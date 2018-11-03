Most handsome musician in the world - 20 hottest male singers

Charisma, masculinity, a brilliant mind, and a sense of humor are attributes of male beauty. People are easily attracted to men with such characteristics. The most handsome musician in the world is considered attractive and the most desirable man of our time.

Most handsome musician in the world. Photo: @DavidGuetta, @usher, @justintimberlake, @zayn, @Taio Cruz, @Macklemore, @jasonderulo, @Enrique (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Not everyone agrees with society's perception of the most handsome man in the world in 2022 because beauty is a subjective matter. Male beauty is also a controversial issue today. The attractiveness of a man lies in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore, many factors must be considered when rating the most handsome men in the world.

Who is the most handsome musician in the world in 2022?

Our rating considers the outward appearance of these handsome men, their success, and the admirable personality traits they consistently portray to society. Below is a list of the top 20 finest musicians in the world in 2022:

20. Taio Cruz

Taio Cruz. Photo: @Music, @Taio Cruz (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Full name: Jacob Taio Cruz

Jacob Taio Cruz Birthday: 23 April 1980

23 April 1980 Birthplace: London Borough of Brent, UK

London Borough of Brent, UK Age: 42 years (as of October 2022)

42 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Dynamite," "Break Your Heart," "Higher," "Hangover," and "Telling the World."

Legendary singer Taio Cruz must have been doomed by the gods to be an object of worship for women. His beauty, charm, and strong-willed character make female fans go crazy over him. The English singer, songwriter, and record producer is currently based in Los Angeles, USA.

19. David Guetta

David Guetta. Photo: @DavidGuetta (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Pierre David Guetta

Pierre David Guetta Birthday: 7 November 1967

7 November 1967 Birthplace: Paris, France

Paris, France Age: 54 years (as of October 2022)

54 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Titanium, "Heartbreak Anthem, "Crazy What Love Can Do," "DON'T YOU WORRY," and "When Love Takes Over."

Singer David Guetta is an incorrigible lady's man and connoisseur of female beauty. The French DJ and music producer has sold over 10 million albums and 65 million singles globally, with over 10 billion streams. Guetta won the DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll in 2011, 2020, and 2021.

18. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber. Photo: @JustinBieber, @sadailysun (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Justin Drew Bieber

Justin Drew Bieber Birthday: 1 March 1994

1 March 1994 Birthplace: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada

St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada Age: 28 years (as of October 2022)

28 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Love Yourself," "Intentions," "Baby," "As Long As You Love Me," and "Boyfriend."

Justin has a big influence on the global music industry. His motherland, Canada, is known for having the most beautiful women in the world. Justin Bieber has sold over 21.5 million albums and 107.5 million digital singles units in the US alone. Billboard also named him the "Greatest Pop Star of 2016."

17. Macklemore

Macklemore. Photo: @Macklemore (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Benjamin Hammond Haggerty

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty Birthday: 19 June 1983

19 June 1983 Birthplace: Kent, Washington, USA

Kent, Washington, USA Age: 39 years (as of October 2022)

39 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Jimmy Iovine," "Good Old Days," "Buckshot," "The Train," and "Next Year."

American rapper Macklemore is also among the most handsome musicians in the world. He has sold over 3.9 million albums globally. The figure included about 2.9 million in the USA and around 100,000 in the UK. Benjamin Hammond joined the ownership of The Seattle Kraken, an NHL hockey team, in 2022.

16. Marko Saaresto

Marko Saaresto. Photo: @MusicFromFinland, @mikkosakariphotography (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Marko Saaresto

Marko Saaresto Birthday: 5 December 1970

5 December 1970 Birthplace: Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki, Finland Age: 51 years (as of October 2022)

51 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Rebirth", "Stay", "Diamonds for Tears", "Moonlight Kissed", and "Roses"

The Finnish singer is the founding member, primary songwriter, and lead vocalist of "Poets of the Fall," a Finnish alternative rock band. Marko Saaresto is a classically trained singer with bass-baritone vocals.

15. Chris Brown

Chris Brown. Photo: @chrisbrown, @Team Breezy PH (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Christopher Maurice Brown

Christopher Maurice Brown Birthday: 5 May 1989

5 May 1989 Birthplace: Tappahannock, Virginia, USA

Tappahannock, Virginia, USA Age: 33 years (as of October 2022)

33 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "No Air duet," "Yeah 3x," "Don't Wake Me Up," "Back to Sleep," and "No BS."

Chris is among the most successful R&B singers of his generation. His polyhedric musical style and dancing skills have earned him a massive cult following like Michael Jackson's fans. Chris Brown received six nominations at the 2011 BET Awards and won five.

14. Pitbull

Pitbull. Photo: @pitbull (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Armando Christian Pérez

Armando Christian Pérez Birthday: 5 January 1981

5 January 1981 Birthplace: Miami, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA Age: 41 years (as of October 2022)

41 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Fireball," "International Love," "Timber," "Rain Over Me," and "Blanco."

American rapper Pitbull began his career in the early 2000s. He is among the most recognizable singers worldwide and gets lots of admiration from female fans. Pitbull makes reggaeton, Latin hip-hop, and crunk music.

13. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars. Photo: @brunomars (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Peter Gene Hernandez

Peter Gene Hernandez Birthday: 8 October 1985

8 October 1985 Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Age: 37 years (as of October 2022)

37 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Marry You," "Just the Way You Are," "Grenade," "Treasure," and "Billionaire."

Bruno Mars' first two albums sold 5.04 million copies in America alone. The American singer has sold 91.5 million copies in the USA. Bruno Mars was named 2011's best-selling music artist worldwide in 2012.

12. Chris Martin

Chris Brown. Photo: @FOX5NY, @ninenorthrecordslabelgroup (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Christopher Anthony John Martin

Christopher Anthony John Martin Birthday: 2 March 1977

2 March 1977 Birthplace: Whitestone, UK

Whitestone, UK Age: 45 years (as of October 2022)

45 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Charlie Brown," "Clocks," "Viva La Vida," "Shiver," and "Fix You."

Chris Martin is a co-founder of the "Coldplay" rock band. Its initial name was "Starfish." He is also the group's lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and pianist. Chris Martin formed the band with classmates Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion at the University College London.

11. Drake

Drake. Photo: @hificorporation, @POWER 106.1 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham

Aubrey Drake Graham Birthday: 24 October 1986

24 October 1986 Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Age: 35 years (as of October 2022)

35 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Hotline Bling," "God's Plan," "In My Feelings," "Over," and "Find Your Love."

Millions of ladies worldwide love Drake's attractive appearance and vocals. Drake Graham is influential in contemporary popular music and has sold many albums. He is among the best-selling music artists in history, with over 170 million records sold worldwide.

10. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake. Photo: @justintimberlake (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Justin Randall Timberlake

Justin Randall Timberlake Birthday: 31 January 1981

31 January 1981 Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Memphis, Tennessee, USA Age: 41 years (as of October 2022)

41 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Mirrors," "Señorita," "Cry Me a River," "Like I Love You," and "Last Night."

Timberlake is one of the most respected American performers. Before transitioning to a successful solo career, he was in a "N'Sync" "boys' band. Justin Timberlake's grandpa taught him how to play the guitar, and his dad often took him to his concerts. Michael Jackson was his idol growing up. Timberlake would imitate his dance moves, including the famous "moonwalk."

9. Adam Levine

Adam Levine. Photo: @AdamLevine, @POWER 106.1 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Adam Noah Levine

Adam Noah Levine Birthday: 18 March 1979

18 March 1979 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 43 years (as of October 2022)

43 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "One More Night," "Moves Like Jagger," "Girls Like You," "Sugar," and "Payphone."

Adam is also among the hottest men in the world. The musician and his classmates made the "Kara's Flowers" music group and broke up when he went to college. They revived the band in 2001 under a new name, "Maroon 5," which won Grammys in 2005 and 2006. Adam Levine and the group recorded with many stars, including Rihanna, Kanye West, and Eminem.

8. Jared Leto

Jared Leto. Photo: @jaredleto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jared Joseph Leto

Jared Joseph Leto Birthday: 26 December 1971

26 December 1971 Birthplace: Bossier City, Louisiana, USA

Bossier City, Louisiana, USA Age: 50 years (as of October 2022)

50 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "From Yesterday," "Attack," "Hurricane," "City Of Angels," and "Kings and Queens."

Brothers Jared Leto and Shannon Leto created the “30 Seconds to Mars" band in 1998. They played "alternative" and "post-grunge" music genres. The American star won an Oscar for acting in the Dallas Buyers Club, a 2013 American biographical drama film.

7. Kanye West

Kanye West. Photo: @Fashion4Life, @rapup (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Ye

Ye Birthday: 8 June 1977

8 June 1977 Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Age: 45 years (as of October 2022)

45 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Flashing Lights", "Coldest Winter", "Black Skinhead", "Runaway", and "Fade"

American rapper Kanye West has about fourteen Grammy statuettes. His songs appear in the repertoire of stars like Jay-Z, John Legend, and Janet Jackson. Kanye also writes songs for various American artists today. His chocolate complexion and strong masculine features are incredibly attractive.

6. Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias. Photo: @Enrique (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler

Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler Birthday: 8 May 1975

8 May 1975 Birthplace: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Age: 47 years (as of October 2022)

47 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Hero," "El Perdedor," "Bailando," "Bailamos," and "Be with You."

Pop singer Enrique began writing songs and performing with his older brother at age 16. His dad wanted him to take a business career. Meanwhile, the singer's handsomeness prevented him from receiving offers from music managers at the beginning of his career. Enrique Iglesias later landed a contract with the "FonoMusic" Mexican company in 1994 and quit the university to focus on music.

5. Usher

Usher. Photo: @usher, @MyPublicistInc (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Usher Raymond IV

Usher Raymond IV Birthday: 14 October 1978

14 October 1978 Birthplace: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Age: 44 years (as of October 2022)

44 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love," "I Don't Mind," "Burn," "Yeah!" and "Nice & Slow."

Most of Usher's songs hit the peaks of global music charts. The R&B artist is often compared to legend Stevie Wonder, but he considers himself a male version of Madonna. Usher Raymond was 16 when he released his first solo record called “Usher.” His smile and flawless physical form have won the hearts of millions of fans.

4. Zayn Malik

Zayn. Photo: @zayn, @Celebrity Worldwide (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Zain Javadd Malik

Zain Javadd Malik Birthday: 12 January 1993

12 January 1993 Birthplace: Bradford, UK

Bradford, UK Age: 29 years (as of October 2022)

29 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Dusk Till Dawn," "Pillowtalk," "Like I Would," "Lucozade," and "BeFoUr."

Zayn is an ex-vocalist of "One Direction," an Anglo-Irish group. He went solo in 2015 and was the first British singer to top American Billboard 200 and UK Album charts simultaneously. Zain Malik has cute Pakistani features. The British GQ mentioned him in its most stylish men issue in 2014, Capital FM named him as the hottest guy in pop music in 2015, and he was 5th in Glamor magazine's 100 Hottest Men issue in 2016.

3. D`banj

D`banj. Photo: @DBanjOfficial (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo

Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo Birthday: 9 June 1980

9 June 1980 Birthplace: Zaria, Nigeria

Zaria, Nigeria Age: 42 years (as of October 2022)

42 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Oliver Twist," "Fall In Love," "Why Me," "Tongolo," and "Igwe."

Singer Daniel Oyebanjo (alias D'Banj) is considered the most handsome musician in Africa in 2022. He released his debut album, "No Long Thing," in 2005 under producer Don Jazzy's Mo'Hits label. The Nigerian Afropop singer and dancer has recorded tracks with several famous American stars.

2. Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo. Photo: @jasonderulo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jason Joel Desrouleaux

Jason Joel Desrouleaux Birthday: 21 September 1989

21 September 1989 Birthplace: Miramar, Florida, USA

Miramar, Florida, USA Age: 33 years (as of October 2022)

33 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Wiggle," "Whatcha Say," "Ridin' Solo," "The Other Side," and "Talk Dirty."

Derulo recorded the first single, "Whatcha Say," at age 20. It was among the best tracks on the Hot Hundred of Billboard. One thing that makes Jason Derulo one of the most attractive men in the world is his charismatic dancing talent. He rarely misses lists of the most handsome men in the world.

1. The Weeknd

The Weeknd. Photo: @theweeknd, @MyPublicistInc (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye Birthday: 16 February 1990

16 February 1990 Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Age: 32 years (as of October 2022)

32 years (as of October 2022) Famous songs: "Pretty," "The Fall," "Tears in the Rain," "La Fama," and "Coming Down."

Singer The Weeknd got famous from the three mixtapes he released in 2011. Rapper Drake also influenced his success by posting the mixtapes links on social media. The Weeknd released his debut album in 2013 under the Republic label. He is considered the most handsome singer in the world because of his charm and incredible voice.

Who is the most handsome male musician in the world?

The top 10 most handsome musicians in the world in 2022 are:

The Weeknd

Jason Derulo

D`banj

Zayn Malik

Usher

Enrique Iglesias

Kanye West

Jared Leto

Adam Levine

Justin Timberlake

Who is the most handsome male singer in the world?

Other five international musicians people consider good-looking are:

Bruno Mars

Chris Martin

Drake

Pitbull

Chris Brown

Who is the most handsome singer in the world in 2022?

Justin Bieber, Macklemore, David Guetta, Marko Saaresto, and Taio Cruz are also among the world's top 20 handsome musicians.

Who is the most handsome musician in Nigeria in 2022?

Davido, D'banj, Wizkid, Omah Lay, and 2Face Idibia are some of the most handsome musicians in Nigeria.

Our most handsome musician in the world rating could not exhaust all attractive male stars across the globe. The world is blessed with many good-looking and successful artists. Some are yet to reach international status. Let us support and celebrate all of them.

READ ALSO: Top 30 most beautiful women in the world without makeup 2022

Legit.ng also shared pictures of the 30 most beautiful women in the world without makeup. Ladies are still gorgeous with or without cosmetics.

Someone does not wear makeup to hide their flaws. On the contrary, cosmetics only enhance someone's beauty.

Source: Legit.ng