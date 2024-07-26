The popular Buni Yadi market, also known as the livestock market in Yobe state, has experienced a new IED explosion

Damaturu, Yobe - An explosion occurred at the Buni Yadi market in Yobe State, suspected to be caused by a planted Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The incident happened on Friday at around 12:30 PM, injuring a girl, according to a resident of Buni Yadi, Ali Hassan.

AMilitary confirms IED explosion in Yobe

According to Channels TV, Captain Muhammad Shehu, spokesman for the Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, confirmed the incident and stated that another IED was discovered and successfully detonated by the Army.

The only victim of the explosion is receiving treatment at a health facility in Buni Yadi. The incident was clarified to be a planted IED, not a suicide bombing. Buni Yadi has a history of being under Boko Haram control for two years, making it a significant location for security concerns.

Details of Gwoza explosion in Borno

This happened barely a month after the devastating suicide bombing that occurred in the Gwoza area of Borno, another northeast state, leaving a trail of destruction and loss of life. The incident happened when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in a crowded area, causing widespread harm to innocent civilians.

According to reports, the bombing resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, with many people rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Forty-two people were reportedly injured, while one person was said to have died in the incident.

The Gwoza area has been a hotspot for terrorist activities in recent years, with Boko Haram insurgents frequently carrying out attacks in the region. The latest suicide bombing has raised concerns about the security situation in the area and the need for increased measures to protect civilians from such attacks.

Shettima grieves over Gwoza attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima has visited the victims of the multiple explosions in Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

Shettima also said President Bola Tinubu sent a condolence message to the victims while describing the situation as pathetic.

The vice president also cited the quote from the late Dele Giwa, saying that the killing of one person is a gruesome killing of millions in cold blood.

