paul II's beautification. She said,

I went to the tomb of John Paul II in the Vatican to pay homage to him and pray.

7. Steve Carell

Steve Carell talks to the media on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo: Dan Istitene

Steven Carell is an American actor and comedian best known for his role as Michael Scott in the NBC sitcom The Office. Catholic parents brought up Steve, and he still practices the religion today. He even starred as the biblical figure Noah in the film Evan Almighty.

8. Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones, guest of Aston Martin, seen during Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Cristiano Barni ATPImages

Catherine is among the most famous Catholics who was born in Swansea, United Kingdom. In 2010, she was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her film and humanitarian service contributions. She has maintained her Roman Catholic faith and beliefs throughout her life and career.

9. Jimmy Fallon

Host Jimmy Fallon during Hashtags. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

James Fallon is an American comedian, television host and actor. Jimmy is known for hosting Late Night with Jimmy Fallon from 2009 to 2014. He currently hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy is among the famous people who are catholic members. He attended the Roman Catholic school St. Mary of the Snow and considered becoming a priest, inspired by his experiences as an altar boy. Fallon still loves his religion. He stated that,

I just, I loved the church. I loved the idea of it. I loved the smell of the incense. I loved the feeling you get when you left church. I loved like how this priest can make people feel this good. I just thought it was – I loved the whole idea of it.

10. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs during her Jazz and Piano residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She was born to a Catholic family on 28 March 1986 at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, New York City. She attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart, a private all-girls Roman Catholic school. Gaga began playing the piano at age four when her mother insisted she become "a cultured young woman".

11. Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Monday's show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk

Stephen is an American comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host. He is best known for hosting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert is a Roman Catholic who used to teach Sunday school. He is a minister ordained with the Universal Life Church Monastery. He has appeared in series such as The Mindy Project as Father Michael O'Donnell.

12. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner - Arrivals at The Pool in New York. Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

Nicole Kidman is an Australian actress and producer who has achieved immense fame and acclaim for her work in the film industry. While she hasn't been outspoken about her religious beliefs, Kidman was raised in a Catholic family and attended Catholic schools.

Kidman married Tom Cruise and practised Scientology, among other religions, during their marriage. She returned to her Catholic roots after her divorce from Cruise in 2001. She is currently married to Keith Urban.

13. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends a conversation with Ryan Holiday at 92nd Street Y in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American actor, businessman, former politician, and retired professional bodybuilder. He is famously known for his roles in The Terminator, Predator, and Commando. Arnold Schwarzenegger has stated that he is a Catholic. He stated that:

I grew up Catholic; I went to church. Went to Catholic school, and I learned the Bible and my catechisms. And from those days, I remember a phrase that is relevant today: a servant's heart. It means serving something larger than yourself.

14. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez speaks onstage as she hosts the Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Selena Gomez is an American singer, actress, businesswoman and producer. She was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, to Ricardo Joel Gomez and Mandy Teefey. Selena Gomez's parents adhere to the Catholic faith, and she was brought up in this religious tradition.

She continues to actively practice Catholicism to this day and even wore a promise ring for a while. Additionally, she is known to attend Hillsong Church in Los Angeles, CA.

15. Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony honouring him at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Tom Brady is a retired American football quarterback who played in the National Football League. He is the only son of Galynn Patricia and Thomas Brady Sr. Brady is among the many celebs who are Catholic members.

He expressed that he was less religious but believed in everything. His faith falls on a more spiritual path since he doesn't believe in a specific God or religious practice. Rather, he has a mix of everything.

16. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is seen outside "ABC Studio" in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

Anne Hathaway is an American actress who has gained recognition for her roles in movies like The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, and The Last Thing He Wanted.

Hathaway was raised as a Roman Catholic. She considered joining a convent; however, her relationship with the Catholic Church changed at age fifteen after learning that her older brother was gay. Her family joined the Episcopal Church, but they later left. Hathaway currently describes her religious beliefs as "a work in progress".

17. William Levy

William Levy visits "Despierta America" at Univision Studios in Doral, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Levy was born in Cojimar, Cuba, and his maternal grandfather was Jewish. He is among the popular devout catholic actors who adore his religion. He converted to Catholicism in 2009 and has been practising the religion since then.

18. Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Vanessa Hudgens is an American singer and actress born in Salinas, California. She was raised as a Catholic. Her musical talents run in the family, as her grandparents were musicians. She described herself as a spiritual person rather than religious. She has experimented with numerous practices and beliefs, such as meditation, yoga, and philosophical studies.

19. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Leonardo was born on 11 November 1974 in Los Angeles, California. He is the only child of Irmelin Indenbirken and George DiCaprio. He is one of the popular celebrities who are catholic. Leonardo is a passionate environmentalist and has even met up with Pope Francis.

20. Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger attends the press night after party for "Sunset Boulevard" at The Savoy Hotel in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and television personality. She is best known as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls.

She was raised as Roman Catholic and considered herself conservative with "really strong religious beliefs". She would attend church twice a week to make her mother proud.

She nearly turned down the role of Penny in the 2017 Dirty Dancing TV version because her character suffered a child termination. She eventually chose to do it in the hopes of using her platform to raise awareness about the issue.

These are some of the famous Catholic celebrities. Some celebrities have used public platforms to express their Catholic faith and advocate for various social and moral issues.

