50 iconic The Notebook quotes from the movie and novel

There are love stories that transcend the screen and etch themselves into the hearts of audiences in films. The Notebook, both as a novel and a beloved film adaptation, is timeless. This cinematic masterpiece features poignant, eloquent words that have touched global audiences. Here are some of the most iconic The Notebook quotes.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams out in the rain in a still photo from "The Notebook" (2004). Photo: @imdb on Facebook (modified by author)

The Notebook (2004) is a romantic drama film based on the 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks. It is set in the 1940s and follows the passionate love story between Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton. Although Allie’s parents separated them, they reunited years later. Allie loses her memory, and Duke (Old Noah) reads her their love story daily to help her remember.

The Notebook quotes

This 1996 novel and its film adaptation contain profoundly touching words that perfectly capture the essence of love. It is a testament to the power of love, commitment, and the enduring nature of romance.

Best The Notebook movie quotes

Noah and Allie’s sweeping love story was a beacon of hope for a whole generation. Their passion and recklessness contrast beautifully with Duke’s quiet wisdom. Nicholas Sparks wove magic into the sweet words in his book. Here are some of the most memorable quotes.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams stroll the street in a still photo from "The Notebook" (2004). Photo: @mindsofpeoplepage on Facebook (modified by author)

I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had. - Noah

Summer romances end for all kinds of reasons. But when all is said and done, they have one thing in common: They are shooting stars, a spectacular moment of light in the heavens, fleeting glimpse of eternity, and in a flash, they're gone. - Duke

It was an improbable romance. He was a country boy. She was from the city. She had the world at her feet while he didn’t have two dimes to rub together. - Duke

The scariest thing about distance is that you don’t know whether they’ll miss you or forget you. - Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

You are my best friend as well as my lover, and I do not know which side of you I enjoy the most. - Duke

It was real, wasn’t it? You and me. Such a long time ago; we were just a couple of kids. But we really loved each other, didn’t we? - Allie

We sit silently and watch the world around us. This has taken a lifetime to learn. It seems only the old are able to sit next to one another and not say anything and still feel content. The young, brash, and impatient must always break the silence. - Duke

They didn’t agree on much; in fact, they rarely agreed on anything. They fought all the time, and they challenged each other every day. But despite their differences, they had one important thing in common. They were crazy about each other. - Duke

Allie: Why didn’t you write me? Why? It wasn’t over for me. I waited for you for seven years, and now it’s too late.

Noah: I wrote you 365 letters. I wrote to you every day for a year. It wasn’t over. It still isn’t over.

Old Allie: What’s gonna happen when I can’t remember anything anymore? What are you gonna do? Duke: I’ll be here. I’ll never leave you.

Iconic quotes from The Notebook

The Notebook is still revered decades after its release owing to masterful writing and skilful acting. From the most romantic words to thoughtful and inspiring messages, the film is filled with iconic, memorable speeches.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in a still from "The Notebook". Photo: @1997page.love on Facebook (modified by author)

So it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be really hard. We're gonna have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. - Noah

You can't live your life for other people. You've got to do what's right for you, even if it hurts some people you love. - Noah

I could be whatever you want. You just tell me what you want, and I’m gonna be that for you. - Noah

Dusk is just an illusion because the sun is either above the horizon or below it. And that means that day and night are linked in a way that few things are there cannot be one without the other yet they cannot exist at the same time. How would it feel I remember wondering to be always together yet forever apart? - Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

I am a common man with common thoughts, and I've led a common life. There are no monuments dedicated to me, and my name will soon be forgotten. But in one respect, I've succeeded as gloriously as anyone who ever lived. I've loved another with all my heart and soul, and for me, that has always been enough. - Duke

That’s my sweetheart in there. I’m not leaving her. This is my home now. Your mother is my home. - Duke

Noah: Would you just stay with me?

Allie: Stay with you? What for? Look at us; we’re already fighting.

Noah: Well, that’s what we do. We fight.

Would you do something for me? Please. Just picture your life for me. Thirty years from now, forty years from now, what’s it look like? If it’s with that guy, go. Go! I lost you once. I think I could do it again if I thought it’s what you really wanted. But don’t you take the easy way out. - Noah

Old Allie: Noah, what happened to me?

Duke: Nothing, you just went away for a little while.

Old Allie: How much time do we have?

Duke: I’m not sure. Last time, it was no more than five minutes.

Nurse: You weren’t really going for a walk, were you? You were going to see Miss Allie.

Duke: I just got out of the hospital. I miss her.

Short The Notebook quotes

James Garner reads to Gena Rowlands in a still from "The Notebook" (2004). Photo: @TheIndependentOnline on Facebook (modified by author)

The Notebook is a pop culture phenomenon. Iconic lines from the film resonate with global audiences decades after its release. They transcend the boundaries of time and touch the hearts of those who believe in timeless love. While many profound lines are long, the characters also pack a punch into their short quotes.

You are, and always have been, my dream. - Noah

I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day. - Noah

I long for you to show me how to live again. - Noah

Every great love starts with a great story. - Duke

The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected. - Noah

The only thing I regret is that we didn’t have more time together. - Noah

You don’t know me, but I know me. And when I see something that I like… I got to… I love it! I’m gonna go crazy for it. - Noah

She had come back into his life like a sudden flame, blazing and streaming into his heart. - Duke

How fast the time goes. It slides right on by. - Old Allie

I think our love can do anything we want it to. - Duke

The Notebook quotes about love

Nicholas Sparks’ novel has left an indelible mark on literature history with its sweeping love declarations. These quotes are not merely lines spoken by characters. These love messages reflect the human experience of love in all its complexity.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in a canoe in a still photo from "The Notebook" (2004). Photo: @Fandango on Facebook (modified by author)

The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. - Noah

I am lost without you. I am soulless, a drifter without a home, a solitary bird in a flight to nowhere. I am all these things, and I am nothing at all. This, my darling, is my life without you.- Noah

We fell in love, despite our differences, and once we did, something rare and beautiful was created. - Duke

Poets often describe love as an emotion that we can't control, one that overwhelms logic and common sense. - Duke

I love you, not just now, but always. - Duke

I can be fun, if you want. Pensive. Smart. Uh, superstitious, brave. And, uh, I can be light on my feet. - Noah

I love you, Allie, but I want you for myself. I don’t want to have to convince my fiancee that she should be with me. - Lon Hammond

Noah sat up, contemplating the certain agony that he knew would be his if he were to lose her twice. - Duke

Duke: Hi, sweetheart. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to be here to read to you.

Old Allie: I didn’t know what to do. I was afraid you were never coming back.

Duke: I’ll always come back.

Old Allie: Do you think that our love can create miracles?

Duke: Yes, I do. That’s what brings you back to me each time.

Funny The Notebook quotes

While the novel is more renowned for its poignant and romantic quotes, it contains some humorous moments. Here are a few feel-good quotes from The Notebook.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling laughing in a still from "The Notebook" (2004). Photo: @AndyVermaut on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

You got a little bit of an ancient conqueror in you. - Noah

If you're a bird, I'm a bird. - Noah

Harry: I keep trying to die, but they won’t let me.

Duke: Well, you can’t have everything.

Duke: Big day today.

Nurse: You say that every day, you old devil!

Noah: Do you remember me?

Allie: Yeah, sure. Mr Underwear, is it? How could I forget?

Noah: I’m really sorry about that. It was a stupid thing to do, crawl up the Ferris wheel to talk to somebody. But I had to be next to you. I was being drawn to you.

Allie: (Chuckles) Oh geez, what a line! You use that on all the girls?

Frank Calhoun: When he was a little kid, he used to stutter real bad. Couldn’t understand a thing he said. So I got him to read me poetry out loud. It wasn’t very pretty at first, but then he stuttered one away.

Sickness has become a relative term for me. I think of it now as more of a general wearing-out process. - Duke

Get in the water! Get in! I’m sorry. Get in the water, baby. Baby, would you get in? - Noah

Allie: You're not supposed to dance in the street.

Noah: You are supposed to dance in the street.

Allie: Yeah, but we don't have any music.

Noah: Well, we'll make some. (Hums)

Allie: You're a terrible singer.

Noah: I know.

The Notebook quotes are fragments of a profound narrative. They explore the depths of human connection, the passage of time and the sacrifices made in the name of love. These lines encapsulate the joy of falling in love and the pain of separation.

