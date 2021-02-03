Faithia Williams Balogun's biography and 10 facts you didn't know

Faithia Balogun is a famous Nigerian actress. She has mostly featured in Yoruba movies, and other than acting, she is also a producer and director.

Actress Faithia Williams Balogun. Photo: @faithiawilliams (modified by author)

Faithia Williams Balogun has graced the screen with impressive acting skills while successfully establishing herself as an entrepreneur. She serves as the CEO of House of Faiteer, a company specialising in beauty, cosmetics, and personal care products, and she also holds the title of CEO at Unusual F Kitchen.

Profile summary

Real name Faithia Akorede Adunni Williams Known as Faithia Williams Balogun Gender Female Date of birth 5th February, 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Talayo Abeni Teniola Siblings 5 Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Saheed Balogun Children 2 School Maryland Comprehensive High School University Kwara State Polytechnic and Lagos State University Profession Actress, filmmaker, producer, director and businesswoman Net worth $1 million

10 interesting facts you didn't know about Faithia Balogun

Here are some of the most important facts you should know about the Nigerian actress.

1. How old is Faithia Williams?

The celebrated actress was born on February 5, 1969. As of 2023, she is 54 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Where is Faithia Williams originally from?

The actress was born and raised in Ikeja, the capital of Lagos State in southwestern Nigeria.

2. What is Faithia Williams' real name?

The Nigerian actress adopted the name Balogun from her ex-husband. Her birth name is Faithia Akorede Adunni Williams, and she is the daughter of Talayo Abeni Teniola (mother) and Mr. Williams. Her siblings are Charles, Ken, Anderson, Stella, and Arike Josephine.

3. Faithia Balogun has a degree in Economics

Having been brought up alongside her siblings in Ikeja, she got a lot of her early education there. She began school at Olufunmila Nursery School and later joined Maryland Primary School in Maryland.

Faithia then attended Maryland Comprehensive High School, and upon obtaining the West African School Certificate, she joined Kwara State Polytechnic. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Economics from Lagos State University.

4. She is an award-winning Nollywood actress, producer, and director

Faithia's face is not new in the Nollywood industry. She has acted in, produced, and directed several movies. Her determination and fantastic skills have paid off, as she has won multiple awards and nominations.

The Nollywood actress disclosed that acting was never part of her dream, saying she wanted to be a broadcaster, even though her father wanted her to be an accountant.

She has been featured in several Yoruba-speaking movies. In 2015, she appeared in Awawu alongside actor Muyiwa Ademola. Since then, she has appeared in various films and shows.

Faithia Williams' movies and TV shows

Here is the list of the films and television shows she has featured.

Film/TV show Year Jagun Jagun 2023 Aníkúlápó 2022 Ojukoro 2022 Tree 2022 Alagogo Ide 2021 Hatred 2021 President Kuti 2021 Osun, the Goddess 2021 Esin 2021 Oba Bi Olorun 2021 Dear Affy 2020 Mokalik ( Mechanic) 2019 To Love Again 2018 Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons 2018 Seven and a Half Dates 2018 Ehi's Bitters 2018 Victims 2017 10 Days In Sun City 2017 My Woman 2018 Eku Eda 2006 Adakeja 2016 Basira Badia 2016 Agbelebu Mi 2016 Omo Ale 2015 Teni Teka 2015 Awawu 2015 Aje metta 2 2008 Farayola 2009 Aje met 2008

Throughout her illustrious career, she has managed to bag the following awards.

In 2008, she won two awards: the Most Outstanding Actress Indigenous and Best Indigenous Film Of The Year at the Africa Movie Academy Award.

In 2015, she won the Best Indigenous Language: Yoruba award during the Africa-Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

5. She was married to Saheed Balogun

Is Faithia Balogun married? She is currently not married. She was previously married to her Nollywood counterpart, Saheed Balogun.

Saheed is a veteran Nigerian actor, filmmaker, director, and producer. He is popularly known for his impressive roles in Yoruba films such as Modupe Temi, Gbogbo Ere, and Òfin mósè. He has been active in showbiz since 1978.

Saheed and Faithia Williams' wedding took place at the Ikorodu Marriage Registry in Lagos on September 7, 2000. They divorced in 2014, and in November 2017, she reverted to her maiden name, "Williams," after their divorce was finalised.

6. Faithia Balogun and her ex-husband are good friends

Even though they had a strained relationship during their marriage, they have settled their differences and are good friends. They even featured together in the 2019 Yoruba film Aje Oja, one of the most popular Yoruba films.

The other big names in the film include Taiwo 'Ogogo' Hassan, Peggy Ovire, Muyiwa Ademola, Jaiye Kuti, Mr. Latin, Eniola Badmus, and Nkechi Blessing.

Who is Faithia Williams' new husband?

Unlike her ex-husband, the actress has remained single since her divorce in 2014. Her ex-husband moved on and married Funke Elegushi.

7. She is a mother of two

The Nigerian actress is a proud mother of two. Her marriage to Saheed brought forth these two kids. Faithia Williams' children are Khalid Balogun and Aaliyah Balogun.

The actress is known to keep her private life and children from the public eye. Therefore, not much about them is available on the internet.

How old is Faithia Williams’ first child?

Aaliyah is the actress's first child with Saheed. She was born on April 6, 2001. As of 2023, Faithia Balogun's daughter is 22 years old.

8. She has her own money

The Nigerian actress has made significant money from her acting career. Faithia Williams' net worth is alleged to be $1 million. As a result of her popularity, she has landed endorsement deals from leading brands in Nigeria.

9. She is a private woman

Unlike most celebrities, Faithia is a private woman. She has maintained high privacy regarding some aspects of her life. She has not disclosed enough information about her parents. Equally, a little about her children is available.

As to whether she is active on social media, she is on various social media platforms. She has an Instagram account with over 2 million followers as of writing. She also runs the Faithia Balogun TV on YouTube, which has amassed over 14k subscribers.

10. She is a businesswoman and philanthropist

Away from the entertainment scene, the Nigerian actress is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. She is the CEO of House of Faiteer, specialising in beauty, cosmetics, and personal care products, and CEO of Unusual F Kitchen.

She is also involved in charity works through her NGO dubbed, Faithia$ I. She founded this NGO, whose goal is to support underprivileged children financially and morally.

Faithia Balogun is a famous actress who has played roles in many top Nollywood films. Her hard work has gotten her to where she is now, and there is no telling how much she has yet to achieve.

