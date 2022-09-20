15 celebrities that accurately predicted their own deaths

Death is part of life as people are born and die at some point. Unfortunately, no one knows when and how their demise will be, as death remains a mystery. History, however, has witnessed some people and even celebrities who seemed to know about the tragic events of their passing on. These are some of the celebrities that accurately predicted their deaths.

Mark Twain said that life's only certainties are death and taxes. While nobody seems to know when they will die, it is a sure bet. Many of these celebrities' deaths shocked the world even though they somehow saw their end long before everyone else.

15 celebrities that accurately predicted their deaths

The list of celebrities who predicted their death is long. From music icons to great sportsmen, here are 15 celebrities that accurately predicted their deaths.

1. The Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G., or Biggie, was one of the rappers who predicted their death. In the song S*icidal Thoughts on his Ready to Die album, he said,

I wonder if I died, would tears come to her eyes? I want to leave. I swear to God I feel like death is f*ucking calling me.

Biggie was killed on 9 March 1997 by an unknown assailant in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

2. Tupac Shakur

Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois, in March 1994. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Tupac Shakur is one of the rappers who represents the reflection of gangster rap culture to date. Tupac at one time was asked where he saw himself in a few years, and he said,

Best case, in a cemetery. Not in a cemetery, sprinkled in ashes smoked up by my homies. I mean, that's the worst case.

In January 1995, Shakur, who had survived five gunshots in a robbery, told a Vibe reporter,

This is my last interview. If I get killed, I want people to get every drop. I want them to have the real story.

In the lyrics from his song N*ggas Done Changed, which he co-wrote with rapper Richie Rich, he predicts his death.

Been shot and murdered, can tell you how it happened word for word. But best believe n*ggas gon' get what they deserve.

Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting on 7 September 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. Dolla

Rap artist Dolla arrives at the 21st Annual Soul Train Music Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 10, 2007 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Had he not been murdered, Dolla could have been one of his generation's best and most talented rappers. Unfortunately, the rapper was killed by a gunshot at only 21.

He wrote in the lyrics of his then-unreleased song Georgia Nights, which was in his debut album, A Dolla and a Dream.

Waking up in cold sweats having dreams of going out with a bang. My poppa died by the gun; I'll die by the gun. And if I ever have a son, he'll probably die by the same.

The talented rapper never had a son, but his father died from a gunshot to the head when he committed suic*de.

4. Aaliyah

Aaliyah performs during KMEL All-Star Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 29, 1998 in Mountain View, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Aaliyah Haughton, popularly known as Aaliyah, was a famous R&B singer. Aaliyah is one of the musicians who predicted their death. The 22-year-old died when a small Cessna crashed on 25 August 2001, shortly after takeoff from the Bahamas. Although the investigation focused on engine failure and overloading as possible causes, many believe it was fate.

One month before her death, Aaliyah spoke to the German newspaper Die Zeit about a recurrent dream,

It is dark in my favourite dream. Someone is following me. I don't know why. I'm scared. Then suddenly, I lift off. Far away. How do I feel? As if I am swimming in the air. Free, weightless. Nobody can reach me. Nobody can touch me. It's a wonderful feeling.

5. Princess Diana

Diana, Princess of Wales attending a Gala evening in aid of Cancer Research at Bridgewater House in London, Her dress has been designed by Jacques Azagury. Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library

Diana, Princess of Wales, predicted her death in haunting notes before the fatal car crash in Paris. The princess was travelling from the Ritz hotel with Dodi Al-Fayed, her then-partner, when the vehicle, at high speed, lost control and crashed in the Alma tunnel.

According to The News, Victor Mishcon, Diana's legal advisor, revealed notes of his conversation with Diana less than a year before she died. She expressed her fear that someone was staging a car accident to kill or seriously injure her. There was, however, no evidence that Diana's death was anything more than an accident.

6. Pistol Pete

Pistol Pete Maravich of the Utah Jazz looks to pass circa the late 1970s during a game. Photo: Focus on Sport

Pete Maravich, famously known as Pistol Pete, was an American professional basketball player. On his potential retirement, the told his hometown newspaper in 1974,

I don't want to play 10 years in the NBA and die of a heart attack at age 40.

But, unfortunately, that is precisely what happened. He played professionally for three NBA teams for 10 years before dying in 1980 of a heart attack at 40.

7. Marc Bolan

Marc Bolan in a studio. Photo: Keith Morris

Marc Bolan was a guitarist, singer, and songwriter from England. He started the glam rock movement in the early 1970s with his band T. Rex. The prediction of his death is in his lyrics from the song Solid Gold Easy Action,

Life is the same, and it always will be, easy as picking foxes from a tree.

Bolan died after his girlfriend crashed her car into a tree. The car's license plate, FOX 661L, had to be picked out of the tree after the crash. Another prediction is an eerie line from his last single, Celebrate Summer, where he sang,

Summer is heaven in '77.

8. Frank Pastore

Frank Pastore refers to the bible during his afternoon radio show on 12/14/05 on KKLAFM. Photo: Gary Friedman

Frank Pastore was an American Major League Baseball player and radio host on the Frank Pastore Show on KKLA-FM in Los Angeles. In 2012, Pastore was discussing life after death on his radio show when he complained about careless drivers.

He ranted,

You guys know I ride a motorcycle, right? So, at any moment, especially with the idiot people who cross the diamond lane into my lane. Not that I'm angry about it, at any minute, I could be spread all over the 210.

He left the station after that, and one of those drivers did just that on 210 Freeway in Duarte, California.

9. John Denver

American musician John Denver performs a private concert at the George R. Moscone Convention Center on March 20, 1984 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Tom Hill

John Denver was a famous singer, songwriter, humanitarian, actor, and activist. Denver wrote the song Leaving on a Jet Plane in 1969. One of the lines from the song reads,

Cause I'm leavin' on a jet plane. Don't know when I'll be back again.

Unfortunately, Denver tragically died as his Ruta Long-EZ plane crashed near Pacific Grove, California.

10. The Ultimate Warrior

Photo: @theultimatewarrior on Facebook (modified by author)

James Brian Hellwig, popularly known as The Ultimate Warrior, was among the most formidable and feared wrestlers. Unfortunately, Warrior collapsed and died of a heart attack a day after he delivered an eerie speech on Monday Night Raw, saying,

No WWE talent becomes a legend on their own. Every man's heart one day beats its final beat. His lungs breathe their final breath. And if what that man did in his life makes the blood pulse through the body of others and makes them believe deeper in something larger than life, then his essence, his spirit, will be immortalized.

11. DeShaun Dupree Holton (Proof)

Deshaun Holton AKA "Proof" of D12 at the BB Kings in New York City, New York. Photo: Johnny Nunez

DeShaun Dupree Holton, known professionally as Proof, was an American rapper and a close childhood friend of hip-hop artist Eminem. In the D12 song, 40 oz., Proof sang,

I'm in the club to beef, You gotta murder me there.

The rapper was shot in the CCC nightclub four times after a confrontation with one of the bouncers.

12. Lisa' Left Eye' Lopes

American singers (L-R) Tionne T-Boz Watkins, Rozonda Chilli Thomas and Lisa Left Eye Lopes (1971-2002) of TLC pose for a studio portrait in 1999 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Davis

Rapper and singer Lisa Lopes, popularly known as Left Eye, was a member of the girl group T.L.C. Unfortunately, Lisa was one of the singers that predicted their death. While in Honduras filming a documentary, a boy was hit by a car she was travelling in.

In the documentary, The Last Days of Left Eye, Lisa shows the boy's shoes to the camera and says,

His last name was Lopez, isn't that something?

The similarity in the last names was essential to Lopes because she believed that the spirit that is haunting her killed the child by mistake.

A few weeks later, on 25 April 2002, Lopes died tragic car accident, the same car that killed the boy. Out of the eight occupants, she was the only one who died in the wreck.

13. Jeff Buckley

Jeff Buckley onstage at Wetlands, 1994. New York. Photo: Steve Eichner

Jeffrey Scott Buckley, raised as Scott Moorhead, was an American rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Jeff was determined to make a name for himself in the music industry, but fate had other plans for him. Dream Brother was the last single he recorded for his only released album, Grace. He wrote the following lyrics, which would be a picture of his untimely death:

Asleep in the sand with the ocean washing over. Ah, do you meet the one I love and smell the one who loves you? Dream brother, dream brother, dream, dream. Dream asleep in the sand with the ocean washing over.

Jeff drowned and died in the Wolf River Harbor in Memphis, Tennessee, three years later.

14. John Lennon

English musician and member of The Beatles John Lennon (1940-1980) backstage on BBC TV's Top Of The Pops in London on 11th February 1970. Photo: Ron Howard

John Winston Ono Lennon, famously known as born John Lennon, was a singer, songwriter, musician, and peace activist. He was a Beatles member and one of the celebrities that predicted their death correctly. Lennon documented his death in his song Borrowed Time. The lyrics: Living on a borrowed time, without a thought for tomorrow, were written while on a break from music.

When the Beatles' manager got shot, Lennon said,

I'm next; I know it.

When the Beatles were forced to break up due to stress, he stated,

I don't want to be dead at age 40.

When asked how he thought he might die, Lennon replied,

I'll probably be popped off by some loony.

Lennon was shot five times by Mark David Chapman at age 40 on 8 December 1980.

15. Mikey Welsh

Mikey Welsh of Weezer in Concert in San Francisco, 2001. Photo: J. Shearer

Michael Edward Welsh, popularly known as Mikey Welsh, was an American artist and a bass guitarist for the Weezer. On 26 September 2011, Mikey tweeted,

Dreamt I died in Chicago next weekend (heart attack in my sleep). Need to write my will today.

He died of a heart attack in a Chicago hotel 12 days later.

Death is tragic, and it comes when people least expect it. It is, however, not the case for some people. Some people foresaw their demise long before it happened. The above celebrities correctly predicted their eerie end, which is sad and shocking.

