75+ funny celebrity quotes that will make you chuckle a bit

They say that laughter is the best medicine, and what better way to relieve boredom than with some amusing celebrity quotes? Most celebrities are known for having a great sense of humour and telling jokes that can leave many people in stitches.

When it comes to being funny, many celebrities are recognised for having a great sense of humour. Some have made statements that have left their fans laughing and filled with joy. Here is a list of funny quotes from famous celebrities.

Funny celebrity quotes about life

Life is funny, and expressing or comprehending what you go through can be difficult. The following are some of the funniest quotes by actors.

God put me on this earth to accomplish a certain number of things. Right now, I am so far behind that I will never die. – Bill Watterson

Reality is the leading cause of stress for those in touch with it. – Lily Tomlin

Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon. – Doug Larson

Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city. – George Burns

You are upgrading your technology, and you've not upgraded yourself. – Eric Thomas

Life doesn't imitate art; it imitates bad television. – Woody Allen

The quickest way to double your money is to fold it and put it back in your pocket. – Will Rogers

Life is like a ten-speed bike. Most of us have gears we never use. — Charles M. Schulz

Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. — George Bernard Shaw

Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive. — Elbert Hubbard

Age is of no importance unless you're a cheese. — Billie Burke

Live in such a way that you wouldn't be ashamed to sell the family parrot to the town gossip. — Will Rogers

Fantasy is a necessary ingredient in living; it's a way of looking at life through the wrong end of a telescope. — Dr Seuss

People are like music. Some speak the truth, and others are just noise. – Bill Murray

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving. – Albert Einstein

The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. – Oprah Winfrey

To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone. I'm not a proper anything. Majoring in philosophy kind of turns positive assertions into maybes. – Kevin Hearne

If my life wasn't funny, it would just be true, and that's unacceptable. — Carrie Fisher

Funny short celebrity quotes

Are celebrities funny? Yes, some of the stars you watch or interact with have a great way of making everyone around them feel happy. These short funny celebrity quotes will inspire you while making you laugh simultaneously.

If you're gonna to be two-faced, at least make one of them pretty. – Marilyn Monroe

The man who says his wife can't take a joke forgets that she took him. – Oscar Wilde

The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age. – Lucille Ball

As long as you know men are like children, you know everything! – Coco Chanel

I still love her. But she's retarded, too. – Guy Ritchie

To write a diary every day is like returning to one's own vomit. – Enoch Powell

The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world. – Mel Gibson

It's not enough to succeed. Others must fail. – Gore Vidal

You must never underestimate the power of the eyebrow. – Jack Black

If you can't beat them, arrange to have them beaten. – George Carlin

I admit that I live in the past, but only because housing is so much cheaper. — Matt Wohlfarth

The trouble with children is that they're not returnable. – Quentin Crisp

Bad decisions make good stories. – Ayn Rand

I like women, I don't understand them, but I like them. – Sean Connery

A smile is an inexpensive way to change your looks. – Benjamin Franklin

Creativity is intelligence and having fun. – Albert Einstein

Too much money ain't enough money. – Lil Wayne

Creativity is contagious; pass it on. — Albert Einstein

Well-behaved women rarely made history. — Eleanor Roosevelt

If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun. — Katharine Hepburn

Dumb and embarrassing celebrity quotes

Is there anything you've heard your favourite celebrity say that was funny and embarrassing? Have a look at the examples below.

I think gay marriage is something that should be between a man and a woman. — Arnold Schwarzenegger

I can't really remember the names of the clubs that we went to. – Shaquille O'Neal

When you're a Scientologist, and you drive by accident, you know you have to do something about it because you know you're the only one who can really help. – Tom Cruise

All of a sudden, you're like the Bin Laden of America. Osama Bin Laden is the only one who knows what I'm going through. – R. Kelly

I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art. – Madonna

I'm not anorexic. I'm from Texas. Are there people from Texas that are anorexic? I've never heard of one. And that includes me. – Jessica Simpson

Winners learn from the past, live in the present, and lead into the future. – Orrin Woodward

When I record music, I like to be in one place and kind of have a base to keep going back to. — Rita Ora

Learning how to be still, to really be still and let life happen - that stillness becomes a radiance. – Morgan Freeman

I love the smell of diapers; I even like when they're wet, and you smell them all warm, like a baked good. I love the smell of Balmex. Love it. – Sarah Jessica Parker

Lighten up. Brighten up - that's my mantra, and it gets me through the rest of the afternoon. – Zoe Thurner

I am who I am. I can't pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year. – Gwyneth Paltrow

Love is the strongest emotion. We never feel the distance. Even at large distances apart from each other, both lovers will feel the closeness always. – Joseph Mathew

I'm not a proper anything. Majoring in philosophy kind of turns positive assertions into maybes. — Kevin Hearne

The land and the ocean are living, breathing entities that supported us, clothed us, fed us, and nurtured our culture from time immemorial. — Eden Robinson

Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels. – Kate Moss

It's pleasant and bothersome and embarrassing all at once. Especially when you haven't done much and are a celebrity. – Nastassja Kinski

I'm prouder of my weight loss than my Oscar! — Jennifer Hudson

When you think about it, we actors are kind of prostitutes. — Megan Fox

I couldn't care less if they [the media] say I'm pregnant with twins by my brother. — Kim Kardashian

Dumb quotes by celebrities

The stupidest celebrity statements cover many topics and will leave you wondering what you just read. Some are celebrities just mispronouncing words, while others are bizarre comments that make no sense.

I actually don't like thinking. I think people think I like to think a lot. And I don't. I do not like to think at all. — Kanye West

Smoking kills. If you're killed, you've lost an important part of your life. – Brooke Shields

I've always thought Marilyn Monroe looked fabulous, but I'd kill myself if I was that fat. — Elizabeth Hurley

If everybody in the world dropped out of school, we would have a much more intelligent society. — Jade Smith

The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we're very happy. Thanks for asking. That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt. — Tom Hiddleston

I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of since 2009. – Taylor Swift

I love them. Love them. I think the more positive approach you have to smoke, the less harmful it is. — Sienna Miller

I've never really wanted to go to Japan. Simply because I don't like eating fish. And I know that's very popular out there in Africa. — Britney Spears

If we don't succeed, we run the risk of failure. — Dan Quayle

I have a different constitution. I have a different brain; I have a different heart; I got tiger blood, man. — Charlie Sheen

I definitely want Brooklyn to be christened, but I don't know into what religion yet. — David Beckham

The problem is these shoes are abusive. I can't put them on alone. I'm not going to lie about it. — Mariah Carey

What is my talent? Well, a bear can juggle and stand on a ball, and he is talented, but he is not famous. — Kim Kardashian

We don't have unsung heroes anymore. Every hero has sung a song in some film. — Shirish Kunder

I believe in an America where millions of Americans believe in an America that's the America millions of Americans believe in. That's the America I love. – Mitt Romney

It's really hard to maintain a one-on-one relationship if the other person is not going to allow me to be with other people. – Axl Rose

Anne was a great girl. Hopefully, she would have been a belieber. – Justin Bieber

There's much more to life than all of these possessions and everything. And if you want those things, you're going to have to work yourself, just like I did. – Paris Hilton

The only happy artist is a dead artist because only then you can't change. After I die, I'll probably come back as a paintbrush. – Sylvester Stallone

People go to college to find out who they are as a person… I kind of already know that, so it would be like I'd be taking a step back or something. – Lindsay Lohan

Humour is a powerful tool that can break down barriers and bring people together. Funny celebrity quotes are a great way to lighten the mood and inject some laughter into your lives.

