What color goes with peach for a wedding ceremony: creative ideas

Peach is inarguably among the best soft colors one might consider for their wedding color palette. The color resembles the exterior of a peach, an attribute that perhaps explains its name. For most people, peach is the perfect balance between two other lovely colors, orange and pink, making it ideal for weddings. Like other colors, you will have to make some additions to complete your wedding palette. What color goes with peach, and how do you match them up?

A peach themed wedding. Photo: @budgetbride, @lilsweetpeatutus (modified by author)

Choosing the right colors for your wedding might be easier said than done. Making the wrong decisions can easily ruin the overall look and feel of your wedding and even result in bad photos. Here are colors that match with peach and very ideal for your wedding.

What color goes with peach for a wedding?

Peach is a soft, warm color that pairs well with several other colors to create a beautiful and harmonious wedding color palette. Here is a look at some fascinating choices for a peach color combinations.

Grey

Grey and peach themed cake and flowers. Photo: @budgetbride (modified by author)

Grey and peach are contrasting shades, which make this color palette an excellent choice for a wedding. Grey is a dull color, while peach is lively and bright. You can have your maids' dresses in peach and then add a splash of grey on their flower bouquet handles.

On the gents' side, you could opt to have them wear grey coats or blazers, matched with grey trousers. They can then have peach ties to complete the palette. Grey is a neutral color alongside white, brown, and black, making it the perfect complementary choice for bright shades.

Gold

Golden, light pink and peach wedding seats décor arrangement. Photo: @weddingdecorinspiration, @lilyofthevalleyfloralco (modified by author)

Like grey, gold is also a somewhat neutral shade, an attribute that makes it quite versatile when matching it with other colors. You can have your maids wear gold-colored belts on top of their peach dresses. Alternatively, have some visible embroidery done in gold to complement the base shade.

Another amazing combination involves flowy dresses paired with sparkling gold-colored jewels such as earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. The gentlemen can have gold-colored pocket squares and watch to match.

Besides its neutrality, gold is widely viewed as a royal and sophisticated color. Choosing a gold and peach scheme will give you that elegant look for your wedding.

Navy blue

Combinations of navy blue and peach decour. Photo: @williedenescookiecompany, @budgetbride (modified by author)

Navy blue is a shade of blue, while peach is a shade of orange. This means the two shades are on opposite sides of the color wheel. The wheel is based on a complementary color scheme where a particular shade balances out the one on its opposite side. For gents, wear navy blue suits with peach ties, bowties, or pocket squares.

What goes with peach color dresses for your maids?

Feel free to throw in a shade of navy blue using different accessories. These might include watches, earrings, necklaces, bangles, and flower bouquet ribbons. Additionally, you could have your maids wear navy blue shoes or carry similar-colored purses or clutch bags.

For peach and navy, it is essential to take note of the hue's brightness. For very bright shades of peach, opt for darker shades of navy blue as complementary shades. An overly bright shade of blue will compete with a bright shade of peach, resulting in a not-so-good color scheme.

Aqua

An aqua table marker and cake. Photo: @maidofalltrades, @budgetbride (modified by author)

What color goes best with peach for summer weddings? The answer is aqua. Peach and aqua form one of the most soothing, romantic, warm wedding palettes.

Like any other shade of blue, aqua complements peach since it's almost directly opposite it on the color wheel. When matching it with aqua, one needs to ensure that you do not have very bright shades of peach.

Have the gents wear aqua bowties and peach pocket squares to match the theme. The bridesmaids can have some aqua floral elements on their gowns for that splash of color. Some people also choose to have this two-color theme on their wedding cakes.

Beige or off white

A wedding bouquet. Photo: @maries.flower (modified by author)

Peach, beige and white form a time-tested color combination that works well for numerous body types, complexions, and age groups. Have the gentlemen in the bridal lineup wear beige blazers and peach bowties.

The ladies can have peach dresses with beige accessories. Like the gold combination, the neutrality in beige makes it an excellent complementary shade. Since beige is not overly shouting, feel free to use it alongside peach on your wedding cake's icing.

This color palette is among the most popular wedding themes during warm months.

Black

A wedding cake with a black layer. Photo:@bramblesky2014, @budgetbride (modified by author)

So far, all options have been quite conventional, nothing too extraordinary. Now, this is where it gets a bit different. If you are adventurous about your wedding planning, why not consider a peach and black color scheme?

Like darker shades of blue, black balances out the brightness of peach shades. When it comes to décor, go for black stripes or checks on a peach background. Have maids carry black clutch bags, while the gents can have black bowties and peach pocket squares.

Like white, beige, and cream, black is considered a neutral shade and goes perfectly with almost every other color. The peach in your palette will warm an otherwise dull black color scheme.

One might also choose to have their bridesmaid choose black accent pieces to complement their peach gowns. Finally, if you are daring enough, have your baker make your wedding cake with a layer of peach on top of a black one.

Lavender

Lavender floral arrangement and a bouquet. Photo: @missmariannecherie, @budgetbride (modified by author)

A blend of peach and lavender creates a beautiful, mild, soft, and warm color scheme. Have your bridesmaids wear flowy gowns with shades of lavender and peach. If you opt for single-colored gowns, have the maids accessorize with lavender bouquets and shoes.

For grooms, wear light suits, lavender, peach ties, and pocket squares. When using the lavender-peach combination, ensure to have one of them in a darker shade. Having both in bright shades results in very poor contrast, a factor that might ruin the overall look of your wedding theme.

Since these are warm shades, feel free to incorporate them into your bouquets, décor, cake, and table setups.

Mint

A nice light green and peach cake and card. Photo: @pippalucascakes, @weddingdecorinspiration (modified by author)

The peach and mint combination is among the most popular palette choices for weddings held in warm months. For your maids, have them carry peach bouquets with mint ties to complete the look. The gents can wear light grey suits with bright boutonnieres and ties or bowties.

The maids can also have sequin or beaded flowy gowns with some mint floral elements on the front. Finally, for your décor, you can opt for peach napkins on mint linen. The peach and mint combo is the perfect blend of class and timelessness.

Red

Amazing bouquet for a wedding. Photo: @kveraevents, @budgetbride (modified by author)

This color scheme is for the bold-at-heart and is quite tricky to pull off perfectly. However, it is inarguably one of the most captivating wedding color schemes when done correctly. This is among the combinations you should consider if you are having your wedding during summer or spring.

Feel free to use the combination on all your wedding details. These include the brides' dresses, groomsmen, centerpieces, and wedding cake. When using this combination, keep in mind that peach should remain the base shade since it's gentler.

Also, remember that red and peach are both bright shades, so you must choose one in a duller shade than the other. Opt for a darker shade of red and vice versa for a bright shade of peach. Doing this ensures the two do not compete and instead blend in a complementary palette.

What color matches the peach color in wedding attire?

Peach themed attires. Photo: @wedding_shoes, @alowcountrywed (modified by author)

Choosing the perfect peach color shades for your wedding attire might not be very straightforward. Here are some guidelines to help you get the ideal complementary shade for your peach-themed wedding.

Consider neutrals

Neutral shades are easy to work with since they complement almost any non-neutral shade. Some of the most common neutrals include navy blue, black, white, beige, grey, and cream. Additionally, metallic shades such as gold, silver, and copper can be used as neutrals.

Use the color wheel

The color wheel is a twelve-part circle based on the primary tri-color wheel of blue, red, and yellow. The twelve-part wheel allows one to achieve color harmony by choosing shades that balance out when used correctly.

With the aforementioned harmony, your wedding outfits, décor, and centerpieces will always look appropriate. This harmony is based on two primary factors; complementary colors and nature.

Choose colors that complement each other

You rarely see bridesmaids in orange dresses and pink accessories because those two shades would compete, not compliment. For your wedding, you need to have secondary shades that complement your primary base color.

Since peach is based on the orange hue, the best shades are based on the blue hue since it's directly opposite the orange. Such options include aqua, navy blue, and dark blue. When choosing your colors based on this criterion, it is essential to consider the overall brightness of the colors involved.

Nature-based color schemes

The easiest way to choose a complementary shade for nature-based shades is to take a cue from nature. Fruits, for example, are typically surrounded by green leaves and earth-colored branches.

This would mean that in a nature-based scheme, one would choose options such as green, shades of skin tone, and earth tones to go with peach.

What color of shoes goes with a peach dress?

Various wedding shoe designs. Photo: @georgiesbridalshoes (modified by author)

Here is a look at some shoe color options for a beach-themed wedding.

Fruity colors

A splash of color will match perfectly with peach's more laid-back, soft, gentle nature. Feel free to try out lime sandals, raspberry flats, or colorful heels. These shoes will add to the vibrance of your wedding.

Metallic color shoes

Metallic shoes will go perfectly with a wide range of dresses. Feel free to pick your favorite shade of metal. The most common include copper, gold, and silver. You can enhance the look further with metallic-colored shoes by wearing matching accessories.

Dark-colored shoes

If you like to play it safe regarding fashion, then dark-colored shoes are your best bet. To complement your gown, you will not go wrong with black, brown, or dark blue shoes.

What color combinations can complement peach for a wedding ceremony?

Several color combinations work beautifully with peach for a wedding ceremony. Some creative ideas include pairing peach with mint green, blush pink, lavender, gold, or dusty blue.

How can I incorporate mint green with peach for a wedding ceremony?

To incorporate mint green with peach, consider using mint green as the main color for bridesmaid dresses and table linens, while incorporating peach in floral arrangements, wedding invitations, and small decorative accents.

What are some ways to add gold to the peach color scheme for a luxurious wedding ceremony?

Gold adds a touch of luxury and elegance to the peach color scheme. Consider using gold-rimmed dinnerware, golden candle holders, and gold accents in the wedding invitations and stationery. You can also opt for gold-trimmed peach bridesmaid dresses to tie the theme together.

If you are planning a wedding, you have probably wondered, 'What color goes with peach?' Expectedly, peach is among the best base shades to have on your wedding color scheme. With the tips and suggestions described in this guide, choosing the ideal complementary shade for your peach-themed wedding is now way easier.

