Pat Sajak’s wife Lesly Brown: what is there to know about her?

Pat Sajak’s wife Lesly Brown is well known for her marriage to the American game show host. Lesly and Pat have been married for more than three decades, and they have two children together. But precisely who is Pat Sajak's partner? Find out more about Lesly and her relationship with Sajak.

Lesly Brown and Pat Sajak during Columbia Pictures and Revolution Studios Present the Premiere of Perfect Stranger at Ziegfeld Theater. Photo: E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Sony Pictures-Los Angeles

Source: Getty Images

Fans of Wheel of Fortune might find themselves asking, "Who is Pat Sajak married to?" The American television personality has hosted the game show since 1981, and besides his illustrious career, the man is also known for being a family man. Pat and his wife, Lesly Brown, are parents to two children. But exactly who is Pat Sajak's wife away from the spotlight? Find out below.

Profile summary

Full name: Lesly Brown

Lesly Brown Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 18 February 1965

18 February 1965 Lesly Brown's age: 56 years old (as of 2021)

56 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Maryland, USA

Maryland, USA Current residences: Severna Park, Maryland, LA

Severna Park, Maryland, LA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Body measurements in inches: 34-25-34

34-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-63-86

86-63-86 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak Children: 2

2 Son: Patrick Michael James

Patrick Michael James Daughter: Maggie Marie

Maggie Marie Father: Michael Brown

Michael Brown Mother: Maria Brown

Maria Brown Siblings: Kelly and Wendy Brown

Kelly and Wendy Brown Profession: Photographer

The biography of Pat Sajak’s wife

Lesly Brown Sajak was born on 18 February 1965, in Maryland, USA, to Maria and Michael Brown. As of 2021, she is 56 years old.

Lesly has two siblings, Wendy and Kelly Brown.

Education

Pat Sajak's partner attended the University of Maryland. She graduated from the institution with a Bachelor's degree in Television Production in 1986.

Lesly reportedly ditched plans to attend law school so she could focus on raising her children.

What does Pat Sajak’s wife do?

Lesly currently works as a photographer. Before this, she dabbled in modelling. She appeared in a 1988 Playboy pictorial highlighting the “Women of Washington” and was even named Miss Georgetown.

Game show host Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown attending the premiere of 'Mr. Saturday Night' on September 22, 1992. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Her relationship with Pat Sajak

Pat and Lesly met at the opening of a mutual friend’s California sports bar in 1988. At the time, Lesly was 23, and Pat was 42 years old.

They went out for a few months after that and maintained a platonic, long-distance relationship, but by 1989, it was evident that there was something more going on between them.

Sajak revealed,

“It was obvious that there was something more going on… I knew she was the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

How long has Pat Sajak been married?

The couple has been married for over three decades. They tied the knot in 1989 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, a 19th-century Catholic church.

Their wedding reception was held under a white tent behind Brown's parents’ two-story home outside Annapolis.

Before Lesly, Pat Sajak was married to Sherrill James Sajak, who he met in 1978 and wed in 1979. The couple got divorced in 1986.

Lesly Brown and Pat Sajak's kids

Pat Sajak's family consists of Pat, his wife Lesly, and their two kids, Patrick and Maggie.

Their son, Patrick Michael James Sajak, was born on 22nd September 1990. His father Sajak recently congratulated him for graduating from medical school during an episode of Wheel of Fortune. Speaking to his co-host Vanna White, Pat said,

"You know my son Patrick, you've known him all his life...He's made it through medical school and he is now officially Dr. Sajak. The only troubling part is that he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak. I tried to get him into geriatrics but he refused, but that's a personal thing. Anyway, congratulations son."

Their daughter, Maggie Marie Sajak, was born on 5th January 1995. Maggie graduated from Princeton University with a degree in history in 2016. She is also a country singer who has released hits like Wild Boy.

Maggie, Pat, and Lesly Brown attend The Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game hosted by The Paley Center For Media at The Paley Center for Media. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Where do Pat Sajak's wife and kids live?

The couple has a mansion in Severna Park, Maryland, and another house in Los Angeles.

Pat Sajak's wife Lesly Brown is mainly known for her marriage to the famous game show host. She is a photographer who also dabbled in modelling back in the day. Lesly and Pat have been married for 31 years now, and they have two children who are excelling in their respective careers.

