The 36 state governors have reinstated their commitments towards enhancing the security of lives and property ahead of the planned nationwide protest

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, told the governors about the planned hunger and hardship protest

Ribadu promised to support the 36 state governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level

FCT, Abuja - The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has briefed them about the planned nationwide protest.

The planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1st to 10th against hunger and economic hardship has heightened tension in the country.

The NGF Chairman and Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said Ribadu briefed them on the current security situation in the country.

According to the Vanguard, Ribadu promised to support the governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level.

This was disclosed in a Communique issued after Wednesday's meeting that entered into the early hours of Thursday.

“The NSA noted the growing momentum for a planned protest demanding government attention. The NSA is committed to supporting the governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level. The governors thanked the NSA and reinstated its commitment to enhance the security of lives and properties at the subnational.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, appealed to the Nigerian youths to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu more time to implement its economic policies and lay aside the planned nationwide protests.

The monarch said President Tinubu’s economic policies which are expected to alleviate the present hardship need enough time for them to be implemented by the federal government.

Tinubu’s ministers meet over planned protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the administration of President Tinubu is giving the planned nationwide hunger protest some attention.

The SGF, George Akume, the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu and over 40 ministers in Tinubu's cabinet are meeting behind closed over the matter.

President Tinubu had earlier urged youths in the country to shelve their hunger and hardship protests against his administration.

