Theo Von’s parents: what is known about his mom and dad?

Who are Theo Von’s parents? Stand-up comedian Theo Von is vocal about his family. He uses his background for comedic anecdotes while sharing heartfelt stories about his family. Theo has notably spoken about his parents and their influence on his upbringing and comedic career. Find out all there is to know about the influences behind the renowned comic.

Theo Von discusses his Netflix original comedy special titled, 'No Offense' during AOL Build at AOL Studios In New York on March 1, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Theo Von’s full name is Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III. He was born on 19 March 1980 in Covington, Louisiana. Von is among the best stand-up comedians and has had two Netflix specials as of writing. He is also the host of the podcast This Past Weekend, which he started in 2016. Learn more about the comic’s family and upbringing.

Profile summary

Full name Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III Known as Theo Von Gender Male Date of birth 19 March 1980 Age 43 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Covington, Louisiana, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski Sr. Mother Gina Capitani Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster Instagram @theovon X (Twitter) @theovon Facebook @theo.von TikTok @theovon YouTube @theovon

Theo Von’s parents

The comedian’s parents are the late Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski Sr. and Gina Capitani. The couple had the stand-up comedian on 19 March 1980 in Covington, Louisiana. However, Theo emancipated himself legally from his parents’ care when he was fourteen. He went to school with a backpack and would stay with any friend whose parents welcomed him.

Who was Theo Von’s dad?

The comic’s father was Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski Sr. According to his obituary on Find a Grave, he was born on 29 November 1912. However, his son stated that he was born in 1910.

According to his obituary, Roland married Ruth Joan Barlow Von Kurnatowski (1921–1993). The obituary also lists him as the father of three children. It states that he had three siblings, Evelyn von Kurnatowski Benham, Fritz Rudolph Leonhart, and Thilo Joachim Kurth.

Theo’s father was 67 years old when he had Theo in 1980, or 70, according to Theo’s comedic account. Theo has spoken at length about the difficulties of having an ageing father and their strained relationship. He said that he often judged his father for having him so old, which he has regretted often since Roland’s passing.

Where is Theo Von’s dad from?

Theo’s father was born in Bluefields, Municipio de Bluefields, Atlántico Sur Region, Nicaragua. However, he later moved to New Orleans. He was of Polish, German and English descent.

What happened to Theo Von’s dad?

The comic’s father died on 18 August 1996 in New Orleans, Orleans Parish, Louisiana. He succumbed to cancer. When he died, the former reality television personality was only sixteen.

Who is Theo Von’s mom?

Theo Von and his mother Gina Capitani (L). Theo Von's brother Zefferino, his mother Gina and Theo Von (R). Photo: @theovon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

His mother, Gina Capitani, was born on 9 July 1948 in Wyoming, Illinois, and lives in Tucson, Arizona. The celebrity mother is an American citizen of Italian-Irish ancestry. Gina was 32 years old when she had Theo.

Theo Von’s mother worked delivering newspapers since Theo was young. Theo said she was hectic to live with when he was a teenager due to work stress. His comedy started as an attempt to make his mother laugh. However, when he found it hard to relate to and live with his parents, he emancipated himself. His elder brother had gone to live with their grandparents.

Who are Theo Von’s siblings?

Theo Von with his siblings Whittier, Zefferino and Rolanda (L). Theo Von with his brother and nephews (R). Photo: @whittier.vonkurnatowski, @ashleyhope.vonkurnatowski on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Von has three siblings: an elder brother and two sisters. His brother is called Zefferino “Zeff” von Kurnatowski. He has been married to Ashley Hope von Kurnatowski since 2010. He lived with his wife and three children in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a while, but they moved to Rockville, Utah.

Theo has been vocal about his close relationship with his brother, whom he considers a significant part of his support system. In one episode of his podcast, Theo called him resilient and a powerful force. He further said that Zeff was the first person he felt had loved him unconditionally despite having a rough childhood.

One of Theo’s sisters is Whittier Capitani von Kurnatowski. Little is known about Whittier, except that she lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and loves country music.

Theo’s younger sister, Rolanda “Ro” Capitani Von Kurnatowski, is an emergency room (ER) nurse. She lives in Louisiana and has three daughters. The comedy actor revealed that Rolanda was born with a liver deficiency and was sick for most of her childhood. Due to her condition, she got most of their parents’ affection. The ER nurse ended up getting a liver transplant.

Aside from his full siblings, Theo has three half-siblings on his father's side, namely Joan von Kurnatowski Hooper, Roland Theodore Achilles von Kurnatowski Jr. and Thila von Kurnatowski Messina. Roland Jr. used to be a businessman until his untimely death in 2019 from a firearm accident. Joan is an artist.

FAQs

Who was Theo Von’s dad? His father was Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski Sr. Who is Theo Von’s mom? His mother is Gina Capitani. What is Theo Von’s ethnicity? He is mixed, with Polish, Nicaraguan, German, English, Irish and Italian ancestry. What is Theo Von’s nationality? He has American nationality. What is Theo Von’s real name? His birth name is Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III. What happened to Theo Von’s dad? He died from cancer in 1996.

By the comedian’s own account, Theo Von’s parents played a significant role in his life. Although he was legally emancipated from them at just 14 years, he learned a lot from them. Theo often looks back at his life and draws essential lessons. His late father taught him much about fatherhood, while his mother has supported and inspired his career.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Tyler James Williams’ siblings. Tyler James Williams is an American actor, rapper and singer. He was born on 9 October 1992 in Westchester County, New York. Tyler rose to fame for starring in Everybody Hates Chris. He has become recognised for several other comedy roles, including Abbott Elementary.

Tyler James is the eldest of three sons in his family. His brothers are Tyrel Jackson Williams and Tylen Jacob Williams. Interestingly, all three Williams brothers are actors and have the initials TJW. Tyrel is also a musician, while Tylen started his acting career at just three months old. Find out more about the Williams brothers.

Source: Legit.ng