Shawty Bae’s age, height, real name, net worth, boyfriend

Shawty Bae is a TikTok star, digital content creator, and social media influencer from the United States. She is widely known for sharing lip-syncs, reactions, and belly dancing videos on TikTok, where she boasts a considerable following. What is Shawty Bae's age?

Shawty Bae attends Forever 21 x Barbie Exclusive Collection Launch Event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Shawty Bae began her TikTok journey in 2020. She has worked alongside social media stars like , Alejandro Rosario, and Troy Zarba. She suffered from Bell's Palsy in the past, a medical condition that causes temporary facial paralysis.

Profile summary

Full name Jasmine Orlando Nickname Shawty Bae Gender Female Date of birth 8 November 2002 Age 21 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single High School Spring Lake Park High School Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million

The TikTok star is 21 years old as of October 2023. She was born on 8 November 2002. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Shawty is an American citizen of Latina descent. Her parents are Ecuadorians.

She was born Jasmine Orlando in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, United States. Her parents separated when she was two years old. She was raised alongside her three siblings: two brothers and a sister. Shawty attended Spring Lake Park High School.

Why is Shawty Bae famous?

Shawty is an online content creator who rose to stardom on TikTok for sharing reactions, lip-syncs and belly dancing videos on the platform. Her first video was uploaded in 2020. As of this writing, her TikTok account has 1.3 million followers.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 19 July 2019, and currently, she has over 57 thousand subscribers. The channel mainly contains vlogs, pranks, Q&As and makeup-related videos.

Shawty is also active and famous on Instagram, with 325 thousand followers at the time of writing. She has only posted one photo. She recently started a merch line selling T-shirts and hoodies.

What is Shawty Bae's net worth?

The social media sensation has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her primary source of income is from social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Who is Shawty Bae's boyfriend?

Bae is not dating anyone at the moment. She has been rumoured to be dating a fellow TikTok star, Willito. She revealed via a TikTok video that she is delusional, dating Willito in her head.

In addition, she mentioned she is single on the Overcomfort Podcast and that she once dated a man from Chicago, but they separated. Some of her fans believe that she has a son called Jose, which is untrue. It resulted from videos they did together with a caption calling him her son.

Shawty Bae's height and weight

The content creator is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 130 pounds or 59 kilograms.

Fast facts about Shawty Bae

Who is Shawty Bae? She is an American TikTok star and social media influencer. What is Shawty Bae's real name? Her real name is Jasmine Orlando. Where is Shawty Bae from? She was born in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, United States. How old is Shawty Bae? She is 21 years old as of October 2023. Who is Shawty Bae's ethnicity? She is of Latina descent. Who is Shawty Bae's boyfriend? The social media sensation is not in a relationship with anyone. She is presumed single. Does Shawty Bae have a son? No, the TikTok star is yet to have children. What is Shawty Bae's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. How tall is Shawty Bae? She is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. Where does Shawty Bae live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

