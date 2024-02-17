75 death anniversary quotes to remember the loved ones who passed

One of the most certain things in life is death, and losing a loved one is an extremely painful experience. Although this is true, many people are never prepared to lose a loved one. Finding the right words to honour a friend or loved one is difficult. You can use these death anniversary quotes in times of loss and grief to remember the departed.

Keeping the legacy of a departed loved one alive is the goal of those left behind. One of the best ways to do this is remembering them on their anniversary. The anniversary of death message for the death anniversary offers comfort to those who have lost a loved one. Here is a collection of quotes to pay tribute to a departed soul.

Death anniversary quotes

Remembering someone on their death anniversary is an excellent way to honour a loved one. Below are amazing quotes honouring someone who died.

Since the day your loved one passed, many years have gone by, but know that they have always been with you and will forever be at your side.

Love is how you stay alive, even after you are gone. — Mitch Albom

On your death anniversary, I miss you more than words can express.

On this day, we remember and honour the life of a beloved soul. May your memory bring comfort and strength.

No one knows why they are alive until they know what they'd die for. — Martin Luther King, Jr.

When he shall die, take him and cut him out in little stars, And he will make the face of heaven so fine that all the world will be in love with night and pay no worship to the garish sun. — William Shakespeare

Life is for the living. Death is for the dead. Let life be like music. And death a note unsaid. — Langston Hughes

To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die. — Thomas Campbell

Death is more universal than life; everyone dies, but not everyone lives. — Andrew Sachs

Our loved ones may be gone, but their impact on our lives will never be forgotten.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. — Irish Sayings

Those we love do not leave us; they walk alongside us daily. Unseen, unheard, but always near.

Thinking of you on this solemn day and sending love to the heavens.

1-year death anniversary quotes

If you have a loved one who passed on a year ago, one way to celebrate them is by reading and sharing 1st death anniversary messages. Below are remembering someone who passed away quotes to express the loss.

Even though you are no longer here, your memories will never fade.

It's been a year since we lost you, and what a year it has been. I love you, and I'm thinking of you today.

The heart that truly loves never forgets.

A year without you has felt like an eternity. I miss you always.

The greatest tribute to the dead is not grief but gratitude.

On this first death anniversary, we celebrate your life and the joy you brought us.

The stars, the moon, the wind, and the sun will always be there to serve as a constant reminder of the tranquillity and love you shared.

I am remembering you on this first death anniversary. You were a remarkable person. We'll never forget you.

The past year has been the longest, most challenging, and saddest 365 days for me, as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you.

When a loved one fades into memory, the memory itself becomes priceless.

May your soul find serenity as we honour your memory on this first death anniversary.

It's been exactly a year without you, and I still feel it daily. We all miss you so much, and it's hard, but we're keeping each other strong!

One year has passed, and yet I can't get over the pain of losing you. Rest in peace.

10-year death anniversary quotes

One of the most essential anniversaries is marking ten years. Regardless of the time that has passed, remembering a departed loved one is still painful. These are anniversary quotes about remembering someone are words of encouragement a decade later.

Ten years later, the chair's still empty. But your laughter, love, and wisdom are everywhere.

The earth had lost one of its angels on this day, and I can't help but grieve the loss of such a beautiful mind.

It's been a decade since your journey took you beyond our sight. Today, we remember not your departure but the countless moments of joy and love that painted our lives in the colours of your spirit.

Ten years without your physical presence, but your spirit continues to live in my heart. Your legacy is mine to protect.

Time has been a strange thing since you left. It's been ten long years, yet the impressions you left are as fresh as morning dew. We cherish the love and wisdom you've gifted us; your legacy lives on.

On this day, ten years ago, we shared our last goodbye. You've become the wind that whispers in our ears, the sun that warms us, and the moon that watches over our dreams. We miss you, always.

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

Ten years ago, the heavens gained an angel. Today, we remember the sorrow of your parting and the love you imprinted on our hearts that will stay with us forever.

Nothing can ever take away the love a heart holds dear. Fond memories linger every day, and remembrance keeps them near.

Death took you from our grasp but not from our hearts. Ten years later, we continue to carry your memory – like a cherished gem that sparkles even in the darkest nights.

Hope on her death anniversary and the angels treat her well in heaven every day. — Lots of love.

There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart. —Gandhi

It's been a year since you passed, and your presence is always missed.

Death anniversary quotes for a father

Losing a father is one of the most painful losses. The death leaves a profound impact on those left behind. Below are beautiful remembrance death anniversary quotes for a father.

A father's love is eternal, and he will continue to lead and watch over us even in death.

Your death anniversary is coming up, and it always snuffs out my mood. I wish you could have lived longer, dad.

Dad, it's been years, but your lessons still guide me. In every hard-earned success and every tough decision, I see your wisdom. Your spirit is etched in every chapter of my life.

The house is so quiet without you here. It will always be like this: a constant reminder that you are gone forever. I wish you could come back to me, dad.

In the year since our father's passing, we have learned to cherish every moment and hold onto his legacy.

Remembering you today, Dad, and feeling grateful for every moment, every memory. Even though you're gone, your spirit dances in every ray of sun and every drop of rain.

The love and memories we shared with our father will live on forever, even though he's no longer here.

In your absence, Dad, I've realised you never really left. I see your reflection in my deeds and hear your voice in my thoughts. You're still here, guiding me from above.

Although our father may be gone, his spirit and love for us will never die.

Although our father is no longer with us, we will always feel his love and presence.

You will always be my superhero, dad. I know you will always be there to rescue me whenever I fall and hurt myself. You will always be in my heart.

I remember your beautiful smile and gentle heart on this death anniversary.

Death anniversary quotes for a mother

The love and bond of a mother cannot be compared to any other bond. It is, therefore, painful to lose a mother and death anniversary quotes will help ease the pain. These death anniversary messages will help to honour the memory of your mother.

Death anniversary is an opportunity to remember everything you have done for us and renew our promise to live how you wanted us to. I love you, mom. You will always be in my heart.

A mother's love is a light that never fades, even after she is gone.

Death anniversary is just another reminder of how much I need you in my life, mom. You will always be in my heart.

Every sunset reminds me of your comforting embrace, and every dawn brings me hope that I'm one day closer to seeing you again. Mom, you may not be here in person, but your spirit is my constant companion.

Motherhood is not just about giving birth. It is also about nurturing and protecting your children from their birth to their death anniversary. Thank you for being the best mother a child could ever wish for. Happy death anniversary, mom.

Your love is a constant in my life, bringing strength and comfort even if you may be gone.

Mom, the tapestry of my life bears your vibrant threads. Even after all these years, your legacy lives on in every decision and dream I pursue.

Even after a mother has passed away, her love is a treasure that endures.

Mom, you were my first teacher, friend, and constant cheerleader. Your love was my strength, and it remains so, even in your absence. I am celebrating you today, tomorrow, and always.

Even after death, a mother's love remains an immovable force.

A mother's love lives on forever in the memories she created and the hearts she touched.

The loss of a mother is a wound that never fully heals, but her memory brings comfort and peace.

Death anniversary prayer quotes

Death anniversaries are sad and emotional. It is, therefore, essential to pray for the departed and those left behind. Check out these heartfelt prayer quotes for death anniversary to help you commemorate a lost loved one.

In the quiet moments of remembrance, we pray for the departed to find eternal peace and for their loved ones to find comfort and solace.

Amid grief and loss, we pray for the departed to find peace and rest and for their loved ones to find hope and healing.

Deep peace of the running wave to you, deep peace of the flowing air to you, deep peace of the quiet earth to you, deep peace of the shining stars to you, and infinite peace to you.

May the Lord bless and keep our loved ones who have passed away, and may their memory always be a blessing to us.

We pray for the departed to be at peace in God's loving embrace and for their loved ones to find strength and solace in His grace.

Every day, I remember you in my prayers, dad. My thoughts always turn to you. Your memory is a comfort. I love you and miss you so much.

Dear God, I pray that you bring my loved one into your loving arms of protection and grant him eternal peace and rest.

Eternal rest grants unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Love always, in the name of Jesus.

O Lord, the God of mercies, grant the souls of Thy servants the anniversary day of whose burial we are keeping, a place of solace, peaceful rest, and glorious light.

Father, I am so sad about the passing on of my loved one, so I pray that You show them eternal mercy and grant them a place in Your paradise.

God, grant our departed loved ones a place in your heavenly kingdom where they can rest in your eternal love.

On this day of remembrance, we pray for the souls of those who have passed and for the comfort and strength of their loved ones.

Death is part of life, and remembering loved ones is important. An excellent way to honour the memory of a loved one is by reading and sharing death anniversary quotes.

