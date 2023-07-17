Muhammad Ali’s children: how many kids did the legend have?

Muhammad Ali was a legendary boxer who rose to prominence in the 1960s and is considered the most inspirational sports athlete of the 20th century. Many remember him for his impressive charisma and unorthodox fighting style. Behind the scenes, he was a husband and father blessed with many beautiful kids–some of whom have carried on his boxing activism legacy. Learn more about Muhammad Ali's children in this article.

Muhammad Ali (C) poses with two of his daughters, Hana (L) and May May (R), after a star was unveiled for him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Lucy Nicholson

Did Muhammad Ali have kids? Yes. The late boxer fathered several children and with different partners. His kids have pursued successful careers, with some following in his footsteps as boxers and human rights activists.

Muhammad Ali's profile summary

How many children did Muhammad Ali have?

Muhammad Ali's family is large. He had extramarital affairs but was officially married four times. Across those relationships, he had nine children (two sons and four daughters).

Ali first married Sonji Roi a cocktail waitress on 14 August 1964, but their marriage ended childless two years later.

On 17 August 1967, he tied the knot with Belinda Boyd (subsequently changed her name to Khalilah), with whom he had four kids; twin daughters Rasheda and Jamillah, Muhammad Jr., and Maryum.

At the age of 32 and while still married to Belinda, Ali fathered a daughter named Miya. She was the first of Muhammad Ali's kids out of wedlock and was born to Patricia Harvell. The second kid out of wedlock was Khaliah, born to Wanda Bolton.

In 1977, Ali married Veronica Porche (actress and model), with whom he had two daughters, Hana and Laila. Ali's last and youngest child came in 1986 and was an adopted baby boy whom he took in while married to his fourth wife, Yolanda Williams.

Did Muhammad Ali have a son?

Mohammad Ali left two sons, Muhammad Ali Jr., and Assad Amin Ali. Here is the summary of their biographies.

Muhammad Ali Jr.

Muhammad Ali Jr. participates in a forum with Democratic members of the House of Representatives in the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Born on 17 January 1972, Muhammad Ali Jr. is the eldest son in the vast Muhammad Ali's family, born to his second wife, Khalilah.

In 2014, during one of his public interviews, Ali Jr. revealed that his father neglected him and grew up in poverty. That alluded to a difficult relationship with the fighter, despite being his only legitimate son.

Ali Jr. has two kids and lives in Chicago with his wife. He runs a charity that supports victims of bullying. Most recently, he was featured in the January 2023 documentary, My Father Muhammad Ali, which details his father's legacy.

Asaad Amin Ali

Asaad Amin attends the 2016 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards at Marriott Louisville Downtown in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Born on 17 March 1986, Assad Amin is the youngest of Muhammad Ali's children. He, alongside his last wife, Yolanda, adopted Assad when he was just five.

Assad ventured into baseball and even played for the Major League Baseball (MLB) outfit Anaheim Angels in 2009. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Louisville, and reports indicate he currently works as an assistant coach and player scout for the Chicago White Sox.

How many daughters did Muhammad Ali have?

Muhammed Ali had seven daughters, who are currently doing well in their careers. His daughters include:

Jamillah Ali-Joyce

Jamillah Ali-Joyce speaks during The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards at Marriott Louisville Downtown in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Duane Prokop

Jamillah Ali was born on 17 August 1970 to Khalilah, the boxer's second wife. She graduated from the University of Illinois and is widely known for her philanthropic work, where she actively donates to underprivileged Ephraim Bahar Cultural Center. She is also a businesswoman and author, providing insights about her father through her books.

Rasheda Ali-Walsh

Rasheda Ali speaks on stage during WE Day at KeyArena in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Mat Hayward

Like Jamillah, Rasheda was born on 17 August 1970; the two are twin sisters. She holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication from the University of Illinois. She is an author and public speaker dedicated to advocacy work for Parkinson's disease awareness, which his father struggled with.

Maryum Ali

Maryum Ali attends the Jenesse Silver Rose Gala And Auction at Vibiana in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Joe Kohen

Maryum, the twin's older sister, was born on 19 May. 1968. A rapper in her early 20s, she released an album called The Introduction before she took a hiatus from music to focus on her studies.

She holds a degree in Social Work and is also a public speaker dedicated to humanitarian efforts that promote justice and equality.

Miya Ali

Miya Ali attends IWC Flagship Boutique New York City Grand Opening at IWC Boutique in New York City. Photo: Larry Busacca

Miya Ali is one of Ali's kids born out of wedlock with Patricia Harvell and was born on 25 January 1972. Her mother raised her and was oblivious to her father's iconic status until later.

She holds a degree in marketing from Andrews University and currently works as a brand ambassador at her sister's company, Laila Ali Lifestyle.

Khaliah Ali

Khaliah Ali speaks onstage as Malaika hosts Malaika10 honoring Barry Segal & Tina Buchan at Espace in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Born on 17 December 1974, Khaliah is a renowned author, public speaker, and fashion designer. She has appeared in numerous TV shows and radio shows but lives in Philadelphia with her husband and son, Jacob.

Laila Ali

Laila Ali attends the Big George Foreman screening at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo:y Paras Griffin

Born on 30 December 1977, Laila Ali is perhaps the most renowned of Muhammad Ali's kids. She followed in her dad's footsteps and ventured into boxing.

Her active career spanned eight years, from 1999 to 2007, and she retired from boxing undefeated. She has since transitioned to acting, writing, and philanthropy. Some of the TV series she has appeared in include The Masked Singer and Scooby-Doo, and Guess Who?

Hana

Hana Ali attends the NARS x MiAsia Symone Launch at Nars Cosmetics boutique in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by: Nykieria Chaney

Hana Ali was born on 15 December June 1976 to Veronica Porsche. She is an author and photographer, and her notable work includes her 2018 biography, At Home with Muhammad Ali, which focuses on her father's legacy.

FAQs

How many kids did Muhammad Ali have? He married six women at different points in his distinguished career and had nine children. How many illegitimate children did Muhammad Ali have? The iconic boxer fathered two children out of wedlock. Did Muhammad Ali have any boys? Ali had two boys; one biological son (Muhammad Ali Jr.) and one adopted son (Assad Amin Ali). How many wives did Muhammad Ali have? Muhammad was legally married to four wives; Sonji Roi, Khalilah Ali, Veronica Porche Ali, and Lonnie Ali. Who are Muhammad Ali's grandchildren? The legendary boxer had six grandchildren, four daughters, and three grandsons from Rasheda and Ali Jr. The most renowned grandchildren include Nico Walsh, Jacob Wertheimer, Jake Joyce, and Biaggio Ali Walsh. How did Muhammad Ali die? According to the family spokesman, Ali died of septic shock due to an unspecified natural cause. Who is Muhammad Ali's oldest child? Maryum Ali is the oldest child of the legendary boxer, born in 1968.

Muhammad Ali is arguably the most decorated sports personality of the 20th century. Beyond boxing, however, he established a large family. He married six women at some point in his life and fathered nine kids. Of that number, Muhammad Ali's children include two sons and seven daughters.

