Jessie Coffield’s biography: what is known about the DraftKings girl?

Jessie has loved sports from an early age and was a hockey and lacrosse player as she grew up. After completing her undergraduate studies, she found passion in sports journalism and has since worked with several reputable sports news organizations.

Jessie Coffield’s biography

She was born on 15 December 1990 in Alexandria, Virginia, United States. Jessie Coffield’s parents are Kristen and William Coffield. The journalist grew up alongside two siblings, namely William and Virginia.

Jessie went to St. Stephens and St. Agnes high schools and completed her studies in 2009. She later joined Boston College and graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in communication.

From her days in high school through to college, Jessie played hockey and lacrosse. While in college, she was the women’s lacrosse team captain between 2012 and 2013.

What is Jessie Coffield’s age?

The reporter is 31 years old as of December 2021. She celebrates her birthday on 15 October annually. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Jessie Coffield’s nationality?

The DraftKings reporter is an American national of white ethnicity. She currently lives in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, where she works.

What does Jessie Coffield do for a living?

She works as a reporter and host of The Sweat show at DraftKings, a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. Jessie Coffield co-hosts the DraftKings’ show with Emerson Lotzia.

The reporter commenced her career as a sports journalist intern for the Washington Capitals NHL hockey team and Boston Red Sox. In 2013, she joined CBT News as an assistant editor, and after one year, she quit the job and became the sideline reporter of Revs TV. Before joining DraftKings, she worked with Lax Sports Network as a sports anchor for three years.

Is Jessie Coffield married?

Yes, she is married to Michael Nowak. Nowak and Jessie Coffield’s wedding was a private event held in June 2021.

Does Jessie Coffield have children? She does not have a child, but she revealed on her Instagram account that she is pregnant and expecting a baby in May 2022.

What is Jessie Coffield’s net worth?

According to WikiBiography, Coffield is allegedly worth $200,000. However, there is no official information on this matter.

What is Jessie Coffield’s height and weight?

The DraftKings girl stands at 5 feet and 10 inches (178 cm) tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kg).

Social media presence

The famous journalist is active on Instagram and Twitter. She regularly uses them to post her personal and professional life updates.

Jessie Coffield is an outstanding and experienced sports journalist. Besides her career, she is a wife and a soon to be mother.

