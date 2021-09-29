Henry Cavill’s girlfriend: what is known about Natalie Viscuso?

The famous actor Henry Cavill, known for his role in The Witcher and other movies and TV series, is a somewhat secretive person. However, it is known that he is happily dating a woman named Natalie Viscuso. Who is Henry Cavill's girlfriend, and what is there to know about her?

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend. Photo: @henrycavill

Source: Instagram

Who is Henry Cavill dating? The actor is currently dating Natalie Viscuso, who he met through work.

Profile summary

Full name: Natalie Viscuso

Natalie Viscuso Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: March 26, 1989

March 26, 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2021)

32 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Roswell, New Mexico, United States

Roswell, New Mexico, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Measurements in inches: 32-28-35

32-28-35 Measurements in cm: 81-71-88

81-71-88 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Michael Viscuso

Michael Viscuso Mother: Tammie Kay Baumann

Tammie Kay Baumann Boyfriend: Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill Occupation: Reality TV star, Hollywood executive

Reality TV star, Hollywood executive Instagram: @nviscuso

Who is Henry Cavill's girlfriend?

For a while now, the popular actor Henry Cavill has been in a relationship with the Hollywood executive, Natalie Viscuso. Learn more about the famous man's sweetheart.

How old is Natalie Viscuso?

Natalie Viscuso's birthday is March 26, 1989. This means that she is currently 32 years old as of 2021.

Family

Natalie was born in Roswell, New Mexico, United States. Her father, Michael Viscuso, is a business executive.

Her mother, Tammie Kay Baumann, who she was very close with, died of cancer in 2017 after a long battle with the disease. Since then, Natalie has shared a lot of beautiful memories of her mother.

Most of her childhood was spent in Roswell, and after that, she moved to La Jolla in California.

Career

When she was 15, Viscuso appeared on the episode of MTV's series My Super Sweet 16. The show's 2015 season featured her celebrating her 16th birthday. The synopsis for the episode indicated that she is a daughter of a wealthy man and that she could have everything she wanted.

A black and white photo of Natalie Viscuso. Photo: @nviscuso

Source: Instagram

Currently, Henry Cavill's partner is a Hollywood executive. Her current position is a vice president of TV studios at the Legendary Entertainment company.

Controversy

In 2008, Viscuso visited Namibia, dressed in native costume and painted a part of her body black. The photos later resurfaced on the internet and earned her backlash from some users.

She apologized for any offence this image could have caused. She said that at the time, she felt honoured to embrace the native culture of Namibia, but that she understood that the image might be hurtful to people.

How did Henry Cavill meet Natalie?

It is assumed that Henry and his girlfriend met in their professional environment, as they are in similar work circles. The actor chose to share his partner's identity with the world in April 2021.

He posted a sweet photo where the two of them were playing chess. The actor gushed about his girlfriend, calling her beautiful and brilliant and saying that she had beaten him at a chess game. On her own page, Natalie posted the same picture, indicating that Henry let her win the game.

Although The Witcher star was open with the world about his love life, the fans were not as kind to him, continuing to speculate about his personal affairs. This led to Henry making a post directed at his followers, where he shared a photo with his girlfriend.

Henry Cavill’s partner Natalie. Photo: @nviscuso

Source: Instagram

In the post, he asked people to stop expressing their displeasure about his life choices, as it causes harm to people he cares about. He said:

"I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

Henry Cavill's girlfriend history

Before he met Natalie, Henry had dated other women. Here are all of Henry Cavill's girlfriends in chronological order.

Susie Redmond. She is a hairstylist who dated Henry in 2007 and attended the premiere of Stardust together with him.

She is a hairstylist who dated Henry in 2007 and attended the premiere of together with him. Ellen Whitaker. She was in a relationship with Cavill from 2009 to 2011.

She was in a relationship with Cavill from 2009 to 2011. Gina Carano. This actress and martial artist dated the Witcher star from 2012 to 2014.

This actress and martial artist dated the star from 2012 to 2014. Kaley Cuoco. Cavill had a brief relationship with the Big Bang Theory star for only ten days in 2013.

Cavill had a brief relationship with the star for only ten days in 2013. Tara King. From 2015 to 2016, Henry was in a relationship with college student Tara King, who was 19 at the time, while he was 32.

From 2015 to 2016, Henry was in a relationship with college student Tara King, who was 19 at the time, while he was 32. Lucy Cork. This stuntwoman was Cavill's girlfriend from 2017 until 2018.

Henry Cavill's girlfriend Natalie Viscuso not only makes the actor happy, but also leads her own successful life.

READ ALSO: Bo Burnham's girlfriend: what is known about Lorene Scafaria?

Legit.ng reported about Bo Burnham's girlfriend, Lorene Scafaria. The famous comedian and his partner have been dating since 2013.

Lorene Scafaria is known for her work as a playwright, screenwriter, film director, and actress. Find out more about her career and relationship with Bo Burnham.

Source: Legit