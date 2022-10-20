130+ words of encouragement for men to lift his spirits

Men play a vital role in society. They protect and look after their families. Men also have bad days but tend to hide their fears and not appear weak or helpless. Therefore, words of encouragement for men will come in handy to lift up his spirits.

A man whispering to a man. Photo: pexels.com, @Antoni Shkraba (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can make your guy feel appreciated by giving them a simple and genuine compliment, buying them little gifts, and being supportive. Words of encouragement for men are a source of motivation and will ultimately strengthen the bond you share with them.

130+ words of encouragement for men

Encouraging your man can boost his confidence. Men, like anyone else, may face challenges or self-doubt at times. Positive encouragement can help them believe in their abilities.

Motivational quotes for men

Below are words of encouragement for him that will help him get through anything when the going gets tough.

Your love has made me a better person.

The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender.

Thank you for loving me, even when I’m not that loveable.

A person can achieve everything by being simple and humble.

I have complete faith in your abilities.

Tough times do not last, but tough people do.

No one or nothing should stop you from achieving your dreams

To have become a deeper man is the privilege of those who have suffered.

The best way to gain self-confidence is to do what you are afraid to do. - Swati Sharma

It’s a lot easier to take life one day at a time when every day has you in it.

A good man would prefer to be defeated than to defeat injustice by evil means.

Do not pray for an easy life. Pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.

I’m a greater believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.

Your decisions, hard work, and loving heart make me proud to be your wife.

Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.

Champions come and go, but to be legendary you got to have heart, more heart than the next man, more than anyone in the world.

Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work in hand. The sun’s rays do not burn until brought to a focus.

You cannot dream yourself into a character; you must hammer and forge yourself one.

The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection.

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. - Martin Luther King Jr.

Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.

Even if your dream seems unattainable, you can achieve it if you stay focused, driven and diligent. - Rebecca Minkoff

A man must sometimes be hard as nails: willing to face up to the truth about himself…But he must also be tender. No weapon will breach the armour of a woman’s resentment like tenderness. - Elisabeth Elliot

Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress: Working hard for something we love is called passion.

Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.

The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires but in his integrity and ability to affect those around him positively. - Bob Marley

Hey, my iron man, this has been quite a difficult week for you at work, but I believe you will overcome this challenge too. I want you to know that I will always be your number-one fan.

Associate with men of good quality if you esteem your own reputation; for it is better to be alone than in bad company.

What are some positive encouraging words?

Two men smiling while holding a frame. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sending words of encouragement to your boyfriend is a good way of expressing your love and care. Check out these motivational quotes for him that will make him feel encouraged.

I am proud to have you.

Impossible is just an opinion.

I have complete faith you will make it.

Keep doing the good work; you have brought happiness to many.

We need men who can dream of things that never were.

I always feel good when I am with you; it feels like home.

Your love has made me who I am, a better person in life.

A person can achieve everything by being simple and humble.

When you find peace within yourself, you also find peace without.

I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.

Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.

To have become a deeper man is the privilege of those who have suffered.

I thank God for bringing you into my life; you are such an awesome person.

Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment.

The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.

I love doing projects together. Hard work and laughter are the best with you!

Don't be discouraged, my love; your time is coming, and you will enjoy the fruits of your work.

Darling, I will be here for you if you need a shoulder. I believe you will make it and everything will be fine. Don't lose hope, my love.

I know we don’t always see eye to eye, but it’s reassuring to know we are always on the same team.

Darling, nothing should hinder you from achieving your dreams; you will make it.

No matter the pain, no matter the pressure, no matter the stress, know there is someone who cares about you. I love you, sweetheart.

My love, always prioritizes what is important in your life. Make the right choices, and everything will be perfect.

You came into my life at the best time when I needed someone in my life. I thank God for bringing you into my life.

Honey, life is not always easy. How we come out of the toughest times in our lives can define who we are. I trust in you, my love, that you will be able to overcome this small setback at your job.

Hey darling, you know how in a marathon race, the last lap is the hardest but also the sweetest? The problems you face at work are only part of the race, and I believe you will make it, my love.

Challenges are meant to make us strong in life, they are not permanent, and I know you will overcome them.

Sometimes, when you’re in a dark place, you think you’ve been buried, but you've been planted. - Christine Caine

Baby, your strength to achieve the things that you desire in life inspires me. I don’t want you to let what you are going through right now discourage you from doing what you love the most. This is just a step to take you to greater heights.

Don’t worry about friends deserting you when things go south. Now you know who your real friends are!

Encouraging words for boyfriend at work

Two men and a woman working in the office. Photo: pexels.com, @Edmond Dantès (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes your boyfriend will face difficulties at work and may need some positive sayings to keep him going. Here are words of encouragement to keep him grinding.

Don’t give up when you are almost there.

Hard work and having fun are always better with you.

Work hard, play hard. You’ve got this, man. I believe in you!

To be successful, you need to work hard. Don’t forget to have fun.

No matter what we face on the way, I believe we will overcome this together.

Don't be afraid to do what you know best; that is your strength and breakthrough.

I know you will get the job done; you have all it takes, my love.

I know things are not easy, but I will keep cheering you.

You can overcome any challenge in life, for I know how tough you are.

Things might be tough right now, but I know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

I have faith in you; you can complete this task.

You were created for a purpose, you have something to offer the world, and this is the time to keep it strong.

You define who you are. Be bigger than your practice; be bigger than yourself. Be a legend.

Set a daily routine that helps you get closer to your dreams, and then stick to it. Don’t give up!

When you can see the whole story and where it is going, it’s easier to take action and make progress.

You are doing an amazing job in all aspects of your life, and I couldn't ask for a better boyfriend. You are the best man I have ever met, and I love you so much!

I don't know what is going on with you at work, but I want you to know that I support and care for you. It is hard to see what someone else is going through, but know that you are loved and cherished, and I hope this message lifts your spirits as you are at work.

I know you are afraid to start, but I promise I will be with you every step of the way.

Hey, handsome, writing a dissertation will take a lot of time and patience for you to complete. I will be with you every step of the way to ensure that you complete this journey.

It is not easy to think about you being out of town for the next two weeks, but I will stay strong. Even though your job means the world to you, please remember that I need you, too, and I wish you well. My life is better with YOU in it! Have a great day!

The mark of a great man is one who knows when to set aside the important things to accomplish the vital ones. - Brandon Sanderson

I know work can be hard sometimes. I don't know what I would do without you. You mean everything to me. Just remember, when you are at work or having a bad day, that information is power! I love you and am always here for you.

Work hard, believe in yourself, ignore the haters, break down the barriers, and never give up on your dreams.

I will never leave you. I won’t abandon you while you stumble through hard times at work. Just know all will be fine soon. I love you and do have a stress-free day.

Hard work pays off. If you want to accomplish great things, work like there’s no tomorrow.

Take stock of where you stand today, then set goals that will get you where you want to go tomorrow.

Success does not come to those who give up; I know you can face any obstacles and challenges on the way. Keep on working hard.

I believe in you. I know that you can achieve anything you put your mind to today, and anything is possible with your determination, perseverance and hard work. Do have a great day at work. I love you so much!

I am very proud of you, my love. I know it’s hard being away from me, but if you stay focused, you will get out of it and start earning your degree soon. You have to believe in yourself! I love you and miss you so much.

Sweetheart, I know that your job can sometimes be tiring, and putting up with the pressures at work stresses you out. I want you to know that I am always here for you and will help you with anything you need.

Encouraging quotes for him

Cheerful friends together. Photo: pexels.com, @picha (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life is full of challenging situations, and there are times your guy cannot avoid troubles. The following quotes will motivate your man to chase his dreams and handle challenges.

Your arms are the only place I want to be.

You only have one life; make the best out of it.

It’s a lot easier to take life one day at a time when every day has you in it.

I know it's been tough, but I am still cheering for you.

No one or nothing should stop you from achieving your dreams.

Just saying your name to myself lights me up inside and helps me keep going.

Always prioritize making the right choices.

I’m thinking of you every hour of the day. You’ve got this.

If anyone could make the best of a day like today, you can.

It is always a blessing to come back home to you.

You always make me proud. Whatever happens, I know you’ll make the best of it.

You deserve better than a sappy love message. You drive me nuts. Keep it up.

You inspire me to become a better person and to do more good with my life.

Until I can see you face to face, this is a virtual kiss from your biggest admirer.

The more time I spend with you, the stronger I feel. I can face anything today.

You are one of a kind and have something great to offer to this world.

If you want to save the world, save your little corner of the world.

The first step to being a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones someone else [is] carrying. - Mehmet Murat ildan

If you perform the sacrifice of doing your duty, you do not have to do anything else. Devoted to duty, man attains perfection.

Let go and start over; nothing in the universe can stop you from doing that.

I rely as much on your strength as you rely on my faith in you, which I’ll always have.

There's nothing you can't handle. I wish I could be there to see you in action.

Strength, Courage, Mastery, and Honor are the alpha virtues of men all over the world.

Courage is not having the strength to go on; it is going on when you don’t have the strength.

I know you always have a smile on your face at work, but I know you must feel overwhelmed and tired sometimes. I just wanted to let you know I am so proud of you for taking care of our family. You are awesome!

Sometimes I get a little down because the last few years have been so hard. I know that you’re working so hard, and I hope that maybe now things will start to look up. Good luck with your interview.

I love you. I’m sorry things are so rough right now. I know you are doing everything you can to move forward and start a better future. I am right here with you, just two steps behind.

I know you're working very hard right now, and it may seem like things keep getting more stressful, but all your hard work and extra hours are truly inspiring. You're going to make an exceptional leader someday, my love.

What is a good short positive message?

Happy men walking happily. Photo: pexels.com, @pnw-prod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do you uplift your man's spirit when he's down? You can do so by sending him these short inspirational quotes.

Seek truth over comfort.

It takes a great man to be a good listener.

Everything you can imagine is real.

Man serves the interests of no creature except himself.

We just keep swimming and let the tide take care of itself.

Let God’s promises shine on your problems. - Corrie ten Boom

The stronger a man is, the more gentle he can afford to be.

My life got brighter when you walked into it.

Champions keep playing until they get it right. - Billie Jean King

One man with courage makes a majority.

If you want to overcome the whole world, overcome yourself.

The greater the success, the more it was due to one thing: focus.

What we achieve inwardly will change outer reality.

The greatest of the arts is the conquering of men.

I never thought I needed a hero until I met you. And you’re all the hero I need.

Big jobs usually go to the men who prove their ability to outgrow small ones.

Remember, a moment of pain is worth a lifetime of glory. - Unbroken Movie

All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. - Walt Disney

All fortune belongs to him who has a contented mind.

The inner fire is the most important thing mankind possesses.

It's okay not to feel okay. No one is positive 100% of the time.

A wise man becomes free when he is ready to die at any moment.

I can handle anything if you’re with me. I’m stronger and braver with you.

Continuous effort neither strength nor intelligence - is the key to unlocking our potential. - Winston Churchill

The good man is the man who is moving to become better no matter how morally unworthy he has been. - John Dewey

Strength doesn’t come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn’t. - Rikki Rogers

I know some of those who influenced you weren’t kind. But they helped make you the man you are.

Do not forget that I am right here with you. I am with you every step of the way. I never want to see you sad.

How do you encourage a man when he's down?

You can encourage him with words of affirmation. Let him know you believe in his abilities and that you're there for him.

How do you encourage a strong man?

You can encourage him by telling him how good he is at what he does. Tell him that you know he can handle anything because he's tough and capable.

What do you say to empower a man?

You can say, "Don't be afraid to pursue your dreams—you have the skills to make them a reality."

How to encourage him over text?

You can encourage him over text by sending him a simple but lovely message such as: "You try harder than anyone else to understand where I’m coming from. It means more than you know."

What to say to support him?

You can say: "Your comebacks are way more powerful than your setbacks. I believe in you, honey!"

Men love it when their partners show love by occasionally sending them sweet and inspiring messages. And the above words of encouragement for men will do the magic.

Legit.ng recently published an article with good evening message for my wife ideas to make her smile. Your wife is your precious treasure, and sending her a dear, good evening message will lighten up her evening.

The evenings are an excellent time to relax after a long day at work or a journey. Sharing emotional good evening messages with your wife is one way to tell her that you think about her daily and appreciate her efforts. Consider sending her an SMS or quote that will make her smile.

Source: Legit.ng