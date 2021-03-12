Dale Russell Gudegast's biography: who is Eric Braeden’s wife?

Dale Russell Gudegast is the wife of the German-American film and television actor Eric Rusell. She came to the limelight after starring in Holiday In The Sun, which was released in 2001. Her husband Eric is popularly known for his roles as Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Dale Russell Gudegast and Eric Braeden are college sweethearts who got married in 1966. They have a son who is a writer and filmmaker.

Full name Dale Suzanne Russell Gender Female Date of birth 17 November 1941 Age 81 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Bakersfield, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Weight 176 lbs (80 kgs) Height 5'10" (178 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sibling 1 Relationship status Married Spouse Eric Braeden Child 1 Profession Actress Net worth $800,000

Dale Russell Gudegast's biography

The American actress was born on 17 November 1941 in Los Angeles, California. She had one sibling, a sister named Sigrid Valdis, who was an actress. Valdis died on 14 October 2007 from lung cancer in Anaheim, California, aged 72.

Dale Russell enrolled in a private high school in Los Angeles, California, where she completed her high school education. However, she did not pursue a college education.

How old is Dale Russell Gudegast?

As of October 2023, Dale Gudegast's age is 81 years. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Dale Russell Gudegast do for work?

Actress Dale Russell embarked on her career journey in 2001, debuting as a chauffeur in the film Holiday in the Sun, directed by Steve Purcell. It stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as the lead characters. Currently, she is in the process of writing a book detailing her experiences, focusing on her marriage and personal life.

What movies did Dale Russell play in?

Dale Russell Gudegast only appeared in one film, Holiday in the Sun. Her husband Eric Braeden has appeared in more than 90 films and TV series. He is best known for his role as Victor Newman in the TV series The Young and the Restless. He has appeared in more than 4000 episodes.

Are Eric Braeden and Dale Russell married in real life?

Eric Braeden married Dale Gudegastin on 8 October 1966 in a small wedding ceremony with only close relatives and friends. They first met in 1964, on a set of Combat where Eric was working. The first became friends and later took things to another level, becoming lovers.

Eric Braeden and his wife were blessed with a son named Christian Gudegast, born on February 9, 1970. Much like his father, Christian Gudegast is a multi-talented and dedicated individual pursuing careers as an author, producer, and director.

Are Dale Russell Gudegast and Melody Thomas Scott the same person?

No, Dale Russell and Melody Scott are not the same person, and the only thing they have in common is that they are both actresses. Melody Scott portrays Nikki Newman, Victor Newman's wife, on The Young and the Restless.

How tall is Dale Russell Gudegast?

Dale Russell Gudegast's height is 176 pounds (80 kilograms), and she weighs 176 pounds (80 kilograms). She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements are 34-28-37 inches.

Quick facts about Dale Russell Gudegast

She has been married for more than four decades.

She is an aunty to Melissa Smith, Ana Sarmiento, and Scott.

Eric and Dale own an expensive mansion in Los Angeles at the price of $4.5 million, covering 5,674 square feet.

Dale Russell Gudegast is an actress who has been a supportive and loyal wife to her famous husband. She has kept most of her personal life details a secret.

