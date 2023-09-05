23 weird movies that will make your everyday life seem ordinary

Weird movies come in different genres; regardless of your preferences, you can always find something strange to watch. The movies are somehow unusual but interesting since they capture your imagination differently. If you love such films, this compilation will make the perfect watchlist.

White and black clapper board. Photo: @pixabay, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The stories from weird movies go against your usual way of seeing things. Watching some of them may make you uncomfortable and start thinking differently about many aspects of life. However, it is their unusualness that captivates those who love surreal films. Amazingly, the movies come in different genres, suiting a broad audience.

Weird movies of all time you should watch

There are numerous weird films, and figuring out the most interesting ones might be challenging. Below is a list of weird movies worth watching if you love films out of the ordinary.

1. My Own Private Idaho (1991)

My Own Private Idaho is among the best weird movies. It tells the story of Mike Waters and Scott Favor, two best friends in Portland, Oregon. Mike identifies as gay and has stress-induced narcolepsy, which makes him fall asleep anytime, anywhere. Mike is seemingly in love with Scott, who comes from a wealthy background. The two friends embark on the journey to find Mike’s lost mother, and they travel from Portland to Idaho to Italy.

2. Crystal Fairy & The Magical Cactus (2013)

In this weird film, Jamie, an American travel enthusiast, is in Chile and willing to explore a local cactus considered a hallucinogen. He invites a woman to join him on a road trip with his two friends. During the journey, they differ in opinions and are involved in a heated argument. However, they are forced to be tolerant of one another and sympathetic as they suffer from the effects of the cactus in a remote desert.

3. Alien Abduction: Incident In Lake County (1998)

Tommy is filming a Thanksgiving Day dinner hosted by his family when a blackout occurs and interrupts the activity. He leaves with his brothers to find out the cause of the outage, and they are astonished when they find a UFO and see extraterrestrial beings who follow them to their home. They must do everything possible to protect themselves from the aliens.

4. The Man Who Haunted Himself (1970)

In this strange film, a car accident leaves Harold Pelham with more questions than answers about himself. After recovering from the car crash, the London businessman discovers he has another version of himself. People tell him about seeing him in places he has never been and realise he is having an affair.

5. Phase IV (1974)

In this unusual movie, Arizona desert ants turn rogue and start attacking every inhabitant they come across. It is up to two scientists, Nigel Davenport and Michael Murphy, and a girl rescued from the ants to devise a way of controlling them.

6. The Double (2013)

Simon is a shy young man working as an office clerk, but a lot seems not well in his life. He has multiple challenges and has been rejected by his crush, scorned by his parents, and despised by his boss. The situation deteriorates when his exact physical look-alike is hired and gradually takes over his life, including wooing his crush.

7. Silent Running (1972)

Silent Running is one of the strange movies about the ecosystem. All plant life on earth goes extinct, but fortunately, an ecologist, Freeman Lowell, has a greenhouse with plant species in a space station. Lowell, assisted by three robots and a small crew, rejects an order to destroy the greenhouse to carry cargo. They have to do everything within their capability to make the plants in the greenhouse survive.

8. Mother! (2017)

A poet and his wife live in a burnt-out house while renovating the house. One night, an unexpected guest arrives at their home, and they reluctantly welcome him. Days later, the man’s wife and two children join them in the house. Trouble ensues when the poet’s wife tries to find out why he is friendly to the guest family despite them being a nuisance.

9. The Perfect Host (2010)

John Taylor is injured after a bank robbery and is on the run looking for a temporary cover. He comes across Warwick Wilson’s house and gets in after persuading them with a make-up story. However, it later turns out that Warwick Wilson is the charismatic person he seems to be after he convinces John to stay for a party.

10. Spider (2002)

Spider is another weird movie to watch, and it features Dennis Clegg, nicknamed Spider, who lives in a halfway house in London. He has schizophrenia, and his memory slips back to events in his childhood. Dennis believes his father, Gabriel Bryne, killed his mother, Miranda Richardson, and remarried a sex worker lady.

11. Enemy (2013)

This bizarre movie follows the story of a college professor, Adam. He discovers a movie star who looks like him and sets out to find his doppelganger. Secretly, the professor imitates the actor’s life, including private affairs. They get to know each other, and their lives become intertwined, leading to a complex situation.

12. Inland Empire (2006)

Inland Empire is an odd movie featuring Nikki, an actress who gets the opportunity to revamp her fading career. She is called up to perform a lead role in a film in which her co-star Devon will play her love interest. However, Nikki’s jealous husband is not comfortable with romantic overtures. The movie is an unfinished project in which the stars were killed.

13. Swiss Army Man (2016)

Swiss Army Man is a good-weird movie about Hank, who is ready to kill himself as he is stranded on an island and has run out of options. A body at the shore captures his attention, and he changes his self-harm plans to check it out. He uses the body to get to the mainland, and their mysterious friendship begins.

14. The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Padraic is taken aback by Colm’s decision to end their long-term bosom friendship. In an attempt to amend the ties with his former friend, he is accompanied by his sister Siobhan and a troubled islander, Dominic, but their efforts are in vain. Colm is firm in his resolve to end the friendship and delivers an ultimatum with devastating consequences.

15. Fat Girl (2001)

This is one of the best strange movies about two sisters, Elena and Anais. Elena is beautiful, unlike her younger sister Anais, who is fat and always eating. Their sibling rivalry emerges when they are out on a family holiday, and a young Italian student crushes on Elena. Anais pretends to be okay with the happenings but harbours jealousy, which leads to actions with tragic consequences.

16. Southland Tales (2006)

The United States faces a nuclear attack threat, and everyone gathers in a dystopian Los Angeles for refuge. Meanwhile, actor boxer Santaros is planning his next project and teams up with actress Krysta Now and policeman Roland Taverner. Multiple groups are out to take advantage of the terrified populace, and Roland Taverner holds the key to a vast conspiracy.

17. Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)

Elderly Elvis Presley regains consciousness at a nursing home in East Texas after a long comma. He makes friends with one of the senior residents, Jack, who claims to be President John F. Kennedy. All seemed well at the nursing home until the duo released the mysterious deaths of residents. After a brief investigation, Jack and Elvis discovered Bubba Ho-Tep was behind the murders.

18. Until the End of the World (1991)

A woman escapes from bank robbers after a car accident, and while on the run, she meets a young man being pursued by the CIA. The authorities want to confiscate a machine invented that allows users to send images directly to the brain of a blind person. They team up and travel the world, ending up in his father’s home in Australia. Hurt is eager to play back recordings for his blind mother.

19. The Lobster (2015)

In a dystopian world, single people are not free and are captured and converged in a hotel. In the hotel, they are given up to 45 days to find a partner, failure to which they are transformed into an animal of their wish. After David’s wife leaves him, he is arrested and taken to the hotel.

20. The City of Lost Children (1995)

Scientist Krank hopes to reduce his ageing rate by capturing children and harvesting their dreams. He uses his band of clones to capture a young boy, Denree. However, Denree’s family and friends are determined to fight Krank and his minions and save the young boy.

21. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Clockwork Orange is a weird old movie narrating the story of Alex, a violent and psychopathic leader of a criminal gang. He is arrested and jailed after he is convicted of an offence. While in prison, he submits himself to a behavioural modification experiment. As a result, he becomes docile and defenceless when released from prison and becomes a target of his previous victims.

22. Fight Club (1999)

A man with insomnia is displeased with his capitalistic lifestyle and meets a soap seller with whom he starts an underground fight club. Their venture escalates to something sinister, and ultimately, their partnership is dealt a blow after Marla gets Tyler’s attention.

23. Memento (2000)

Memento is a really weird movie narrating the story of Leonard, who is in hot pursuit of his wife’s killer. He has an unusual memory loss, which is untreatable. Interestingly, he has a clear memory of events before the accident that resulted in his memory loss, but he cannot recall what happened a moment ago.

If you want a film out of the ordinary, the above compilation of weird movies will keep you entertained. Some of them are thought-provoking and can be discussed among friends.

Legit.ng recently published a list of movies that will blow your mind. If you find strange stories and ideas thrilling, the films will make you think and see many things from a different perception.

The movies are fascinating to watch if you want something that can make your imagination wild. Find out which movies will increase your imagination and change your perception.

Source: Legit.ng