Who is Thierry Bordelais? The truth about Karla Homolka's husband

Thierry Bordelais is known as Karla Homolka's husband. His wife is a serial killer who helped her first husband, Paul Bernardo, to kill and abuse at least three minors, including her sister, Tammy Homolka. The incident happened between 1990 and 1992 in Ontario, Canada. Thierry has faced public scrutiny and several other challenges due to his connection to Karla.

Karla Homolka's husband, Thierry Bordelais, came to the fore following his romantic relationship with the Canadian serial killer. The two have reportedly been together since 2005 and have three children. Karla is considered one of the most dangerous female serial killers.

Full name Thierry Bordelais Gender Male Place of birth Canada Current residence Chateauguay, Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Sylvie Bordelais Marital status Married Wife Karla Homolka Children 3

Who is Thierry Bordelais?

Thierry Bordelais is best recognised as Karla Homolka's current husband. He was born sometime between the 1960s and 1970s. He is a Canadian national of African-American heritage.

Bordelais' wife was born on 4 May 1970 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, to Karel Homolka and Dorothy Homolka. She is 53 years old as of February 2023.

Thierry grew up alongside her sister Sylvie Bordelais. Her sister is a defense attorney who represented his wife Karla Homolka during their trials in the 1990s. She currently resides in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Why is Thierry Bordelais famous?

Thierry Bordelais gained fame as the second husband of Karla Homolka, a notorious serial killer from Ontario, Canada. Aside from this, nothing much is known about Thierry as he has maintained a discreet lifestyle.

Thierry Bordelais and Karla Homolka’s relationship

Thierry Bordelais and Karla Homolka have been together for a while now. The two met during Karla's trial for the murder of three innocent girls, as Bordelais was the brother of her defense attorney. The pair tied the knot in 2005 when she was released after serving 12 years.

The couple share three children, a daughter and two sons. Where is Karla Homolka now? Thierry, his wife Homolka, and their children reside in Chateauguay, Quebec, with their children.

Thierry Bordelais' wife's story

Karla's story is one of Canadian history's most cases. Born in Port Credit, Ontario, she grew up in a seemingly ordinary middle-class family. However, her life took a wrong path when she met Paul Bernardo in 1987. They became infatuated with each other, developing a dark sadomasochistic relationship.

They committed heinous crimes, including the abuse and murders of at least three minors in Ontario between 1990 and 1992. Their second victim was her 15-year-old sister, Tammy Homolka.

Karla's active participation in the crimes was particularly disturbing. In 1993, at the age of 52, Homolka pleaded guilty to murder and received a controversial 12-year prison sentence. In exchange, she testified against her then-husband, Paul Bernardo.

Meanwhile, Bernardo was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Kristen French, 15, and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy. He received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

During Karla Homolka’s interview with MS NBC, she spoke about her involvement in the crimes. She said the following:

He had beat me really badly, and um, my whole face was black and blue.....To my parents, I was totally unhappy because I mean on the way there...Paul would be lecturing me..you know if you say or do anything to make them think we are not happy, you know I'm going to kill you.

Why did Karla Homolka get released?

Homolka was released in 2005 after completing a 12-year sentence for her role in the crimes committed against French and Mahaffy. She has since stayed out of the public eye, living under a new identity with strict conditions imposed by authorities.

Where is Paul Bernardo now?

Bernardo became fully integrated and worked with senior officials at Millhaven to develop an integration plan within that prison by July 2022. He then successfully applied to be moved to the La Macaza Institution in Quebec.

Where are Karla Homolka’s parents now?

Karla's parents, Karel Homolka, a Czechoslovakian immigrant, a former travelling salesman, and Dorothy Homolka's whereabouts remain unknown since their daughter's release. However, at the time of their daughter's release in 2005, Karel told The Canadian Press that he was not ready to rebuild his relationship with his daughter maybe sometime later.

Fast facts about Thierry Bordelais

Who is Thierry Bordelais? He is a Canadian national best recognised as Karla Homolka's husband. Where is Thierry Bordelais from? He was born in Canada. Is Thierry Bordelais black? He is of African-American heritage. Does Karla Homolka have children? She has three children, a daughter and two sons. Why did Thierry Bordelais marry Karla Homolka? The exact reason for marrying her is undisclosed. Who is Paul Bernardo married to now? Paul Bernardo has never remarried ever since he divorced Karla Homolka. Will Bernardo ever be released? Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the murders of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s. Did Karla Homolka’s parents forgive her? Her parents reportedly promised to forgive her later.

Thierry Bordelais is best known as the second husband of Karla Homolka, the most infamous criminal case in Canadian history. Karla Homolka is a serial killer from Ontario, Canada, who was convicted of the murders of three minors between 1990 and 1992. Bordelais and his wife Homolka met during her trial.

