Michael Evans Behling’s bio: age, height, ethnicity, career, All American

Michael Evans Behling is a famous American actor and model best known for his role as Jordan Baker in the American drama series All American.

Aside from being an actor, Michael Evans advocates for animal rights and creates awareness about mental health. Here is everything you need to know about this famous actor.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Evans Behling Nickname Mike B Date of birth March 5, 1996 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, USA Age 26 years (as of June 2022) Current residence Los Angeles Profession Actor, model Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Parents Carol and Mike Behling Siblings Adam, Andrea, and Matt Marital status Single Relationship status Dating Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Height 6 feet and 2 inches Weight 91 kg Net worth $1 million (approx.) Instagram @michaelb05 Twitter @MichaelEvansB05 Facebook Michael Evans Behling

Michael Evans Behling's biography

Michael Evans Behling was born on 5th March 1996 in Columbus, Ohio, United States of America.

Where is Michael Evans Behling from?

Michael Evans Behling's nationality is American.

How old is Jordan, the All American actor?

Michael Evans Behling's age is 26 years as of June 2022.

Is Michael Evans Behling from Indiana?

The actor's adopted parents raised him in Columbus, Indiana, alongside three siblings, Matt, Adam, and Andrea.

Michael Evans Behling's parents

Michael was adopted by Mike and Carol Behling and grew up in Columbus, Indiana.

He has three siblings, two brothers: Matt and Adam and one sister Andrea. The Behling family was a well off family who lived on a huge farm. Growing up in such an environment, sports became a big part of Evans's life. He played baseball, soccer and volleyball.

Michael Evans Behling's ethnicity

He is of African-American descent.

What is Michael Evans Behling's height?

Evans is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has dark brown hair and black eyes.

How much does Michael Evans Behling weigh?

The actor weighs about 91 kg.

Educational background

Michael Evans Behling graduated from North High School in 2015 and enrolled in a medical course at the Indian State University. After two years in college, the pre-med student dropped out to focus on modelling and acting.

Evans was an active sports player in high school and college. He was a track athlete and played baseball, soccer and volleyball but quit sports after breaking his foot twice.

Career

Jordan Baker from All American began modelling in college. He did several ad campaigns with Adidas, Isotoners, Nike, Finish Line, and White Castle. The star's first acting role was in 2017 in the TV series Empire. Michael Evans Behling's Empire role was Handsome Dude.

Behling has a clothing line, DesignedAt5AM, which he started with three friends from high school: Nicholas Stevens, Drew Thompson, and Floyd Athaide. The clothing line was inspired by the desire to start his day early to accomplish his goals.

Who plays Jordan on All American?

Michael Evans Behling acts as Jordan Baker in the All American TV show. Jordan Baker, the All American actor, has a Black father, a White mum, and a sister. The siblings attend the same high school where their father is a football coach. Jordan also plays on the school team.

Jordan gets jealous when Spencer James, a student who joins their school on scholarship, grabs his father's attention. Jordan's father even invites Spencer to live in their home.

Speaking about his character, Michael says that he identifies with the character Jordan Baker in All American because they are both biracial and go through finding their place in society.

The actor had to relocate to Los Angeles to film All American. Life in LA was not easy for this young actor because he ran out of money and had no place to live. Michael slept on a bare floor while waiting to make his debut on the series.

What movies has Michael Evans Behling been in?

Michael Evans Behling's movies and TV shows include:

2017: Empire as Handsome Dude

as Handsome Dude 2018–2022: All American as Jordan Baker

as Jordan Baker 2019: Grey's Anatomy as Brady

as Brady 2021: A Cinderella Story: Starstruck as Jackson Stone

What episode is Michael Evans Behling in Grey's Anatomy?

He played Brady Mays in the 15th season episode titled Good Shepherd.

Who is Michael Evans Behling's wife?

The actor does not have a spouse and has never been married.

Who is Michael Evans Behling's girlfriend?

Michael Evans Behling from All American is in a relationship but keeps his girlfriend's identity anonymous.

Michael Evans Behling's net worth

Michael Evans Behling from All American is worth around $1 million. The actor makes money from acting, modelling, commercial ads, and his clothing line.

Social media presence

The All American actor has a massive following on social media. Michael Evans Behling's Instagram page, for instance, has 1.4 million followers as of June 2022.

Michael Evans Behling has been through some ups and downs in pursuit of his career success. He wasn't always the successful man he is today, but hard work and determination got him here.

