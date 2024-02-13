43 The Perks of Being a Wallflower quotes from the book and movie

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a 1999 young novel written by American author Stephen Chbosky. The book was adapted into a movie, and the film was released in 2012. It is a powerful and moving novel that has garnered the attention of many readers worldwide with its relatable characters and touching themes. Discover some of the best and most relatable The Perks of Being a Wallflower quotes from the book and movie.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower was a critical and commercial success and continues to live on in the collective memories of those who watched it. The story follows the adventures of Charlie, an introverted and observant high school freshman who navigates the challenges of high school, friendship, and personal growth.

Perks of Being a Wallflower quotes

The Perks of Being a Wallflower has become a timeless coming-of-age movie, thanks to moving performances from lead actors Logan Lerman, Ezra Miller, and Emma Watson. The novel explores themes such as adolescence, friendship, love, mental health, and the struggles of growing up. The Perks of Being a Wallflower movie quotes below will make you thrilled.

Most memorable quotes from The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Perks of Being a Wallflower quotes capture the essence of the coming-of-age journey, exploring the complexities of identity, relationships, and the evolving perspectives that come with growing up. Here are some of the memorable quotes from the movie and novel.

Sometimes people use thought to not participate in life. – Charlie

I would die for you. But I won’t live for you. – Charlie

I really think that everyone should have watercolours, magnetic poetry, and a harmonica. – Charlie

I think it was the first time in my life I ever felt like I looked ‘good. – Charlie

You can't just sit there and put everybody's lives ahead of yours and think that counts as love. – Charlie

I don’t know if you’ve ever felt like that. That you wanted to sleep for a thousand years. Or just not exist. Or just not be aware that you do exist. – Charlie

I don't know if I will have the time to write any more letters because I might be too busy trying to participate. – Charlie

Please don't try to figure out who I am. I don't want you to do that. I just need to know that people like you exist. – Charlie

This one moment when you know you're not a sad story. You are alive. – Charlie

It’s strange to think of your teachers as being people. – Charlie

And there are people who forget what it's like to be sixteen when they turn seventeen. – Charlie

You see things. You keep quiet about them. And you understand. – Patrick

Just tell me how to be different in a way that makes sense. To make this all go away. And disappear. – Charlie

You know, I used to be popular before Sam got me some good music. – Patrick

Perks of Being a Wallflower quotes about mental health

Touching upon tender topics, The Perks of Being a Wallflower does a wonderful job of portraying adolescence's highs and lows. Here are some touching quotes on mental health.

I am very interested and fascinated by how everyone loves each other, but no one really likes each other. – Charlie

We accept the love we think we deserve. – Charlie

So, I guess we are who we are for a lot of reasons. And maybe we'll never know most of them. – Charlie

She wasn’t bitter. She was sad, though. But it was a hopeful kind of sad. The kind of sad that just takes time. – Charlie

And even if somebody else has it much worse, that doesn't really change the fact that you have what you have. Good and bad. – Charlie

We didn't talk about anything heavy or light. We were just there together. And that was enough. – Charlie

So, this is my life. And I want you to know that I am both happy and sad and I'm still trying to figure out how that could be. – Charlie

I wished I could have made her feel better, but sometimes, I guess you just can’t. – Charlie

I guess I’m pretty emotional. – Charlie

Not everyone has a sob story, Charlie, and even if they do, it’s no excuse. – Charlie

I hope it's the kind of second side that he can listen to whenever he drives alone and feel like he belongs to something when he's sad. – Charlie

I don't even remember the season. I just remember walking between them and feeling for the first time that I belonged somewhere. – Charlie

There’s nothing like deep breaths after laughing that hard. Nothing in the world like a sore stomach for the right reasons. – Charlie

Perks of Being a Wallflower quotes about growing up

The novel explores the challenges, discoveries, and transformations that accompany the process of maturation. Below are some insightful Perks of Being a Wallflower quotes about growing up.

I know these will all be stories someday. And our pictures will become old photographs. We'll all become somebody's mom or dad. But right now these moments are not stories. – Charlie

And in that moment, I swear we were infinite. – Charlie

My sister was counting on me, and this was the first time anyone ever counted on me for anything. – Charlie

And all the books you've read have been read by other people. And all the songs you've loved have been heard by other people. – Charlie

Even if we don't have the power to choose where we come from, we can still choose where we go from there. – Charlie

And all the things I want to say are the things I could never say. – Charlie

I have decided that maybe I want to write when I grow up. I just don't know what I would write. – Charlie

Perks of Being a Wallflower quotes about friendship

In The Perks of Being a Wallflower, friendship is a central theme that plays a significant role in the protagonist Charlie's journey of self-discovery. The quotes about friendship in the novel often reflect the complexities and joys of forming connections during adolescence.

It's much easier to not know things sometimes. Things change, and friends leave. And life doesn't stop for anybody. – Charlie

It would be very nice to have a friend again. I would like that even more than a date. – Charlie

I just remember walking between them and feeling for the first time that I belonged somewhere. – Charlie

If somebody likes me, I want them to like the real me, not what they think I am. And I don’t want them to carry it around inside. I want them to show me, so I can feel it, too. – Charlie

I just want you to know that you are very special... and the only reason I'm telling you is that I don't know if anyone else ever has. – Charlie

It's just hard to see a friend hurt this much. Especially when you can't do anything except 'be there.' I just want to make him stop hurting, but I can't. So I just follow him around whenever he wants to show me his world. – Charlie

If you care about somebody, you should want them to be happy. Even if you wind up being left out. – Charlie

I don't know how much longer I can keep going without a friend. I used to be able to do it very easily, but that was before I knew what having a friend was like.– Charlie

I just couldn’t watch them hurt Patrick even if things weren’t clear just yet. – Charlie

What is the famous quote from Perks of Being a Wallflower?

There are many outstanding famous quotes from Perks of Being a Wallflower. They include:

So, I guess we are who we are for a lot of reasons. And maybe we'll never know most of them. – Charlie

So, this is my life. And I want you to know that I am both happy and sad and I'm still trying to figure out how that could be. – Charlie

We accept the love we think we deserve. – Charlie

You see things. You keep quiet about them. And you understand. – Patric

What are some famous quotes from Charlie in Perks of Being a Wallflower?

Here are some memorable quotes from Charlie, the protagonist in The Perks of Being a Wallflower:

This one moment when you know you're not a sad story. You are alive.

I am very interested and fascinated how everyone loves each other, but no one really likes each other.

It would be very nice to have a friend again. I would like that even more than a date.

What are some quotes from Sam in The Perks of Being a Wallflower?

Sam is a central character in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Some of her memorable lines include:

Why do I and everyone I love pick people who treat us like we’re nothing?

You can't just sit there and put everybody's lives ahead of yours and think that counts as love.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a film adaptation of the book of the same title, written by Stephen Chbosky and published in 1999. The story examines interesting angles of friendship and young adulthood following passage after passage of Charlie's stories and letters in the book. The above The Perks of Being a Wallflower quotes will make you thrilled and excited about this movie again.

