60 funny Borat's quotes to help you remember the cult classic

Borat Sagdiyev is a fictional character created and portrayed by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. He is known for his offensive views about several things around him. His quotes and catchphrases have become iconic, and many fans of the character find humour in his way of speaking. Check out some of the funny Borat's quotes you can relate to.

Borat first appeared in 1996 on the British comedy show Da Ali G Show. He later gained widespread popularity through the film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. If you are a big fan of comedian Sacha Baron, you can use Borat's catchphrases while hanging out with your friends or family.

Best Borat's quotes

Borat has been praised for his ability to expose bigotry and prejudice. Here are some of the best Borat's lines you can use or share on social media.

No pressure or anything.

My moustache still tastes of your tastes.

I’m not sure if that’s a skill to be proud of.

I hear McDonald Trump; he put Mexicans in cages. High Five!

I’m not sure but at least the virus doesn’t have a political agenda.

Lucky for me, I was taken in by two of America's greatest scientists.

May your toilet never overflow and your rooster never crow in the night.

I see you have many books. Do they teach you how to be less racist?

If this car drive into a group of gypsies, will there be any damage to the car?

Even though my ass was broken, I knew the rest of our journey would be great success.

In Kazakhstan, we drink vodka like water. You try? Make you strong like bear.

I found a new book which only tells the truth. It's called Facebook. I learn so many facts there.

America's national sport is called baseball. It is very similar to our sport, shurik, where we take dogs, shoot them in a field and then have a party.

I learn from movies that Americans are obsessed with their own heroism. In Kazakhstan, we have no hero. Our greatest hero is the man who swims the longest in the cesspool.

I arrived in America's airport with clothings, U.S dollars, and a jar of gypsy tears to protect me from AIDS.

They have cleverly shifted their shapes. One of them has taken the form of a little old woman. You can barely see her horns. She has tried to poison me already.

I have a friend who is a gypsy. One day, he tell me he wants to be a millionaire. I say, 'You're a gypsy. Why don't you just steal a million dollars?

My name-a Borat. I come from Kazakhstan. Can I say a-first, we support your war of terror! May we show our support to our boys in Iraq! May the US and A kill every single terrorist!

My country send me to United States to make movie-film. Please, come and see my film. If it not success, I will be execute.

I visit a gym in America, and they have a sign that says, 'No pain, no gain.' In Kazakhstan, we say, 'If you have pain, you are weak. And if you are weak, you die.

Famous Borat's quotes

Sometimes, it's good not to take life matters too seriously. Adding humour to your life can make you a jovial person and help you boost your self-esteem. Check out these Borat jokes that will give you a good chuckle.

These gypsy tears will keep you safe.

Don’t worry I won’t get jealous, she’s not Ivanka!

Please, come and see my film. If it not success, I will be execute.

Is it true women here shave down there like bald eagle?

I want to have a car that attracts a woman with a shave down below.

May George Bush drink the blood of every man, woman, and child in Iraq.

Trump would be disappointed! You are leaving the hotel without a golden shower.

I bring gift! It is a traditional Kazakh sex symbol... used by village idiot to attract mate.

Gypsy! Give me your tears! If you will not give them to me, I will take them from you!

Guess that’s why we haven’t seen any political attack ads featuring talking horses yet.

Kazakhstan is the greatest country in the world; all other countries are run by little girls.

Although Kazakhstan a glorious country, it have a problem, too: economic, social, and Jew.

When you chase a dream, especially one with plastic chests, you sometimes do not see what is right in front of you.

Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!

Donald Trump: Strongest premier in history. He not racist. Black guys love him so much, they kneel before him.

We, too, have cars in Kazakhstan. They are now modern some of them reach top speeds of up to 120 miles per week.

A magnificent new premier named McDonald Trump rose to power and made America great again! He also became buddies with tough-guy leaders from around the world.

Is it not a problem that the woman have a smaller brain than a man? The government scientist Dr. Yamuka has proved it is size of squirrel.

Kazakhstan is the number one exporter of potassium; other Central Asian countries have inferior potassium.

May your daughter be as fertile as Kazakh soil, and your son as strong as Kazakh horse!

Borat's famous one-liners

While Borat may sound offensive, his one-liners are just interesting to read. Here are a few examples of Borat's sayings you can relate to.

You don't put the milk in the tea! You put the tea in the milk!

What is more dangerous: this virus or the Democrats?

My wife makes this cheese. She makes it from milk from her teats.

My wife, she is scared of men with chocolate face, there won’t be any around here?

Democracy is different in America. For example, women can vote, but horse can not!

American wine is like Kazakhstani wine but not made from fermented horse urine.

I know I have done enough crying and yelling, so maybe laughter is the best medicine.

You must be very important to have so many cameras following you. Like American rockstar!

There is a lot of mocking in the original film and the new one, so hopefully, no one gets offended.

Who is this lady you have shrunk? Was she the owner of this house that you camp in front of? Do not try and shrink me gypsy, I serious.

Oh well, King in the castle, King in the castle, I have a chair! Go do dis, go do dis, King in the castle.

Throw the Jew down the well so my country can be free; you must grab him by the horns, and then we have a big party.

In my country, we say that letting a woman drive a car is like to let a monkey fly a plane, very dangerous yes.

Along my travelings, I learn many new things about America. For example that it no longer legal to shoot at Red Indians. Once again, I apologize with all my heart to the staff of the Potawatomi Casino in Kansas.

You let women in cinemas here? In my country, we have a pen outside for the animals and women.

In Kazakhstan, we make love to women, and they sing beautiful songs of pleasure. Here, you must pay money for that?

The only thing keeping me going was my dream of one day holding Pamela in my arms and making romance explosion on her stomach.

May your George Bush drink the blood of every single man, women, and child of Iraq! May you destroy their country so that for next thousand years not even a single lizard will survive in their desert!

Kazakhstan is more civilized now. Women can now travel on inside of bus, and homosexuals no longer have to wear blue hat.

Is it true your leader is elected by the people? In Kazakhstan, we have best leader, chosen by God. Very lucky!

Borat's quotes may sound offensive and harmful, but they are interesting to read. If you are a fan of such humour, use the above quotes to make jokes with your friend. Whether you find him funny or offensive, there's no doubt that Borat is a unique and memorable character.

