50+ poignant songs about death that capture grief and loss

There are different ways of grieving the loss of a loved one. Some people prefer listening to songs about death to come to terms with the loss and find comfort. Which are some of the best tracks about grieving you should listen to?

Songs serve multiple purposes besides entertainment, and one of them is grieving. There are numerous songs about death and its various aspects that can help you mourn and be hopeful about the future. Interestingly, they come in different genres; thus, you can always find a song from your preferred genre.

Comforting songs about death

Death is part of life, and while you can do nothing to prevent it, you can find a way to cope with the loss of a loved one. Listening to death songs can offer solace during a tough period. Here is a compilation of tracks that will help you grieve and get over losing a loved one.

Songs about someone dying young

The demise of a young person is usually painful because of many reasons. Here are songs to help you mourn their demise.

1. Only the Good Die Young – Billy Joel

This song by singer Bill Joel was released in 1977 from the album The Stranger. It is an interesting song that encourages people not to conform to societal norms. It dares people to enjoy life as much as possible, especially when young.

2. Gone Too Soon – Michael Jackson

This track was Michael Jackson’s tribute to young Ryan White, an AIDS activist. It is about the pain people experience when they lose a young soul with a promising future.

3. I’ll Be Missing You – Faith Evans, Sean Combs

Released in 1997, I’ll Be Missing You by Faith Evans featuring Sean Combs is a tribute to Notorious B.I.G. He was shot and killed in 1997.

4. Life Goes On – Tupac Shakur

This is one of Tupac’s songs from the 1996 album All Eyez on Me. The song’s message is that life never stops, no matter what happens.

5. My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion

Out of the album Let’s Talk About Love, the track was released in 1997. Celine Dion sings about a never-ending love for a person who passed away. Though not with her physically, they remain unforgotten.

6. Last Day of My Life – Phil Vassar

This song by Phil Vassar, released in 2006, talks about a person who remains unregretful about how they have spent their life and, given a chance, would not change anything on his last day.

7. If I Die Young – The Band Perry

This 2010 song by The Band Perry talks about the fears of dying young before experiencing everything life offers. This hopeful song expresses one’s desire to live long enough to enjoy life while acknowledging death's untimely nature.

8. Go On Without Me – Brett Eldredge

This track by Brett Eldredge is about someone trying to move on from his past relationship. The memories of the last relationship are fond, and they urge their ex-partner to move on without them.

9. What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

This song by Marvin Gaye reflects the problems in the world. The singers cannot understand why there is too much hatred, yet people can live in love and peace.

10. The End of the Road – Boyz II Men

This hit comes from the album Cooleyhighharmony. It talks about how love quickly turns to heartache when a relationship ends.

Songs about the death of a friend

Losing a person who has been there for you through thick and thin is usually tragic and heart-wrecking, especially when the memories flow through your mind. Below are ideal tracks for mourning the death of a friend.

1. What If I Never Get Over You – Lady Antebellum

This track by Lady A from her album Soundtrack To Summer 2019 speaks about the possibility of never getting over someone when they have passed away. Even though people heal with time, in some cases, it may not be possible.

2. People You Know – Selena Gomez

In this 2020 song, Selena Gomez sings about how friendship can be temporary. The people you know can become strangers in a short time.

3. Dear Ex-Best Friend – Tate McRae

The song reflects on the pain of losing contact and parting ways with a close friend. The singer wonders if their friend also thinks about her and misses her as much as she does.

4. My Old Friend – Tim McGraw

Bidding farewell to a close friend is one of the painful moments people experience when they have to part ways. In this hit, Tim McGraw reflects on losing a friend but paints a joyful picture of their good memories.

5. I Miss My Friend – Darryl Worley

This emotional song is about lovers who were best friends but now have to go their separate ways. The singer narrates all the things they miss about their partners and wonders how they will go on without them.

6. Where Did You Go? – Ashley Parker Angel

This song resonates with anyone who has ever lost a friend and wished they were in their lives. The singer talks about the grieving period one goes through in trying to come to terms with the demise of a loved one.

7. Somebody That I Used To Know – Gotye

Singer Gotye sings about the challenges one experiences after ending a relationship. You feel disconnected from a part of yourself but cannot do much to get it back.

8. Someone Like You – Adele

This is a 2011 song by Adele from her album 21. It talks about the struggles when a relationship ends, and one tries to make amends with the other partner, who has seemingly moved on.

9. Light Years – Pearl Jam

This track was a dedication to Diane Muus, a close friend of the Pearl Jam band. The lyrics narrate the pain of losing someone unexpectedly without bidding them farewell.

10. Feelings Fade – Gnash

Seeing your partner’s feelings change and distancing themselves from you can be heartbreaking. This song talks about the emotional confusion you may experience when the one you thought loved you slowly drifts away and becomes unrelatable.

Songs about the death of a father

Everyone loves their fathers. However, they feel lonely and lost when they depart from their life. However, these tracks will help comfort you when you lose a father or father figure.

1. If You Were Here – Poe

If You Were Here is a 2000 hit released by Poe from her album Hauted. She talks about how her father would have been proud of her achievements if he was alive.

2. My Old Man – Zac Brown Band

This song by Zac Brown Band is full of praise for good parenting. He commends his father for being a good parent and narrates their good memories.

3. Family Man – Craig Campbell

This song is a tribute to a responsible father who did everything possible not to disappoint his family. He stood up for his family no matter the circumstances and ensured everyone was okay.

4. Father to Son – Phil Collins

Father to Son is a song about all the advice a man can give their son about life. It emphasises the role of a father in their son’s life.

5. Dance With My Father – Luther Vandross

This 2003 track by Luther Vandross reflects the sweet childhood memories of a kid about their father. The singer recalls the happy moments they had as a family when their father was alive.

This song talks about a father who is ever present in their kid’s life. He is also always beside the kids to guide them through challenging moments and celebrate happy times.

7. Thank You For Being My Dad – Jon Barker

Jon Baker’s track Thank You For Being My Dad is the simplest expression of gratitude of a child to their father. Many children would like to appreciate their dads for their roles, but not every kid gets the opportunity.

8. His Dream – Asher Roth

This song is Asher Roth’s tribute to his late dad. He praises his father as a responsible dad who understood his roles and supported everything he did, including homework.

9. You Should Be Here – Cole Swindell

This 2016 track encourages people to live and enjoy life even without people who were once an essential part of their lives. Even if they are gone, you can start a new and find happiness in the things you do and the people around you.

10. Hero – Mariah Carey

Many people consider their fathers their heroes. They look up to their fathers in hard times when they need encouragement and strength to carry on.

Rock songs about death

Are there rock songs about death? This music genre has numerous heart-touching hits about death to help you mourn the demise of a loved one. Here are rock songs to help you cope with the loss.

1. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing – Aerosmith

This is a 1998 hard rock track from an album of the same title. It carries the message of valuing every moment with your loved ones.

2. Watch Over You – Alter Bridge

This is a unique rock song by Alter Bridge. It expresses his concerns about how his loved ones will feel when he dies.

3. Keep Me In Your Heart – Warren Zevon

Warren Zevon wrote this song about death after being diagnosed with cancer. He released this farewell song in 2003 from the album The Wind.

4. The Funeral – Band Of Horses

The Funeral is an emotional song released by Band of Horses in 2006. It shows all a man tries to do to cope with losing his dog.

5. Calling All Angels – Train

In this Grammy-nominated track, the artist invokes the angels because so many bad things are happening, and the world is falling apart. With the belief that everyone has two sides, the angel side and the traitor side, he wants the angel side to dominate the world for it to be a better place.

6. Stop Crying Your Heart Out – Oasis

It is usually difficult to accept the loss of a loved one. However, acceptance is part of the healing process, and thus, this song by Oasis calls upon the bereaved to come to terms with the loss and live their lives.

7. Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler

Wind Beneath My Wings suits grieving moments. It depicts the range of emotions and vulnerabilities during hard times. The song won a Grammy for the film Beaches.

8. Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin

This classic rock tune, released in 1971, evokes different emotions, especially when grieving a loved one. It is about a woman who is frustrated about her unpromising future.

9. Spirit In The Sky – Norman Greenbaum

This is also another rock hit suitable for mourning a deceased loved one. Some consider it a gospel song due to multiple references to Jesus in the verses.

10. Heaven Was Needing A Hero – Jo Dee Messina

Heaven Was Needing A Hero is among the best songs to comfort someone after the death of a loved one. It consoles the grieving, telling them that the deceased is in a better place and they need not worry about them.

Country songs about death

While most country music songs are mainly considered love songs, there are hits about grieving that will evoke your emotions. If you are a country music enthusiast, this compilation will console you during a loss.

1. One More Day – Diamond Rio

This heart-wrenching song is about missing a loved one who died. It is a wish that the deceased would return to life for only a single day to spend time with them.

2. He Stopped Loving Her Today – George Jones

This song is about a love story that comes to an end due to the death of a partner. It is heartbreaking and a true reflection of what many people go through when they lose a partner.

3. Sweet Old World – Lucinda Williams

This heart-touching song, released by Lucinda Williams in 1979, contemplates the meaning of life and death. It questions the meaning of life and all that one leaves behind when they die.

4. The Dance – Garth Brooks

The Dance is probably one of Garth Brooks’ biggest hits, released in 1989 from his self-titled album. This single is about life and the demise of people who have sacrificed their all to pursue what they believe is right.

5. Who You’d Be Today – Kenny Chesney

Who You’d Be Today is a classic country music from Kenny Chesney’s 2005 album The Road and the Radio. The singer talks about a person who lost their life at a young age and, while missing them, wonders who they could be if they were still alive.

6. What Hurts the Most – Rascal Flatts

The writing of this track was inspired by the demise of Jeffrey Steele’s father. It was a way of expressing himself after the loss, but later, he changed it to a love song to gain universal attention.

7. See You Again – Carrie Underwood

Singer Carrie Underwood imagines how it would be to meet with a deceased loved one in heaven. Everyone hopes that one day they will reunited with their loved one who passed away.

8. Go Rest High on That Mountain – Vince Gill

To mourn the demise of his brother and bandmate, Bob, Vince Gill wrote this song. It was released in 1996 from his album When Love Finds You.

9. Holes in the Floor of Heaven – Steve Wariner

After losing his grandmother and wife, country music singer-songwriter Steve Wariner was inspired to write Holes in the Floor of Heaven. He was told that every time it rains, his wife's tears come down from the holes in heaven’s floor.

10. Whiskey Lullaby – Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss

The Whiskey Lullaby song narrates the story of a couple in love who drink themselves to death. This country hit was released in 2003 from the album Mud on the Tires.

What is a good song for someone who passed away?

There are many good songs for a dead person. Notably, the song should capture your grief and offer consolation to the bereaved.

What is a beautiful funeral song?

Death is the culmination of a well-lived life; therefore, a beautiful track should praise the deceased. It should also comfort the people surviving the deceased.

How do you pay tribute to someone who has died?

You can pay tribute to a dead person in different ways, including offering a donation, composing a song for them, lighting a candle, or organising a memorial.

Are there any recent songs about dying young?

Songs about death are released regularly, and therefore, you will always find a new song about losing someone.

Are there any positive messages in these songs?

While death is a painful experience, the songs offer comfort. They also make you appreciate life and live it the best way possible.

Losing a loved one is one of the saddest moments, and grieving through it entails a lot. Listening to songs about death is one of the ways you can come to terms with the loss. The songs offer solace and hope for a brighter day while encouraging you to live the best way possible as death comes unannounced.

